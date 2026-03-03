Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE 1000 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE 1000

BSE 1000
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
10605.34 Closed
-1.44-155.3
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2
1M
-2.6
3M
-4
6M
-0.9
1Y
9
5Y
9
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tejas Networks		485.4549.8511.441,92,01,336
IIFL Capital Services		316.3027.659.582,97,996
Sterlite Technologies		172.8513.858.716,88,030
Prime Focus		274.3519.607.691,80,988
ideaForge Technology		443.3031.557.6612,23,179
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.0153,96,020
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		676.2537.955.9524,75,240
United Foodbrands		247.2013.505.781,341
BASF India		3609.00154.354.473,783
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		136.455.654.3279,995
Poly Medicure		1318.8052.404.142,10,267
FDC		370.8513.953.917,372
Muthoot Finance		3479.35126.103.7644,287
Keystone Realtors		432.6515.253.652,318
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.6331,372
ICRA		5705.50199.403.6225,244
Finolex Cables		946.0531.753.472,44,086
Stove Kraft		501.1515.853.273,397
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.094,64,301
Dynamatic Technologies		10330.00297.052.961,965
Ventive Hospitality		714.9519.952.8717,451
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1288.4031.802.53606
Seamec		1344.9032.452.472,177
Jindal Poly Films		630.8515.052.4410,560
KEI Industries		5202.95122.552.4176,780
Hatsun Agro Products		911.7521.102.373,830
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.334,88,200
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.2910,92,126
Neuland Laboratories		13100.40293.552.292,065
Tarsons Products		194.754.352.283,760
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.247,72,423
Craftsman Automation		7690.95165.552.201,574
SG Mart		471.109.802.1236,790
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		314.756.502.117,055
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.0963,32,363
Expleo Solutions		765.5515.552.077,358
Procter & Gamble Health		5004.0092.901.89488
Home First Finance Company India		1101.0020.351.8864,933
Cello World		423.407.601.8317,215
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.7735,471
Acutaas Chemicals		2197.0038.301.7712,133
Abbott India		26940.35445.201.68408
Vadilal Industries		5030.0082.751.671,198
Astra Microwave Products		984.1015.651.6236,273
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1206.1018.551.563,260
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.532,91,429
Dilip Buildcon		422.006.351.535,919
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.5024,79,206
Anand Rathi Wealth		3120.2544.751.4613,449
GNA Axles		426.006.151.467,199
SBFC Finance		94.321.221.311,58,754
Gokaldas Exports		648.008.301.3063,496
eMudhra		434.205.301.2415,729
Diamond Power Infrastructure		138.801.651.2047,763
Vardhman Textiles		548.405.951.1041,055
Sheela Foam		554.555.701.042,375
Fino Payments Bank		194.452.001.041,19,303
Vesuvius India		502.905.101.0232,370
Alicon Castalloy		756.707.601.011,274
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2073.5020.601.004,120
Novartis India		920.259.050.9921,655
Oil India		488.654.700.9717,64,393
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.961,84,660
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.8879,44,589
Avanti Feeds		1290.0011.150.8733,606
Usha Martin		422.103.650.8754,051
Parag Milk Foods		204.251.750.8637,687
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.841,07,135
CCL Products India		1019.758.350.8312,297
Kennametal India		2440.0020.050.834,951
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1407.0011.450.8250,011
FIEM Industries		2193.0017.550.813,554
V-Mart Retail		559.004.400.794,382
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1409.8010.950.788,224
Zensar Technologies		568.804.250.7548,065
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4368.5531.050.729,174
Eris Lifesciences		1369.009.800.723,843
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.721,15,996
Yasho Industries		1575.0011.000.701,019
EID Parry (India)		871.005.850.689,401
IIFL Finance		500.003.350.671,04,183
Vedanta		723.254.800.6713,48,359
Foseco India		5354.2535.700.67572
Mukand		132.000.850.656,920
Ramkrishna Forgings		555.303.500.6310,467
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.5890,879
Solara Active Pharma Sciences		463.452.350.511,526
Lupin		2313.0011.650.5117,859
Astec Lifesciences		627.103.150.501,052
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		672.353.350.5011,685
Shaily Engineering Plastics		1960.159.500.4918,596
PTC Industries		18013.2081.200.451,028
ITC		314.801.200.3815,67,985
