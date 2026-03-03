Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tejas Networks
|485.45
|49.85
|11.44
|1,92,01,336
|IIFL Capital Services
|316.30
|27.65
|9.58
|2,97,996
|Sterlite Technologies
|172.85
|13.85
|8.71
|6,88,030
|Prime Focus
|274.35
|19.60
|7.69
|1,80,988
|ideaForge Technology
|443.30
|31.55
|7.66
|12,23,179
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|53,96,020
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|676.25
|37.95
|5.95
|24,75,240
|United Foodbrands
|247.20
|13.50
|5.78
|1,341
|BASF India
|3609.00
|154.35
|4.47
|3,783
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|136.45
|5.65
|4.32
|79,995
|Poly Medicure
|1318.80
|52.40
|4.14
|2,10,267
|FDC
|370.85
|13.95
|3.91
|7,372
|Muthoot Finance
|3479.35
|126.10
|3.76
|44,287
|Keystone Realtors
|432.65
|15.25
|3.65
|2,318
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|31,372
|ICRA
|5705.50
|199.40
|3.62
|25,244
|Finolex Cables
|946.05
|31.75
|3.47
|2,44,086
|Stove Kraft
|501.15
|15.85
|3.27
|3,397
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|4,64,301
|Dynamatic Technologies
|10330.00
|297.05
|2.96
|1,965
|Ventive Hospitality
|714.95
|19.95
|2.87
|17,451
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1288.40
|31.80
|2.53
|606
|Seamec
|1344.90
|32.45
|2.47
|2,177
|Jindal Poly Films
|630.85
|15.05
|2.44
|10,560
|KEI Industries
|5202.95
|122.55
|2.41
|76,780
|Hatsun Agro Products
|911.75
|21.10
|2.37
|3,830
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|4,88,200
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.70
|13.85
|2.29
|10,92,126
|Neuland Laboratories
|13100.40
|293.55
|2.29
|2,065
|Tarsons Products
|194.75
|4.35
|2.28
|3,760
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|7,72,423
|Craftsman Automation
|7690.95
|165.55
|2.20
|1,574
|SG Mart
|471.10
|9.80
|2.12
|36,790
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|314.75
|6.50
|2.11
|7,055
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|63,32,363
|Expleo Solutions
|765.55
|15.55
|2.07
|7,358
|Procter & Gamble Health
|5004.00
|92.90
|1.89
|488
|Home First Finance Company India
|1101.00
|20.35
|1.88
|64,933
|Cello World
|423.40
|7.60
|1.83
|17,215
|Jindal Stainless
|789.00
|13.75
|1.77
|35,471
|Acutaas Chemicals
|2197.00
|38.30
|1.77
|12,133
|Abbott India
|26940.35
|445.20
|1.68
|408
|Vadilal Industries
|5030.00
|82.75
|1.67
|1,198
|Astra Microwave Products
|984.10
|15.65
|1.62
|36,273
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1206.10
|18.55
|1.56
|3,260
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|2,91,429
|Dilip Buildcon
|422.00
|6.35
|1.53
|5,919
|Hindustan Copper
|576.05
|8.50
|1.50
|24,79,206
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3120.25
|44.75
|1.46
|13,449
|GNA Axles
|426.00
|6.15
|1.46
|7,199
|SBFC Finance
|94.32
|1.22
|1.31
|1,58,754
|Gokaldas Exports
|648.00
|8.30
|1.30
|63,496
|eMudhra
|434.20
|5.30
|1.24
|15,729
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|138.80
|1.65
|1.20
|47,763
|Vardhman Textiles
|548.40
|5.95
|1.10
|41,055
|Sheela Foam
|554.55
|5.70
|1.04
|2,375
|Fino Payments Bank
|194.45
|2.00
|1.04
|1,19,303
|Vesuvius India
|502.90
|5.10
|1.02
|32,370
|Alicon Castalloy
|756.70
|7.60
|1.01
|1,274
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2073.50
|20.60
|1.00
|4,120
|Novartis India
|920.25
|9.05
|0.99
|21,655
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|17,64,393
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|1,84,660
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|79,44,589
|Avanti Feeds
|1290.00
|11.15
|0.87
|33,606
|Usha Martin
|422.10
|3.65
|0.87
|54,051
|Parag Milk Foods
|204.25
|1.75
|0.86
|37,687
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|1,07,135
|CCL Products India
|1019.75
|8.35
|0.83
|12,297
|Kennametal India
|2440.00
|20.05
|0.83
|4,951
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1407.00
|11.45
|0.82
|50,011
|FIEM Industries
|2193.00
|17.55
|0.81
|3,554
|V-Mart Retail
|559.00
|4.40
|0.79
|4,382
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1409.80
|10.95
|0.78
|8,224
|Zensar Technologies
|568.80
|4.25
|0.75
|48,065
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4368.55
|31.05
|0.72
|9,174
|Eris Lifesciences
|1369.00
|9.80
|0.72
|3,843
|Clean Science & Technology
|740.05
|5.30
|0.72
|1,15,996
|Yasho Industries
|1575.00
|11.00
|0.70
|1,019
|EID Parry (India)
|871.00
|5.85
|0.68
|9,401
|IIFL Finance
|500.00
|3.35
|0.67
|1,04,183
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|13,48,359
|Foseco India
|5354.25
|35.70
|0.67
|572
|Mukand
|132.00
|0.85
|0.65
|6,920
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|555.30
|3.50
|0.63
|10,467
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|90,879
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|463.45
|2.35
|0.51
|1,526
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|17,859
|Astec Lifesciences
|627.10
|3.15
|0.50
|1,052
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|672.35
|3.35
|0.50
|11,685
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1960.15
|9.50
|0.49
|18,596
|PTC Industries
|18013.20
|81.20
|0.45
|1,028
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|15,67,985
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|35.30
|0.13
|0.37
|3,51,150
|Nirlon
|499.25
|1.85
|0.37
|10,988
|ADF Foods
|197.30
|0.65
|0.33
|7,030
|Brainbees Solutions
|217.50
|0.70
|0.32
|63,878
|Alivus Life Sciences
|916.05
|2.95
|0.32
|9,818
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|28,979
|Astral
|1671.95
|4.75
|0.28
|1,23,506
|CARE Ratings
|1612.00
|4.55
|0.28
|1,530
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|113.60
|0.30
|0.26
|69,678
|WPIL
|400.00
|1.05
|0.26
|20,663
|Mayur Uniquoters
|533.00
|1.35
|0.25
|3,167
|KDDL
|2439.00
|5.80
|0.24
|511
|Navin Fluorine International
|6270.50
|14.50
|0.23
|6,818
|Symphony
|796.05
|1.75
|0.22
|5,068
|Westlife Foodworld
|495.65
|1.10
|0.22
|2,797
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.10
|2.75
|0.22
|4,07,332
|Vedant Fashions
|390.75
|0.85
|0.22
|32,483
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13270.00
|28.05
|0.21
|356
|Pix Transmissions
|1452.60
|2.30
|0.16
|1,527
|Prism Johnson
|126.50
|0.15
|0.12
|9,116
|Kirloskar Industries
|2849.00
|3.00
|0.11
|105
|Hindustan Foods
|485.10
|0.55
|0.11
|1,528
|Shanthi Gears
|450.50
|0.45
|0.10
|1,170
|Sandhar Technologies
|505.95
|0.40
|0.08
|8,632
|Shoppers Stop
|305.00
|0.20
|0.07
|8,561
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|93,198
|Biocon
|389.90
|0.15
|0.04
|5,16,843
|Network18 Media & Investments
|33.36
|0.01
|0.03
|2,16,335
|Arvind Fashions
|439.50
|0.15
|0.03
|4,639
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|634.20
|0.10
|0.02
|3,680
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|654.45
|0
|0
|23,979
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|92.99
|0
|0
|16,900
|Mankind Pharma
|2246.95
|-0.70
|-0.03
|39,732
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|1915.25
|-0.50
|-0.03
|1,846
|Data Patterns (India)
|3206.50
|-1.95
|-0.06
|1,05,864
|Apcotex Industries
|363.80
|-0.25
|-0.07
|911
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|27,938
|EIH
|313.15
|-0.35
|-0.11
|11,377
|Repco Home Finance
|378.40
|-0.45
|-0.12
|3,410
|Sai Life Science
|996.85
|-1.25
|-0.13
|29,531
|Belrise Industries
|187.60
|-0.25
|-0.13
|7,34,176
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.45
|-0.15
|-0.13
|1,89,109
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|450.85
|-0.60
|-0.13
|6,358
|Cigniti Technologies
|1175.85
|-1.50
|-0.13
|2,896
|AIA Engineering
|3822.40
|-5.40
|-0.14
|1,684
|PVR INOX
|1020.70
|-1.50
|-0.15
|26,193
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|345.50
|-0.55
|-0.16
|80,195
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|126.85
|-0.25
|-0.20
|60,051
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|5276.65
|-10.65
|-0.20
|7,332
|Manappuram Finance
|282.20
|-0.60
|-0.21
|1,51,577
|Karnataka Bank
|202.30
|-0.45
|-0.22
|3,80,246
|BirlaNu
|1513.60
|-3.30
|-0.22
|364
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3600.00
|-8.00
|-0.22
|5
|Polyplex Corporation
|843.00
|-1.95
|-0.23
|2,205
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-4.45
|-0.23
|4,725
|Garware Technical Fibres
|640.00
|-1.70
|-0.26
|4,281
|Shankara Building Products
|107.80
|-0.30
|-0.28
|5,723
|Just Dial
|549.45
|-1.55
|-0.28
|8,753
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|9,116
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|463.70
|-1.30
|-0.28
|15,882
|Supreme Industries
|3962.70
|-11.55
|-0.29
|15,067
|Sagar Cements
|191.15
|-0.55
|-0.29
|3,972
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|23,53,758
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|19,126
|Aster DM Healthcare
|650.05
|-2.25
|-0.34
|52,250
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|6,26,466
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1012.70
|-3.45
|-0.34
|2,531
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|53,008
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|3,06,289
|Hitachi Energy India
|25495.00
|-93.35
|-0.36
|13,439
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|4,32,914
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|392.95
|-1.55
|-0.39
|18,165
|Linde India
|6697.50
|-26.55
|-0.39
|2,217
|SIS
|303.55
|-1.20
|-0.39
|6,13,931
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|2,623
|Welspun Living
|124.85
|-0.50
|-0.40
|2,93,400
|Max Financial Services
|1805.95
|-7.80
|-0.43
|14,291
|Century Plyboards (India)
|731.20
|-3.15
|-0.43
|3,410
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2223.00
|-9.55
|-0.43
|9,736
|Religare Enterprises
|210.70
|-0.95
|-0.45
|29,758
|Aditya Vision
|481.25
|-2.20
|-0.46
|8,138
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|63.25
|-0.30
|-0.47
|94,521
|Thermax
|3100.05
|-14.70
|-0.47
|2,891
|The Anup Engineering
|1564.30
|-7.45
|-0.47
|1,645
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8800.00
|-42.60
|-0.48
|269
|Bikaji Foods International
|635.00
|-3.05
|-0.48
|8,778
|Rajratan Global Wire
|413.50
|-2.05
|-0.49
|6,366
|Goodyear India
|794.20
|-3.90
|-0.49
|7,327
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|42,353
|Galaxy Surfactants
|1943.50
|-10.25
|-0.52
|85
|Surya Roshni
|221.90
|-1.20
|-0.54
|13,178
|Endurance Technologies
|2642.00
|-14.65
|-0.55
|2,889
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|2,55,297
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.15
|-0.65
|-0.55
|14,56,222
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|80.98
|-0.46
|-0.56
|29,284
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|2250.00
|-12.60
|-0.56
|446
|Cemindia Projects
|573.00
|-3.25
|-0.56
|45,552
|Indo Count Industries
|264.20
|-1.50
|-0.56
|25,035
|Jagran Prakashan
|63.05
|-0.36
|-0.57
|10,613
|Torrent Power
|1556.80
|-9.00
|-0.57
|78,585
|Gufic BioSciences
|280.05
|-1.60
|-0.57
|645
|Marksans Pharma
|172.80
|-1.00
|-0.58
|64,277
|63 Moons Technologies
|599.05
|-3.50
|-0.58
|8,928
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|101.50
|-0.60
|-0.59
|1,25,567
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|89,656
|Bharti Hexacom
|1591.90
|-9.55
|-0.60
|6,002
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|256.00
|-1.55
|-0.60
|1,51,464
|Welspun Corp
|820.00
|-5.10
|-0.62
|25,162
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|399.00
|-2.50
|-0.62
|14,011
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|837.80
|-5.25
|-0.62
|31,016
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|94,933
|Phoenix Mills
|1651.40
|-10.45
|-0.63
|2,36,346
|CMS Info Systems
|301.60
|-1.90
|-0.63
|18,121
|Akzo Nobel India
|2915.80
|-18.60
|-0.63
|2,300
|Max Estates
|400.90
|-2.55
|-0.63
|464
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|31,67,635
|Castrol India
|185.80
|-1.20
|-0.64
|2,58,521
|V-Guard Industries
|310.95
|-2.00
|-0.64
|7,243
|AGI Greenpac
|532.45
|-3.45
|-0.64
|9,183
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.50
|-14.20
|-0.66
|30,966
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1445.00
|-9.55
|-0.66
|5,433
|Sunteck Realty
|397.30
|-2.70
|-0.68
|11,559
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|34,36,401
|Hemisphere Properties India
|140.10
|-0.95
|-0.67
|36,271
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|30,15,592
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|1,40,840
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|1,739
|Tips Music
|536.90
|-3.75
|-0.69
|2,754
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|12,23,767
|Indoco Remedies
|201.00
|-1.40
|-0.69
|15,095
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.55
|-15.20
|-0.70
|22,716
|Ajax Engineering
|481.75
|-3.45
|-0.71
|3,761
|Emami
|459.15
|-3.30
|-0.71
|20,064
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|843.20
|-6.15
|-0.72
|56,014
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|40,705
|Redtape
|117.00
|-0.85
|-0.72
|13,274
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1686.70
|-12.15
|-0.72
|3,554
|Nitin Spinners
|377.10
|-2.80
|-0.74
|25,553
|Go Digit General Insurance
|332.50
|-2.50
|-0.75
|5,205
|Strides Pharma Science
|844.40
|-6.65
|-0.78
|5,451
|Whirlpool of India
|915.00
|-7.15
|-0.78
|32,097
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|66,677
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|725.60
|-5.80
|-0.79
|3,306
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|244.05
|-1.95
|-0.79
|5,837
|Hawkins Cookers
|7289.00
|-59.50