Jain Irrigation Systems		35.300.130.373,51,150
Nirlon		499.251.850.3710,988
ADF Foods		197.300.650.337,030
Brainbees Solutions		217.500.700.3263,878
Alivus Life Sciences		916.052.950.329,818
Cipla		1351.854.200.3128,979
Astral		1671.954.750.281,23,506
CARE Ratings		1612.004.550.281,530
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		113.600.300.2669,678
WPIL		400.001.050.2620,663
Mayur Uniquoters		533.001.350.253,167
KDDL		2439.005.800.24511
Navin Fluorine International		6270.5014.500.236,818
Symphony		796.051.750.225,068
Westlife Foodworld		495.651.100.222,797
Bharat Dynamics		1268.102.750.224,07,332
Vedant Fashions		390.750.850.2232,483
Maharashtra Scooters		13270.0028.050.21356
Pix Transmissions		1452.602.300.161,527
Prism Johnson		126.500.150.129,116
Kirloskar Industries		2849.003.000.11105
Hindustan Foods		485.100.550.111,528
Shanthi Gears		450.500.450.101,170
Sandhar Technologies		505.950.400.088,632
Shoppers Stop		305.000.200.078,561
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.0493,198
Biocon		389.900.150.045,16,843
Network18 Media & Investments		33.360.010.032,16,335
Arvind Fashions		439.500.150.034,639
Krsnaa Diagnostics		634.200.100.023,680
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.450023,979
Exicom Tele-Systems		92.990016,900
Mankind Pharma		2246.95-0.70-0.0339,732
Styrenix Performance Materials		1915.25-0.50-0.031,846
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.061,05,864
Apcotex Industries		363.80-0.25-0.07911
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.1027,938
EIH		313.15-0.35-0.1111,377
Repco Home Finance		378.40-0.45-0.123,410
Sai Life Science		996.85-1.25-0.1329,531
Belrise Industries		187.60-0.25-0.137,34,176
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.45-0.15-0.131,89,109
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		450.85-0.60-0.136,358
Cigniti Technologies		1175.85-1.50-0.132,896
AIA Engineering		3822.40-5.40-0.141,684
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.1526,193
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		345.50-0.55-0.1680,195
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		126.85-0.25-0.2060,051
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		5276.65-10.65-0.207,332
Manappuram Finance		282.20-0.60-0.211,51,577
Karnataka Bank		202.30-0.45-0.223,80,246
BirlaNu		1513.60-3.30-0.22364
Bannari Amman Sugars		3600.00-8.00-0.225
Polyplex Corporation		843.00-1.95-0.232,205
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.234,725
Garware Technical Fibres		640.00-1.70-0.264,281
Shankara Building Products		107.80-0.30-0.285,723
Just Dial		549.45-1.55-0.288,753
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.289,116
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.2815,882
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.2915,067
Sagar Cements		191.15-0.55-0.293,972
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.3023,53,758
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.3219,126
Aster DM Healthcare		650.05-2.25-0.3452,250
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.346,26,466
Dhanuka Agritech		1012.70-3.45-0.342,531
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.3453,008
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.353,06,289
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.3613,439
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.384,32,914
Triveni Engineering & Industries		392.95-1.55-0.3918,165
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.392,217
SIS		303.55-1.20-0.396,13,931
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.402,623
Welspun Living		124.85-0.50-0.402,93,400
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.4314,291
Century Plyboards (India)		731.20-3.15-0.433,410
APL Apollo Tubes		2223.00-9.55-0.439,736
Religare Enterprises		210.70-0.95-0.4529,758
Aditya Vision		481.25-2.20-0.468,138
Restaurant Brands Asia		63.25-0.30-0.4794,521
Thermax		3100.05-14.70-0.472,891
The Anup Engineering		1564.30-7.45-0.471,645
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8800.00-42.60-0.48269
Bikaji Foods International		635.00-3.05-0.488,778
Rajratan Global Wire		413.50-2.05-0.496,366
Goodyear India		794.20-3.90-0.497,327
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.5042,353
Galaxy Surfactants		1943.50-10.25-0.5285
Surya Roshni		221.90-1.20-0.5413,178
Endurance Technologies		2642.00-14.65-0.552,889
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.552,55,297
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.5514,56,222
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		80.98-0.46-0.5629,284
Technocraft Industries (India)		2250.00-12.60-0.56446
Cemindia Projects		573.00-3.25-0.5645,552
Indo Count Industries		264.20-1.50-0.5625,035
Jagran Prakashan		63.05-0.36-0.5710,613
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.5778,585
Gufic BioSciences		280.05-1.60-0.57645
Marksans Pharma		172.80-1.00-0.5864,277
63 Moons Technologies		599.05-3.50-0.588,928
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		101.50-0.60-0.591,25,567
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.6089,656
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.606,002
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		256.00-1.55-0.601,51,464
Welspun Corp		820.00-5.10-0.6225,162
Sumitomo Chemical India		399.00-2.50-0.6214,011
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		837.80-5.25-0.6231,016
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.6394,933
Phoenix Mills		1651.40-10.45-0.632,36,346
CMS Info Systems		301.60-1.90-0.6318,121
Akzo Nobel India		2915.80-18.60-0.632,300
Max Estates		400.90-2.55-0.63464
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.6431,67,635
Castrol India		185.80-1.20-0.642,58,521
V-Guard Industries		310.95-2.00-0.647,243
AGI Greenpac		532.45-3.45-0.649,183
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.50-14.20-0.6630,966
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1445.00-9.55-0.665,433
Sunteck Realty		397.30-2.70-0.6811,559
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.6734,36,401
Hemisphere Properties India		140.10-0.95-0.6736,271
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.6830,15,592
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.691,40,840
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.691,739
Tips Music		536.90-3.75-0.692,754
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.6912,23,767
Indoco Remedies		201.00-1.40-0.6915,095
Hyundai Motor India		2148.55-15.20-0.7022,716
Ajax Engineering		481.75-3.45-0.713,761
Emami		459.15-3.30-0.7120,064
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.7256,014
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.7240,705
Redtape		117.00-0.85-0.7213,274
Caplin Point Laboratories		1686.70-12.15-0.723,554
Nitin Spinners		377.10-2.80-0.7425,553
Go Digit General Insurance		332.50-2.50-0.755,205
Strides Pharma Science		844.40-6.65-0.785,451
Whirlpool of India		915.00-7.15-0.7832,097
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.7966,677
India Shelter Finance Corporation		725.60-5.80-0.793,306
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		244.05-1.95-0.795,837
Hawkins Cookers		7289.00-59.50-0.81903
Ashoka Buildcon		129.10-1.05-0.811,08,912
HEG		572.90-4.75-0.8259,337
Suprajit Engineering		431.15-3.55-0.825,278
Ajanta Pharma		2970.00-25.00-0.834,583
NRB Bearings		268.50-2.25-0.834,478
Carysil		886.85-7.40-0.831,917
Polycab India		8539.00-71.15-0.8328,581
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		282.30-2.40-0.845,249
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.8414,557
GMM Pfaudler		926.20-7.80-0.843,971
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.8443,111
Shriram Pistons & Rings		3092.55-26.65-0.857,115
Bajaj Electricals		362.00-3.15-0.863,223
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-11.55-0.8620,704
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1253.60-10.95-0.8713,255
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.30-6.25-0.886,039
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.887,41,033
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.881,03,494
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.881,79,853
Stylam Industries		2208.25-19.60-0.88272
Jana Small Finance Bank		367.50-3.30-0.8919,225
Medplus Health Services		839.70-7.60-0.903,018
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.901,38,181
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.913,74,931
Ather Energy		704.30-6.55-0.9292,941
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.9220,64,794
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.921,82,040
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		74.28-0.70-0.9373,298
Innova Captab		662.55-6.25-0.932,394
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.9429,097
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.9480,261
MSTC		452.00-4.35-0.957,481
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.00-20.50-0.965,282
Insecticides (India)		614.60-5.95-0.9632
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.971,682
Global Health		1129.90-11.05-0.9713,325
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		42.65-0.42-0.9872,107
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.9911,561
CarTrade Tech		1783.45-17.90-0.9930,498
Berger Paints (India)		451.55-4.50-0.9926,485
Brigade Enterprises		685.20-6.90-1.0028,662
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.011,01,017
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.021,689
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		120.00-1.25-1.036,53,816
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.0319,743
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.0428,820