|-0.81
|903
|Ashoka Buildcon
|129.10
|-1.05
|-0.81
|1,08,912
|HEG
|572.90
|-4.75
|-0.82
|59,337
|Suprajit Engineering
|431.15
|-3.55
|-0.82
|5,278
|Ajanta Pharma
|2970.00
|-25.00
|-0.83
|4,583
|NRB Bearings
|268.50
|-2.25
|-0.83
|4,478
|Carysil
|886.85
|-7.40
|-0.83
|1,917
|Polycab India
|8539.00
|-71.15
|-0.83
|28,581
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|282.30
|-2.40
|-0.84
|5,249
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|14,557
|GMM Pfaudler
|926.20
|-7.80
|-0.84
|3,971
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1211.35
|-10.20
|-0.84
|43,111
|Shriram Pistons & Rings
|3092.55
|-26.65
|-0.85
|7,115
|Bajaj Electricals
|362.00
|-3.15
|-0.86
|3,223
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-11.55
|-0.86
|20,704
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1253.60
|-10.95
|-0.87
|13,255
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|705.30
|-6.25
|-0.88
|6,039
|Delhivery
|429.40
|-3.80
|-0.88
|7,41,033
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|1,03,494
|Udaipur Cement Works
|36.19
|-0.32
|-0.88
|1,79,853
|Stylam Industries
|2208.25
|-19.60
|-0.88
|272
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|367.50
|-3.30
|-0.89
|19,225
|Medplus Health Services
|839.70
|-7.60
|-0.90
|3,018
|Tata Technologies
|580.20
|-5.25
|-0.90
|1,38,181
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|3,74,931
|Ather Energy
|704.30
|-6.55
|-0.92
|92,941
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|20,64,794
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|1,82,040
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|74.28
|-0.70
|-0.93
|73,298
|Innova Captab
|662.55
|-6.25
|-0.93
|2,394
|Fortis Healthcare
|933.20
|-8.90
|-0.94
|29,097
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|80,261
|MSTC
|452.00
|-4.35
|-0.95
|7,481
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.00
|-20.50
|-0.96
|5,282
|Insecticides (India)
|614.60
|-5.95
|-0.96
|32
|United Breweries
|1588.10
|-15.55
|-0.97
|1,682
|Global Health
|1129.90
|-11.05
|-0.97
|13,325
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|42.65
|-0.42
|-0.98
|72,107
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|11,561
|CarTrade Tech
|1783.45
|-17.90
|-0.99
|30,498
|Berger Paints (India)
|451.55
|-4.50
|-0.99
|26,485
|Brigade Enterprises
|685.20
|-6.90
|-1.00
|28,662
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|1,01,017
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10692.50
|-110.45
|-1.02
|1,689
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|120.00
|-1.25
|-1.03
|6,53,816
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|19,743
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|28,820
|Greenpanel Industries
|203.80
|-2.15
|-1.04
|3,052
|Zen Technologies
|1345.25
|-14.10
|-1.04
|80,908
|Ashapura Minechem
|522.85
|-5.55
|-1.05
|45,241
|Timex Group India
|281.85
|-3.00
|-1.05
|3,65,232
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|58,001
|BlackBuck
|576.80
|-6.10
|-1.05
|55,047
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|14,21,248
|JK Cement
|5593.25
|-59.85
|-1.06
|1,674
|Firstsource Solutions
|211.00
|-2.25
|-1.06
|2,51,351
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|8,79,100
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2542.55
|-27.45
|-1.07
|1,880
|Raymond Lifestyle
|871.00
|-9.40
|-1.07
|5,565
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|6,14,167
|Ador Welding
|1033.70
|-11.15
|-1.07
|644
|IDBI Bank
|114.85
|-1.24
|-1.07
|19,91,039
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|1025.00
|-11.15
|-1.08
|1,073
|C.E. Info Systems
|1023.50
|-11.15
|-1.08
|8,857
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|984.00
|-10.80
|-1.09
|10,965
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1224.15
|-13.65
|-1.10
|5,962
|MRF
|139500.00
|-1,554.95
|-1.10
|1,073
|VRL Logistics
|275.00
|-3.10
|-1.11
|11,387
|TD Power Systems
|893.50
|-10.05
|-1.11
|1,32,023
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|15,386
|TeamLease Services
|1202.60
|-13.60
|-1.12
|914
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|56,577
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|66.27
|-0.76
|-1.13
|2,05,445
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|716.80
|-8.35
|-1.15
|93,068
|Schaeffler India
|4311.00
|-50.35
|-1.15
|10,865
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|13,768
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|21,395
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|7,48,570
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|14,463
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|76.02
|-0.89
|-1.16
|2,03,055
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6843.80
|-80.40
|-1.16
|3,414
|Hester Biosciences
|1535.45
|-18.20
|-1.17
|195
|Maharashtra Seamless
|555.40
|-6.60
|-1.17
|11,095
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|5,00,527
|Laurus Labs
|1061.95
|-12.80
|-1.19
|57,708
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|326.00
|-3.95
|-1.20
|33,239
|Gallantt Ispat
|569.95
|-6.95
|-1.20
|28,230
|Go Fashion (India)
|307.00
|-3.75
|-1.21
|10,749
|PNB Housing Finance
|818.75
|-10.05
|-1.21
|60,499
|Granules India
|574.55
|-7.10
|-1.22
|12,369
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|224.65
|-2.80
|-1.23
|57,685
|Amber Enterprises India
|7878.95
|-97.95
|-1.23
|15,681
|Kalyani Steels
|736.95
|-9.15
|-1.23
|1,878
|CIE Automotive India
|466.00
|-5.80
|-1.23
|29,701
|Crisil
|4321.05
|-55.35
|-1.26
|3,442
|South Indian Bank
|40.60
|-0.52
|-1.26
|14,73,242
|Oberoi Realty
|1507.20
|-19.45
|-1.27
|12,271
|Sanghi Industries
|58.96
|-0.76
|-1.27
|9,514
|Rane Holdings
|1190.00
|-15.70
|-1.30
|1,182
|Ganesh Housing
|664.00
|-8.75
|-1.30
|4,555
|Satin Creditcare Network
|152.05
|-2.00
|-1.30
|1,984
|Prakash Industries
|129.50
|-1.70
|-1.30
|17,761
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|12,091
|Tanfac Industries
|4106.70
|-54.35
|-1.31
|6,254
|Alkem Laboratories
|5565.00
|-73.65
|-1.31
|604
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|113.00
|-1.50
|-1.31
|2,54,553
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|11,650
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|545.00
|-7.35
|-1.33
|93,952
|Wonderla Holidays
|471.00
|-6.40
|-1.34
|2,601
|Graphite India
|707.95
|-9.65
|-1.34
|1,32,828
|DCX Systems
|175.00
|-2.40
|-1.35
|42,996
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4823.60
|-66.20
|-1.35
|523
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|17,231
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|53,950
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.35
|-3.50
|-1.37
|2,21,463
|JM Financial
|126.05
|-1.75
|-1.37
|3,06,095
|Goldiam International
|346.50
|-4.80
|-1.37
|1,78,027
|Websol Energy Systems
|54.58