Greenpanel Industries		203.80-2.15-1.043,052
Zen Technologies		1345.25-14.10-1.0480,908
Ashapura Minechem		522.85-5.55-1.0545,241
Timex Group India		281.85-3.00-1.053,65,232
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.0558,001
BlackBuck		576.80-6.10-1.0555,047
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.0514,21,248
JK Cement		5593.25-59.85-1.061,674
Firstsource Solutions		211.00-2.25-1.062,51,351
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.068,79,100
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2542.55-27.45-1.071,880
Raymond Lifestyle		871.00-9.40-1.075,565
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.076,14,167
Ador Welding		1033.70-11.15-1.07644
IDBI Bank		114.85-1.24-1.0719,91,039
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1025.00-11.15-1.081,073
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.088,857
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		984.00-10.80-1.0910,965
Anupam Rasayan India		1224.15-13.65-1.105,962
MRF		139500.00-1,554.95-1.101,073
VRL Logistics		275.00-3.10-1.1111,387
TD Power Systems		893.50-10.05-1.111,32,023
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.1215,386
TeamLease Services		1202.60-13.60-1.12914
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.1356,577
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		66.27-0.76-1.132,05,445
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.1593,068
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.1510,865
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.1513,768
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.1521,395
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.157,48,570
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.1614,463
Jayaswal Neco Industries		76.02-0.89-1.162,03,055
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.163,414
Hester Biosciences		1535.45-18.20-1.17195
Maharashtra Seamless		555.40-6.60-1.1711,095
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.185,00,527
Laurus Labs		1061.95-12.80-1.1957,708
International Gemmological Institute (India)		326.00-3.95-1.2033,239
Gallantt Ispat		569.95-6.95-1.2028,230
Go Fashion (India)		307.00-3.75-1.2110,749
PNB Housing Finance		818.75-10.05-1.2160,499
Granules India		574.55-7.10-1.2212,369
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		224.65-2.80-1.2357,685
Amber Enterprises India		7878.95-97.95-1.2315,681
Kalyani Steels		736.95-9.15-1.231,878
CIE Automotive India		466.00-5.80-1.2329,701
Crisil		4321.05-55.35-1.263,442
South Indian Bank		40.60-0.52-1.2614,73,242
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.2712,271
Sanghi Industries		58.96-0.76-1.279,514
Rane Holdings		1190.00-15.70-1.301,182
Ganesh Housing		664.00-8.75-1.304,555
Satin Creditcare Network		152.05-2.00-1.301,984
Prakash Industries		129.50-1.70-1.3017,761
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.3012,091
Tanfac Industries		4106.70-54.35-1.316,254
Alkem Laboratories		5565.00-73.65-1.31604
Edelweiss Financial Services		113.00-1.50-1.312,54,553
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.3111,650
Sarda Energy & Minerals		545.00-7.35-1.3393,952
Wonderla Holidays		471.00-6.40-1.342,601
Graphite India		707.95-9.65-1.341,32,828
DCX Systems		175.00-2.40-1.3542,996
Cera Sanitaryware		4823.60-66.20-1.35523
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.3617,231
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.3653,950
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.372,21,463
JM Financial		126.05-1.75-1.373,06,095
Goldiam International		346.50-4.80-1.371,78,027
Websol Energy Systems		54.58-0.76-1.374,05,199
Birlasoft		384.70-5.40-1.381,70,400
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.3870,17,231
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.381,02,703
HLE Glascoat		323.10-4.55-1.394,029
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		57.28-0.81-1.3922,86,904
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		879.00-12.50-1.401,21,827
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.401,02,773
Greaves Cotton		150.90-2.15-1.4061,898
Pokarna		893.50-12.70-1.402,855
Aegis Logistics		679.20-9.65-1.4027,639
Capri Global Capital		158.75-2.25-1.402,38,484
Fedbank Financial Services		128.95-1.85-1.4152,085
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.4213,503
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		172.55-2.50-1.4321,980
PDS		299.95-4.40-1.458,448
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		437.30-6.45-1.454,739
Arvind		346.30-5.10-1.4519,498
Bharat Bijlee		2408.00-35.40-1.451,173
Aditya Birla Capital		339.00-5.00-1.452,03,019
Rolex Rings		131.90-1.95-1.4630,706
Cohance Lifesciences		304.20-4.55-1.4761,664
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.4711,292
India Pesticides		155.10-2.35-1.4910,631
Gujarat State Petronet		299.95-4.55-1.4913,021