|-0.76
|-1.37
|4,05,199
|Birlasoft
|384.70
|-5.40
|-1.38
|1,70,400
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|70,17,231
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|1,02,703
|HLE Glascoat
|323.10
|-4.55
|-1.39
|4,029
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|57.28
|-0.81
|-1.39
|22,86,904
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|879.00
|-12.50
|-1.40
|1,21,827
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|1,02,773
|Greaves Cotton
|150.90
|-2.15
|-1.40
|61,898
|Pokarna
|893.50
|-12.70
|-1.40
|2,855
|Aegis Logistics
|679.20
|-9.65
|-1.40
|27,639
|Capri Global Capital
|158.75
|-2.25
|-1.40
|2,38,484
|Fedbank Financial Services
|128.95
|-1.85
|-1.41
|52,085
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|13,503
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|172.55
|-2.50
|-1.43
|21,980
|PDS
|299.95
|-4.40
|-1.45
|8,448
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|437.30
|-6.45
|-1.45
|4,739
|Arvind
|346.30
|-5.10
|-1.45
|19,498
|Bharat Bijlee
|2408.00
|-35.40
|-1.45
|1,173
|Aditya Birla Capital
|339.00
|-5.00
|-1.45
|2,03,019
|Rolex Rings
|131.90
|-1.95
|-1.46
|30,706
|Cohance Lifesciences
|304.20
|-4.55
|-1.47
|61,664
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|807.95
|-12.05
|-1.47
|11,292
|India Pesticides
|155.10
|-2.35
|-1.49
|10,631
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.95
|-4.55
|-1.49
|13,021
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|16,820
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|188.15
|-2.85
|-1.49
|15,766
|Nesco
|1107.20
|-16.85
|-1.50
|2,340
|Ipca Laboratories
|1508.50
|-22.95
|-1.50
|8,566
|Lumax Industries
|5949.35
|-91.35
|-1.51
|814
|LIC Housing Finance
|529.45
|-8.10
|-1.51
|32,682
|Affle 3I
|1354.20
|-20.80
|-1.51
|17,239
|RPG Life Sciences
|1839.00
|-28.15
|-1.51
|440
|Tata Chemicals
|706.20
|-10.90
|-1.52
|29,962
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|305.35
|-4.70
|-1.52
|3,98,353
|Balaji Amines
|1072.60
|-16.55
|-1.52
|4,249
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1370.50
|-21.10
|-1.52
|17,171
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|18,12,060
|ABB India
|5980.50
|-93.80
|-1.54
|23,967
|Ashiana Housing
|321.40
|-5.05
|-1.55
|3,313
|Electrosteel Castings
|68.01
|-1.08
|-1.56
|1,21,634
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|467.55
|-7.45
|-1.57
|19,910
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|9,205
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1213.20
|-19.45
|-1.58
|33,293
|VST Industries
|230.00
|-3.70
|-1.58
|10,884
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|873.90
|-14.10
|-1.59
|4,472
|Pitti Engineering
|892.65
|-14.55
|-1.60
|3,091
|JSW Holdings
|16302.00
|-264.95
|-1.60
|21,308
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2315.65
|-37.65
|-1.60
|4,114
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|58,289
|Uniparts India
|450.25
|-7.40
|-1.62
|3,096
|PG Electroplast
|617.40
|-10.15
|-1.62
|84,623
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|305.00
|-5.05
|-1.63
|75
|Mastek
|1556.70
|-26.25
|-1.66
|3,877
|Intellect Design Arena
|685.50
|-11.60
|-1.66
|9,623
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|3,78,078
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.20
|-3.95
|-1.67
|1,00,453
|Mahanagar Gas
|1199.05
|-20.35
|-1.67
|16,562
|Indian Bank
|973.40
|-16.55
|-1.67
|58,418
|Varroc Engineering
|532.00
|-9.10
|-1.68
|3,428
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1145.00
|-19.60
|-1.68
|2,453
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|36,523
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|351.45
|-6.05
|-1.69
|12,243
|SKF India
|1710.00
|-29.60
|-1.70
|2,033
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.85
|-15.65
|-1.70
|62,141
|NMDC Steel
|39.91
|-0.69
|-1.70
|7,38,551
|Radico Khaitan
|2603.00
|-45.20
|-1.71
|11,051
|Sundrop Brands
|633.00
|-11.00
|-1.71
|600
|Accelya Solutions India
|1177.10
|-20.55
|-1.72
|3,610
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.45
|-7.90
|-1.72
|32,036
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|346.85
|-6.15
|-1.74
|1,589
|L&T Technology Services
|3460.00
|-61.45
|-1.75
|17,098
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|19,235
|Vaibhav Global
|221.95
|-3.95
|-1.75
|18,844
|IFB Industries
|1085.20
|-19.45
|-1.76
|1,430
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6174.20
|-110.85
|-1.76
|282
|Kama Holdings
|2590.00
|-46.50
|-1.76
|3,818
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|1,49,242
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|4,21,028
|Dalmia Bharat
|1954.90
|-35.20
|-1.77
|6,059
|Heritage Foods
|312.85
|-5.65
|-1.77
|27,702
|Coromandel International
|2181.75
|-39.25
|-1.77
|13,964
|City Union Bank
|278.25
|-5.05
|-1.78
|1,29,389
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|394.60
|-7.20
|-1.79
|7,861
|Gland Pharma
|1790.30
|-32.70
|-1.79
|5,687
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|295.30
|-5.40
|-1.80
|7,182
|Ugro Capital
|109.10
|-2.00
|-1.80
|25,880
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|3925.00
|-72.30
|-1.81
|805
|Cyient
|899.25
|-16.60
|-1.81
|27,413
|Grindwell Norton
|1629.00
|-29.95
|-1.81
|1,602
|Time Technoplast
|180.25
|-3.35
|-1.82
|4,88,058
|NCC
|150.00
|-2.80
|-1.83
|3,90,879
|SG Finserve
|382.95
|-7.15
|-1.83
|11,225
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.70
|-13.25
|-1.83
|1,62,144
|Ion Exchange (India)
|357.00
|-6.65
|-1.83
|5,231
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|138.45
|-2.60
|-1.84
|45,030
|Sagility
|38.85
|-0.73
|-1.84
|33,30,123
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|505.50
|-9.45
|-1.84
|98,834
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|561.60
|-10.55
|-1.84
|15,938
|Ceat
|3465.75
|-65.25
|-1.85
|8,270
|Samhi Hotels
|159.50
|-3.00
|-1.85
|24,710
|Hikal
|192.85
|-3.65
|-1.86
|21,064
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|11,85,861
|Zydus Wellness
|378.35
|-7.20
|-1.87
|17,400
|Nilkamal
|1348.00
|-25.75
|-1.87
|57
|NIIT Learning Systems
|331.35
|-6.30
|-1.87
|2,776
|R R Kabel
|1532.80
|-29.30
|-1.88
|15,481
|Ethos
|2390.00
|-46.15
|-1.89
|579
|Patanjali Foods
|500.30
|-9.65
|-1.89
|5,00,048
|Azad Engineering
|1678.20
|-32.45
|-1.90
|19,727
|Honda India Power Products
|2091.65
|-40.60
|-1.90
|127
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|758.00
|-14.75
|-1.91
|2,819
|BEML
|1648.45
|-32.15
|-1.91
|16,242
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|9,594
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|1,46,271
|HG Infra Engineering
|531.45
|-10.40
|-1.92
|11,535
|PSP Projects
|713.00
|-13.95
|-1.92
|1,826
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|178.75
|-3.50
|-1.92
|7,673
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|1,53,953
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|469.30
|-9.25
|-1.93
|2,494
|eClerx Services
|3112.45
|-61.20
|-1.93
|9,466
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|1,96,005
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|402.00
|-7.95
|-1.94
|2,52,964
|DCW
|46.55
|-0.92
|-1.94
|78,949
|Jubilant Foodworks
|509.30
|-10.10
|-1.94
|53,986
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1696.85
|-33.80
|-1.95
|16,227
|Atul
|6508.20
|-130.20
|-1.96
|741
|Thyrocare Technologies
|387.00
|-7.75
|-1.96
|6,321
|Jubilant Pharmova
|849.30
|-17.05
|-1.97
|10,044
|PNC Infratech
|202.90
|-4.10
|-1.98
|42,470
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|137.65
|-2.80
|-1.99
|23,132
|Huhtamaki India
|172.55
|-3.50
|-1.99
|19,450
|Raymond
|392.00
|-7.95
|-1.99
|26,407
|RBL Bank
|313.05
|-6.40
|-2.00
|1,50,695
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1263.50
|-25.85
|-2.00
|5,412
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11128.20
|-226.55
|-2.00
|977
|Landmark Cars
|405.30
|-8.30
|-2.01
|2,822
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|257.10
|-5.30
|-2.02
|17,730
|IKIO Technologies
|138.50
|-2.85
|-2.02
|5,887
|HFCL
|67.29
|-1.39
|-2.02
|31,64,547
|Quess Corp
|191.55
|-3.95
|-2.02
|12,315
|Carborundum Universal
|806.90
|-16.75
|-2.03
|10,499
|M M Forgings
|449.40
|-9.30
|-2.03
|2,085
|Andrew Yule & Company
|20.22
|-0.42
|-2.03
|1,86,731
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1600.10
|-33.20
|-2.03
|30,295
|Gillette India
|8161.65
|-169.35
|-2.03
|1,114
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|22,792
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|26.45
|-0.55
|-2.04
|50,741
|Piramal Pharma
|152.95
|-3.20
|-2.05
|2,42,744
|Responsive Industries
|169.45
|-3.55
|-2.05
|412
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|3,73,829
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|983.00
|-20.70
|-2.06
|1,544
|Saregama India
|326.30
|-6.85
|-2.06
|12,753
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|1,35,312
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1660.00
|-34.85
|-2.06
|6,310
|Sammaan Capital
|146.80
|-3.10
|-2.07
|2,22,952
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2648.85
|-55.95
|-2.07
|64,454
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4391.10
|-93.35
|-2.08
|2,619
|LE Travenues Technology
|166.75
|-3.55
|-2.08
|34,283
|EPL
|212.15
|-4.50
|-2.08
|16,722
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.21
|-1.82
|-2.09
|7,35,461
|Indigo Paints
|915.00
|-19.55
|-2.09
|4,264
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|12,841
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|13,331
|Suven Life Sciences
|142.50
|-3.05
|-2.10
|22,829
|Shilchar Technologies
|3949.90
|-84.65
|-2.10
|8,515
|MTAR Technologies
|3727.30
|-80.45
|-2.11
|23,237
|Action Construction Equipment
|866.20
|-18.70
|-2.11
|45,187
|Five-Star Business Finance
|408.00
|-8.80
|-2.11
|46,880
|Syngene International
|413.45
|-8.90
|-2.11
|49,288
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|44,968
|Honeywell Automation India
|30291.00
|-656.40
|-2.12
|103
|LMW
|14480.00
|-314.00
|-2.12
|176
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|2975.10
|-64.50
|-2.12
|11,355
|Union Bank of India
|198.00
|-4.30
|-2.13
|14,75,963
|TTK Healthcare
|893.85
|-19.50
|-2.13
|340
|Geojit Financial Services
|61.82
|-1.35
|-2.14
|34,488
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1347.80
|-29.45
|-2.14
|12,211
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|522.00
|-11.40
|-2.14
|1,982
|Himatsingka Seide
|97.31
|-2.14
|-2.15
|20,069
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|239.00
|-5.25
|-2.15
|95,330
|Wendt (India)
|6749.90
|-148.35
|-2.15
|592
|PTC India
|162.80
|-3.60
|-2.16
|87,254
|VIP Industries
|350.00
|-7.75
|-2.17
|4,498
|Elecon Engineering Company
|407.00
|-9.05
|-2.18
|55,860
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.26
|-0.94
|-2.18
|10,63,696
|UPL
|623.15
|-13.90
|-2.18
|2,22,188
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|37.50
|-0.84
|-2.19
|74,342
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|7050.00
|-157.80
|-2.19
|196
|KPIT Technologies
|754.70
|-16.90
|-2.19
|1,75,043
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|909.95
|-20.40
|-2.19
|28,360
|Supriya Lifescience
|639.00
|-14.35
|-2.20
|4,515
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.90
|-2.21
|8,11,708
|Deepak Nitrite
|1546.05
|-34.90
|-2.21
|26,058
|DCB Bank
|181.00
|-4.10
|-2.22
|57,407
|VST Tillers Tractors
|5651.40
|-128.10
|-2.22
|1,032
|Oriental Hotels
|99.25
|-2.25
|-2.22
|8,712
|EMS
|282.40
|-6.40
|-2.22
|15,613
|NTPC Green Energy
|88.10
|-2.01
|-2.23
|4,26,891
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|267.30
|-6.10
|-2.23
|1,667
|Swaraj Engines
|3509.00
|-79.95
|-2.23
|980
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|175.30
|-4.00
|-2.23
|5,024
|Rossari Biotech
|487.15
|-11.10
|-2.23
|3,360
|Cyient DLM
|305.20
|-7.00
|-2.24
|14,265
|SJS Enterprises
|1719.75
|-39.65
|-2.25
|5,958
|Blue Star
|1897.20
|-43.60
|-2.25
|31,495
|Vishnu Chemicals
|491.45
|-11.40
|-2.27
|7,315
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|707.00
|-16.40
|-2.27
|7,014
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|840.50
|-19.50
|-2.27
|3,392
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|459.50
|-10.65
|-2.27
|23,377
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|563.50
|-13.10
|-2.27
|3,046
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|6,87,491
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|477.00
|-11.15
|-2.28
|11,164
|Esab India
|5400.00
|-126.50
|-2.29
|58
|Eveready Industries India
|324.30
|-7.60
|-2.29
|1,210
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|74,93,406
|KFIN Technologies
|934.95
|-22.05
|-2.30
|67,209
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|833.70
|-19.65
|-2.30
|45,198
|Premier Energies
|716.00
|-16.85
|-2.30
|1,23,114
|Eureka Forbes
|463.50
|-10.95
|-2.31
|3,688
|HBL Engineering
|669.05
|-15.85
|-2.31
|2,29,144
|Can Fin Homes
|826.75
|-19.60
|-2.32
|15,535
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1859.00
|-44.20
|-2.32
|651
|Jyothy Labs
|247.15
|-5.90
|-2.33
|21,123
|V2 Retail
|1947.10
|-46.35
|-2.33
|5,303
|Chalet Hotels
|784.75
|-18.80
|-2.34
|13,921
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|38,142
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|4492.90
|-107.45
|-2.34
|130
|Manorama Industries
|1387.00
|-33.45
|-2.35
|3,889
|Blue Dart Express
|5550.00
|-133.45
|-2.35
|1,763
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|259.60
|-6.25
|-2.35
|1,17,251
|Finolex Industries
|180.80
|-4.35
|-2.35
|26,298
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|61.04