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.4916,820
Thirumalai Chemicals		188.15-2.85-1.4915,766
Nesco		1107.20-16.85-1.502,340
Ipca Laboratories		1508.50-22.95-1.508,566
Lumax Industries		5949.35-91.35-1.51814
LIC Housing Finance		529.45-8.10-1.5132,682
Affle 3I		1354.20-20.80-1.5117,239
RPG Life Sciences		1839.00-28.15-1.51440
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.5229,962
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		305.35-4.70-1.523,98,353
Balaji Amines		1072.60-16.55-1.524,249
Prestige Estates Projects		1370.50-21.10-1.5217,171
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.5318,12,060
ABB India		5980.50-93.80-1.5423,967
Ashiana Housing		321.40-5.05-1.553,313
Electrosteel Castings		68.01-1.08-1.561,21,634
Allied Blenders & Distillers		467.55-7.45-1.5719,910
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.589,205
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.5833,293
VST Industries		230.00-3.70-1.5810,884
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		873.90-14.10-1.594,472
Pitti Engineering		892.65-14.55-1.603,091
JSW Holdings		16302.00-264.95-1.6021,308
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2315.65-37.65-1.604,114
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.6158,289
Uniparts India		450.25-7.40-1.623,096
PG Electroplast		617.40-10.15-1.6284,623
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		305.00-5.05-1.6375
Mastek		1556.70-26.25-1.663,877
Intellect Design Arena		685.50-11.60-1.669,623
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.663,78,078
ACME Solar Holdings		232.20-3.95-1.671,00,453
Mahanagar Gas		1199.05-20.35-1.6716,562
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.6758,418
Varroc Engineering		532.00-9.10-1.683,428
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1145.00-19.60-1.682,453
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.6936,523
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		351.45-6.05-1.6912,243
SKF India		1710.00-29.60-1.702,033
Zydus Lifesciences		906.85-15.65-1.7062,141
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.707,38,551
Radico Khaitan		2603.00-45.20-1.7111,051
Sundrop Brands		633.00-11.00-1.71600
Accelya Solutions India		1177.10-20.55-1.723,610
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.45-7.90-1.7232,036
Kolte-Patil Developers		346.85-6.15-1.741,589
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.7517,098
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.7519,235
Vaibhav Global		221.95-3.95-1.7518,844
IFB Industries		1085.20-19.45-1.761,430
Bengal & Assam Company		6174.20-110.85-1.76282
Kama Holdings		2590.00-46.50-1.763,818
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.771,49,242
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.774,21,028
Dalmia Bharat		1954.90-35.20-1.776,059
Heritage Foods		312.85-5.65-1.7727,702
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.7713,964
City Union Bank		278.25-5.05-1.781,29,389
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		394.60-7.20-1.797,861
Gland Pharma		1790.30-32.70-1.795,687
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		295.30-5.40-1.807,182
Ugro Capital		109.10-2.00-1.8025,880
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		3925.00-72.30-1.81805
Cyient		899.25-16.60-1.8127,413
Grindwell Norton		1629.00-29.95-1.811,602
Time Technoplast		180.25-3.35-1.824,88,058
NCC		150.00-2.80-1.833,90,879
SG Finserve		382.95-7.15-1.8311,225
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.831,62,144
Ion Exchange (India)		357.00-6.65-1.835,231
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		138.45-2.60-1.8445,030
Sagility		38.85-0.73-1.8433,30,123
Shakti Pumps (India)		505.50-9.45-1.8498,834
Healthcare Global Enterprises		561.60-10.55-1.8415,938
Ceat		3465.75-65.25-1.858,270
Samhi Hotels		159.50-3.00-1.8524,710
Hikal		192.85-3.65-1.8621,064
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.8711,85,861
Zydus Wellness		378.35-7.20-1.8717,400
Nilkamal		1348.00-25.75-1.8757
NIIT Learning Systems		331.35-6.30-1.872,776
R R Kabel		1532.80-29.30-1.8815,481
Ethos		2390.00-46.15-1.89579
Patanjali Foods		500.30-9.65-1.895,00,048
Azad Engineering		1678.20-32.45-1.9019,727
Honda India Power Products		2091.65-40.60-1.90127
Ganesha Ecosphere		758.00-14.75-1.912,819
BEML		1648.45-32.15-1.9116,242
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.919,594
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.921,46,271
HG Infra Engineering		531.45-10.40-1.9211,535
PSP Projects		713.00-13.95-1.921,826
Veranda Learning Solutions		178.75-3.50-1.927,673
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.921,53,953
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		469.30-9.25-1.932,494
eClerx Services		3112.45-61.20-1.939,466
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.931,96,005