|-1.47
|-2.35
|3,31,803
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1144.10
|-27.50
|-2.35
|12,938
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.10
|-8.85
|-2.36
|1,58,537
|Nucleus Software Exports
|771.00
|-18.60
|-2.36
|793
|Sterling Tools
|216.95
|-5.25
|-2.36
|5,097
|Avalon Technologies
|992.60
|-24.10
|-2.37
|9,818
|Tata Investment Corporation
|642.10
|-15.60
|-2.37
|63,229
|Sundaram-Clayton
|1390.10
|-33.80
|-2.37
|162
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1790.00
|-43.45
|-2.37
|28,194
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|71.26
|-1.74
|-2.38
|46,231
|GHCL
|468.35
|-11.40
|-2.38
|5,135
|ITI
|263.65
|-6.45
|-2.39
|30,473
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|13,62,638
|AvenuesAI
|16.17
|-0.40
|-2.41
|7,12,465
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|826.15
|-20.40
|-2.41
|1,01,746
|UTI Asset Management Company
|965.50
|-23.95
|-2.42
|9,998
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.05
|-6.45
|-2.43
|2,63,569
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|164.85
|-4.10
|-2.43
|56,355
|Waaree Energies
|2643.40
|-66.20
|-2.44
|2,13,501
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|4,03,578
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|70,915
|ACC
|1553.55
|-39.00
|-2.45
|24,975
|Bata India
|769.45
|-19.40
|-2.46
|8,961
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|373.40
|-9.40
|-2.46
|15,754
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|31,077
|Bandhan Bank
|177.60
|-4.50
|-2.47
|10,14,576
|Punjab National Bank
|126.10
|-3.20
|-2.47
|7,74,708
|Canara Bank
|153.55
|-3.90
|-2.48
|19,26,398
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|3,46,776
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|29,817
|Lloyds Enterprises
|49.88
|-1.27
|-2.48
|1,77,125
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2372.15
|-60.65
|-2.49
|78,293
|EIH Associated Hotels
|322.60
|-8.25
|-2.49
|448
|S H Kelkar & Company
|144.10
|-3.70
|-2.50
|38,283
|EPACK Durables
|241.75
|-6.20
|-2.50
|20,464
|Chemplast Sanmar
|239.40
|-6.15
|-2.50
|13,749
|Heidelberg Cement India
|159.40
|-4.10
|-2.51
|3,488
|Dodla Dairy
|1131.90
|-29.10
|-2.51
|1,24,256
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1074.95
|-27.70
|-2.51
|2,407
|TARC
|143.05
|-3.70
|-2.52
|9,973
|DCM Shriram
|1010.90
|-26.10
|-2.52
|2,325
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|176.90
|-4.60
|-2.53
|6,615
|Indostar Capital Finance
|217.65
|-5.65
|-2.53
|4,806
|Jio Financial Services
|248.90
|-6.45
|-2.53
|9,93,550
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.80
|-4.35
|-2.54
|2,85,007
|Fineotex Chemical
|22.99
|-0.60
|-2.54
|1,51,944
|Kajaria Ceramics
|933.50
|-24.35
|-2.54
|12,776
|MPS
|1465.80
|-38.45
|-2.56
|9,665
|Aarti Drugs
|357.60
|-9.40
|-2.56
|5,763
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services
|361.00
|-9.50
|-2.56
|13,151
|Apollo Tyres
|442.55
|-11.65
|-2.56
|1,08,703
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|855.00
|-22.45
|-2.56
|2,906
|Orient Cement
|150.10
|-3.95
|-2.56
|15,526
|India Cements
|396.15
|-10.45
|-2.57
|38,802
|Sanofi India
|3861.50
|-101.75
|-2.57
|1,569
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|3,34,439
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|10,69,793
|Pearl Global Industries
|1500.10
|-39.70
|-2.58
|4,021
|Nazara Technologies
|258.20
|-6.85
|-2.58
|52,108
|Automotive Axles
|1995.00
|-53.00
|-2.59
|782
|Borosil Renewables
|444.40
|-11.80
|-2.59
|30,964
|Transport Corporation of India
|978.55
|-26.15
|-2.60
|556
|Bansal Wire Industries
|255.65
|-6.85
|-2.61
|2,836
|TVS Holdings
|14705.20
|-394.75
|-2.61
|391
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|4094.05
|-110.10
|-2.62
|3,237
|Greenlam Industries
|232.55
|-6.25
|-2.62
|534
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.75
|-25.25
|-2.62
|2,47,298
|Orient Electric
|180.45
|-4.85
|-2.62
|13,428
|Godrej Industries
|962.00
|-25.90
|-2.62
|2,415
|Inox India
|1133.00
|-30.70
|-2.64
|8,613
|Mas Financial Services
|315.50
|-8.55
|-2.64
|4,911
|Pricol
|585.65
|-15.90
|-2.64
|34,029
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|1,56,53,283
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.65
|-4.95
|-2.65
|3,10,330
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14734.00
|-401.00
|-2.65
|382
|Epigral
|869.15
|-23.70
|-2.65
|2,660
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.00
|-4.70
|-2.66
|85,436
|Embassy Developments
|59.00
|-1.61
|-2.66
|88,541
|Sonata Software
|260.85
|-7.15
|-2.67
|33,232
|TVS Srichakra
|3830.00
|-105.20
|-2.67
|95
|Refex Industries
|215.10
|-5.90
|-2.67
|53,843
|Jindal Worldwide
|23.99
|-0.66
|-2.68
|22,225
|PNB Gilts
|77.77
|-2.16
|-2.70
|6,124
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|319.35
|-8.85
|-2.70
|8,631
|Aurionpro Solutions
|865.70
|-24.10
|-2.71
|5,751
|CESC
|153.65
|-4.30
|-2.72
|89,237
|KRBL
|330.20
|-9.25
|-2.72
|48,521
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|245.20
|-6.85
|-2.72
|7,115
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|4257.75
|-118.90
|-2.72
|210
|DB Corp
|218.80
|-6.15
|-2.73
|1,419
|Gopal Snacks
|290.30
|-8.15
|-2.73
|11,508
|Bayer Cropscience
|4545.10
|-127.70
|-2.73
|1,650
|Kaynes Technology India
|3748.00
|-105.00
|-2.73
|58,262
|Voltamp Transformers
|8848.00
|-249.30
|-2.74
|2,481
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|12,86,133
|Uflex
|466.95
|-13.15
|-2.74
|1,203
|Rupa & Company
|134.35
|-3.80
|-2.75
|9,146
|Elgi Equipments
|519.60
|-14.75
|-2.76
|23,387
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|50,243
|The New India Assurance Company
|143.20
|-4.10
|-2.78
|57,194
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|442.30
|-12.65
|-2.78
|12,053
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|25.87
|-0.74
|-2.78
|2,45,750
|Delta Corp
|59.57
|-1.71
|-2.79
|92,585
|Minda Corporation
|540.00
|-15.50
|-2.79
|12,552
|Sula Vineyards
|165.70
|-4.75
|-2.79
|23,474
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1535.00
|-44.25
|-2.80
|2,210
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|569.30
|-16.40
|-2.80
|34,778
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|12,51,460
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.20
|-7.40
|-2.81
|5,01,577
|Jamna Auto Industries
|143.45
|-4.15
|-2.81
|1,38,079
|Vindhya Telelinks
|1021.75
|-29.50
|-2.81
|417
|Filatex India
|42.06
|-1.22
|-2.82
|36,177
|Honasa Consumer
|294.55
|-8.55
|-2.82
|17,931
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|144.30
|-4.20
|-2.83
|14,801
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|1,391
|Va Tech Wabag
|1227.00
|-35.80
|-2.83
|14,665
|Alembic
|88.96
|-2.61
|-2.85
|19,013
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|109.00
|-3.20
|-2.85
|41,074
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1363.00
|-39.95
|-2.85
|815
|Gabriel India
|969.15
|-28.50
|-2.86
|11,346
|DOMS Industries
|2266.30
|-66.75
|-2.86
|5,281
|Hindware Home Innovation
|220.45
|-6.50
|-2.86
|507
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|395.30
|-11.65
|-2.86
|3,004
|Shalby
|150.45
|-4.45
|-2.87
|3,710
|The Ramco Cements
|1098.00
|-32.60
|-2.88
|7,897
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.55
|-3.60
|-2.88
|4,99,163
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|112.00
|-3.32
|-2.88
|61,210
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|23.60
|-0.70
|-2.88
|1,94,292
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|1,31,950
|360 One Wam
|1070.80
|-31.90
|-2.89
|9,77,237
|Signatureglobal (India)
|961.05
|-28.75
|-2.90
|19,085
|Balu Forge Industries
|471.90
|-14.15
|-2.91
|74,857
|Bosch
|35369.80
|-1,059.25
|-2.91
|1,346
|Concord Biotech
|1186.05
|-35.50
|-2.91
|50,613
|NAVA
|578.20
|-17.35
|-2.91
|12,719
|Latent View Analytics
|327.60
|-9.85
|-2.92
|37,786
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2384.00
|-71.60
|-2.92
|1,324
|Cochin Shipyard
|1449.10
|-43.80
|-2.93
|2,01,289
|Sanghvi Movers
|253.25
|-7.65
|-2.93
|19,107
|ASM Technologies
|2303.10
|-69.70
|-2.94
|35,876
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|1886.80
|-57.35
|-2.95
|1,276
|G R Infraprojects
|923.40
|-28.10
|-2.95
|1,698
|Cantabil Retail India
|257.00
|-7.80
|-2.95
|5,318
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|18,27,286
|Gateway Distriparks
|57.10
|-1.74
|-2.96
|81,953
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|7,998
|Gravita India
|1565.50
|-47.80
|-2.96
|32,242
|L&T Finance
|275.90
|-8.45
|-2.97
|5,43,892
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|850.00
|-26.00
|-2.97
|9,517
|Artemis Medicare Services
|231.00
|-7.10
|-2.98
|5,039
|Andhra Paper
|66.75
|-2.06
|-2.99
|3,840
|Navneet Education
|142.40
|-4.40
|-3.00
|7,517
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.15
|-13.75
|-3.02
|11,300
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|34,958
|I G Petrochemicals
|349.00
|-11.00
|-3.06
|338
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|283.55
|-8.95
|-3.06
|14,442
|Sobha
|1355.00
|-42.85
|-3.07
|11,111
|Aavas Financiers
|1245.50
|-39.45
|-3.07
|5,450
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.00
|-45.45
|-3.07
|4,075
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|136.95
|-4.35
|-3.08
|9,477
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2467.15
|-78.45
|-3.08
|311
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-156.85
|-3.09
|1,055
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|446.50
|-14.35
|-3.11
|64,067
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|109.10
|-3.50
|-3.11
|36,075
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|748.00
|-24.05
|-3.12
|4,184
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.90
|-17.75
|-3.12
|2,49,206
|Oswal Pumps
|306.00
|-9.90
|-3.13
|70,713
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|15.68
|-0.51
|-3.15
|3,72,303
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.00
|-39.25
|-3.15
|1,25,286
|Angel One
|226.35
|-7.35
|-3.15
|5,63,735
|R Systems International
|280.35
|-9.15
|-3.16
|8,168
|Fusion Finance
|181.80
|-5.95
|-3.17
|40,539
|Kaveri Seed Company
|747.00
|-24.50
|-3.18
|7,852
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|38,876
|Natco Pharma
|956.75
|-31.55
|-3.19
|54,925
|Inox Wind
|89.21
|-2.94
|-3.19
|11,52,930
|Rain Industries
|143.90
|-4.75
|-3.20
|1,89,969
|Sun TV Network
|627.80
|-20.75
|-3.20
|29,479
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|7,45,548
|KNR Constructions
|128.50
|-4.25
|-3.20
|73,244
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|348.50
|-11.55
|-3.21
|49,801
|Skipper
|354.15
|-11.75
|-3.21
|7,820
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.27
|-1.17
|-3.21
|5,89,153
|Aether Industries
|927.65
|-30.75
|-3.21
|10,077
|Sharda Motor Industries
|901.00
|-29.90
|-3.21
|1,419
|Nelco
|603.20
|-20.05
|-3.22
|3,066
|Alok Industries
|13.83
|-0.46
|-3.22
|7,36,578
|Central Bank of India
|38.79
|-1.29
|-3.22
|19,98,511
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|245.20
|-8.15
|-3.22
|20,012
|Afcons Infrastructure
|282.60
|-9.40
|-3.22
|17,746
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|3834.00
|-128.10
|-3.23
|18,914
|Timken India
|3356.75
|-112.15
|-3.23
|2,654
|Ramco Industries
|280.95
|-9.45
|-3.25
|92,538
|Ramky Infrastructure
|441.40
|-14.85
|-3.25
|2,014
|Savita Oil Technologies
|366.60
|-12.40
|-3.27
|972
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|516.90
|-17.55
|-3.28
|69,192
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|152.80
|-5.20
|-3.29
|40,375
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|27,046
|Apollo Pipes
|347.75
|-11.85
|-3.30
|13,347
|Igarashi Motors India
|347.75
|-11.85
|-3.30
|1,031
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|15,65,349
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|345.20
|-11.80
|-3.31
|5,453
|Indegene
|479.25
|-16.45
|-3.32
|9,178
|One97 Communications
|1059.65
|-36.50
|-3.33
|11,79,197
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|3,15,193
|Aarti Industries
|432.60
|-14.90
|-3.33
|1,45,931
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|511.15
|-17.65
|-3.34
|8,803
|Mahindra Logistics
|399.30
|-13.85
|-3.35
|15,903
|Orchid Pharma
|599.00
|-20.85
|-3.36
|2,370
|Sapphire Foods India
|198.20
|-6.90
|-3.36
|6,009
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|4,19,639
|GOCL Corporation
|253.40
|-8.80
|-3.36
|2,780
|Vardhman Special Steels
|247.35
|-8.60
|-3.36
|4,055
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|690.40
|-24.10
|-3.37
|4,424
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-30.25
|-3.37
|34,437
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|1,17,911
|Borosil
|229.85
|-8.10
|-3.40
|7,027
|Tanla Platforms
|442.00
|-15.55
|-3.40
|25,683
|Jindal Saw
|178.65
|-6.30
|-3.41
|87,648
|Goodluck India
|1137.75
|-40.30
|-3.42
|5,657
|Shilpa Medicare
|324.75
|-11.55
|-3.43
|10,486
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|9,23,753
|NIIT
|68.75
|-2.46
|-3.45
|26,211
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2043.70
|-73.05
|-3.45
|82,710
|BF Utilities
|487.80
|-17.45
|-3.45
|3,139
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|121.50
|-4.35
|-3.46
|33,477
|Muthoot Microfin
|162.65
|-5.85
|-3.47
|32,675
|Adani Energy Solutions
|975.80
|-35.25
|-3.49
|76,722
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|121.75
|-4.40
|-3.49
|35,848
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1175.00
|-42.60
|-3.50
|41,718
|Venky's (India)
|1300.00
|-47.40
|-3.52
|2,418
|Steel Strips Wheels
|207.05
|-7.55
|-3.52
|8,013
|Man Infraconstruction
|102.60
|-3.75
|-3.53
|19,989
|Campus Activewear
|250.10
|-9.15
|-3.53
|22,567
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|7.63
|-0.28
|-3.54
|4,83,378
|NBCC (India)
|89.43
|-3.30
|-3.56
|20,48,936
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|190.80
|-7.05
|-3.56
|1,49,610
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.00
|-32.20
|-3.56
|14,662
|Escorts Kubota
|3391.00
|-125.65
|-3.57
|3,420
|Thomas Cook (India)
|99.95
|-3.70
|-3.57
|31,365
|Black Box
|513.90
|-19.05
|-3.57
|27,966
|Den Networks
|27.11
|-1.01
|-3.59
|47,946
|Exide Industries
|322.85
|-12.05
|-3.60
|2,91,569
|Confidence Petroleum India
|30.50
|-1.14
|-3.60
|33,540
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|88,022
|Welspun Enterprises
|468.95
|-17.55
|-3.61
|2,124
|Harsha Engineers International
|356.20
|-13.35
|-3.61
|3,231
|Choice International
|710.00
|-26.75
|-3.63
|16,018
|Sirca Paints India
|441.00
|-16.65
|-3.64
|13,008
|Route Mobile
|490.00
|-18.50
|-3.64
|7,721
|Share India Securities
|126.70
|-4.80
|-3.65
|4,630
|UCO Bank
|28.54
|-1.08
|-3.65
|12,87,651
|Balkrishna Industries
|2303.60
|-87.70
|-3.67
|14,944
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|437.95
|-16.70
|-3.67
|60,826
|Senco Gold
|305.05
|-11.70
|-3.69
|35,369
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.90
|-3.70
|2,51,920
|Sansera Engineering
|2255.00
|-86.85
|-3.71
|10,420
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71
|1,44,069
|Dreamfolks Services
|78.62
|-3.03
|-3.71
|9,569
|IFGL Refractories
|163.20
|-6.30
|-3.72
|1,222
|Triveni Turbine
|470.50
|-18.20
|-3.72
|26,510
|Kiri Industries
|435.25
|-16.85
|-3.73
|11,908
|Quick Heal Technologies
|159.85
|-6.20
|-3.73
|10,515
|RattanIndia Power
|7.98
|-0.31
|-3.74
|27,72,023
|Sangam (India)
|450.30
|-17.50
|-3.74
|751
|Star Cement
|206.10
|-8.00
|-3.74
|21,463
|Cosmo First
|685.00
|-26.65
|-3.74
|3,042
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|1,72,338
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|532.20
|-20.75
|-3.75
|9,372
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.10
|-3.75
|1,20,598
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|201.00
|-7.85
|-3.76
|90,656
|Banco Products (India)
|598.70
|-23.40
|-3.76
|15,030
|Metro Brands
|1019.10
|-39.95
|-3.77
|5,245
|Devyani International
|122.60
|-4.80
|-3.77
|1,25,381
|KEC International
|564.60
|-22.10
|-3.77
|74,314
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|196.45
|-7.70
|-3.77
|58,836
|Sundram Fasteners
|845.00
|-33.20
|-3.78
|4,625
|KIOCL
|324.75
|-12.75
|-3.78
|21,602
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|382.00
|-15.05
|-3.79
|43,704
|Hindustan Construction Company
|16.73
|-0.66
|-3.80
|15,99,849
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.14
|-3.33
|-3.81
|3,61,155
|3M India
|36100.00
|-1,431.55
|-3.81
|341
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|361.30
|-14.30
|-3.81
|2,001
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|835.00
|-33.15
|-3.82
|47,426
|Subros
|760.00
|-30.25
|-3.83
|4,548
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.87
|-3.83
|48,89,767
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|682.35
|-27.15
|-3.83
|20,448
|Stanley Lifestyles
|155.60
|-6.20
|-3.83
|12,193
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|61.77
|-2.47
|-3.84
|1,90,042
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|719.00
|-28.70
|-3.84
|45,959
|Tega Industries
|1750.00
|-70.10
|-3.85
|4,408
|Juniper Hotels
|209.65
|-8.40
|-3.85
|14,440
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|8,53,278
|Anant Raj
|509.00
|-20.45
|-3.86
|1,73,186
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|379.80
|-15.25
|-3.86
|27,337
|MOIL
|295.25
|-11.85
|-3.86
|47,641
|KSB
|741.30
|-29.80
|-3.86
|43,015
|Engineers India
|212.95
|-8.65
|-3.90
|2,83,504
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1068.05
|-43.30
|-3.90
|2,044
|Netweb Technologies India
|3708.40
|-150.45
|-3.90
|3,13,656
|ASK Automotive
|399.10
|-16.25
|-3.91
|8,600
|Panama Petrochem
|270.40
|-11.00
|-3.91
|1,355
|Shriram Properties
|76.40
|-3.11
|-3.91
|24,447
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|10.30
|-0.42
|-3.92
|3,12,480
|RPSG Ventures
|653.55
|-26.80
|-3.94
|2,305
|Praj Industries
|305.35
|-12.55
|-3.95
|1,08,594
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|35,23,385
|Inox Green Energy Services
|162.40
|-6.70
|-3.96
|33,033
|Force Motors
|23354.45
|-970.35
|-3.99
|11,070
|UNO Minda
|1141.00
|-47.60
|-4.00
|38,396
|Capacit'e Infraprojects
|232.90
|-9.70
|-4.00
|21,765
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1169.90
|-48.75
|-4.00
|3,930
|La Opala RG
|198.00
|-8.25
|-4.00
|3,436
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|94,709
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.55
|-31.30
|-4.02
|67,461
|Computer Age Management Services
|650.75
|-27.25
|-4.02
|2,51,196
|TBO Tek
|1176.80
|-49.55
|-4.04
|7,425
|NOCIL
|138.80
|-5.85
|-4.04
|11,787
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|1,73,07,513
|Power Mech Projects
|1990.00
|-83.95
|-4.05
|6,953
|Patel Engineering
|26.49
|-1.12
|-4.06
|4,95,865
|Vinati Organics
|1412.65
|-59.75
|-4.06
|11,144
|HMA Agro Industries
|25.00
|-1.06
|-4.07
|14,647
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|346.70
|-14.80
|-4.09
|44,677
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.98
|-4.09
|48,53,859
|Swan Corp
|367.00
|-15.80
|-4.13
|1,03,774
|Newgen Software Technologies
|488.10
|-21.05
|-4.13
|3,38,048
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1290.00
|-55.75
|-4.14
|14,368
|Electronics Mart India
|96.30
|-4.16
|-4.14
|18,980
|TTK Prestige
|501.10
|-21.70
|-4.15
|1,717
|Sasken Technologies
|1105.00
|-47.90
|-4.15
|895
|Rajesh Exports
|138.75
|-6.00
|-4.15
|28,699
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|45.87
|-1.99
|-4.16
|4,26,192
|GMR Airports
|96.45
|-4.20
|-4.17
|94,30,862
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.96
|-1.74
|-4.17
|7,09,616
|BLS International Services
|267.20
|-11.65
|-4.18
|2,05,646
|Relaxo Footwears
|333.30
|-14.55
|-4.18
|11,633
|Optiemus Infracom
|397.45
|-17.35
|-4.18
|7,646
|Happy Forgings
|1280.10
|-55.95
|-4.19
|12,848
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|13.26
|-0.58
|-4.19
|9,79,710
|Swiggy
|289.40
|-12.70
|-4.20
|8,94,720
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|28.42
|-1.25
|-4.21
|1,33,317
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1211.45
|-53.30
|-4.21
|9,653
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.90
|-1.76
|-4.22
|6,07,940
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|206.95
|-9.15
|-4.23
|1,36,385
|Ceigall India
|273.00
|-12.10
|-4.24
|13,054
|RHI Magnesita India
|416.70
|-18.50
|-4.25
|8,659
|Trident
|24.47
|-1.09
|-4.26
|6,00,685