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.942,52,964
DCW		46.55-0.92-1.9478,949
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.9453,986
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.9516,227
Atul		6508.20-130.20-1.96741
Thyrocare Technologies		387.00-7.75-1.966,321
Jubilant Pharmova		849.30-17.05-1.9710,044
PNC Infratech		202.90-4.10-1.9842,470
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		137.65-2.80-1.9923,132
Huhtamaki India		172.55-3.50-1.9919,450
Raymond		392.00-7.95-1.9926,407
RBL Bank		313.05-6.40-2.001,50,695
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.005,412
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11128.20-226.55-2.00977
Landmark Cars		405.30-8.30-2.012,822
Genus Power Infrastructures		257.10-5.30-2.0217,730
IKIO Technologies		138.50-2.85-2.025,887
HFCL		67.29-1.39-2.0231,64,547
Quess Corp		191.55-3.95-2.0212,315
Carborundum Universal		806.90-16.75-2.0310,499
M M Forgings		449.40-9.30-2.032,085
Andrew Yule & Company		20.22-0.42-2.031,86,731
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1600.10-33.20-2.0330,295
Gillette India		8161.65-169.35-2.031,114
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.0322,792
ESAF Small Finance Bank		26.45-0.55-2.0450,741
Piramal Pharma		152.95-3.20-2.052,42,744
Responsive Industries		169.45-3.55-2.05412
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.053,73,829
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		983.00-20.70-2.061,544
Saregama India		326.30-6.85-2.0612,753
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.061,35,312
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1660.00-34.85-2.066,310
Sammaan Capital		146.80-3.10-2.072,22,952
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.0764,454
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4391.10-93.35-2.082,619
LE Travenues Technology		166.75-3.55-2.0834,283
EPL		212.15-4.50-2.0816,722
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.097,35,461
Indigo Paints		915.00-19.55-2.094,264
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.0912,841
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.1013,331
Suven Life Sciences		142.50-3.05-2.1022,829
Shilchar Technologies		3949.90-84.65-2.108,515
MTAR Technologies		3727.30-80.45-2.1123,237
Action Construction Equipment		866.20-18.70-2.1145,187
Five-Star Business Finance		408.00-8.80-2.1146,880
Syngene International		413.45-8.90-2.1149,288
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.1144,968
Honeywell Automation India		30291.00-656.40-2.12103
LMW		14480.00-314.00-2.12176
Privi Speciality Chemicals		2975.10-64.50-2.1211,355
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.1314,75,963
TTK Healthcare		893.85-19.50-2.13340
Geojit Financial Services		61.82-1.35-2.1434,488
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1347.80-29.45-2.1412,211
Siyaram Silk Mills		522.00-11.40-2.141,982
Himatsingka Seide		97.31-2.14-2.1520,069
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		239.00-5.25-2.1595,330
Wendt (India)		6749.90-148.35-2.15592
PTC India		162.80-3.60-2.1687,254
VIP Industries		350.00-7.75-2.174,498
Elecon Engineering Company		407.00-9.05-2.1855,860
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.1810,63,696
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.182,22,188
Fischer Medical Ventures		37.50-0.84-2.1974,342
Tasty Bite Eatables		7050.00-157.80-2.19196
KPIT Technologies		754.70-16.90-2.191,75,043
Nippon Life India Asset Management		909.95-20.40-2.1928,360
Supriya Lifescience		639.00-14.35-2.204,515
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.218,11,708
Deepak Nitrite		1546.05-34.90-2.2126,058
DCB Bank		181.00-4.10-2.2257,407
VST Tillers Tractors		5651.40-128.10-2.221,032
Oriental Hotels		99.25-2.25-2.228,712
EMS		282.40-6.40-2.2215,613
NTPC Green Energy		88.10-2.01-2.234,26,891
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		267.30-6.10-2.231,667
Swaraj Engines		3509.00-79.95-2.23980
Kothari Industrial Corporation		175.30-4.00-2.235,024
Rossari Biotech		487.15-11.10-2.233,360
Cyient DLM		305.20-7.00-2.2414,265
SJS Enterprises		1719.75-39.65-2.255,958
Blue Star		1897.20-43.60-2.2531,495
Vishnu Chemicals		491.45-11.40-2.277,315
Aarti Pharmalabs		707.00-16.40-2.277,014
Shyam Metalics and Energy		840.50-19.50-2.273,392
Balrampur Chini Mills		459.50-10.65-2.2723,377
Mold-Tek Packaging		563.50-13.10-2.273,046
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.286,87,491
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		477.00-11.15-2.2811,164
Esab India		5400.00-126.50-2.2958
Eveready Industries India		324.30-7.60-2.291,210
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.3074,93,406
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.3067,209
Waaree Renewable Technologies		833.70-19.65-2.3045,198
Premier Energies		716.00-16.85-2.301,23,114
Eureka Forbes		463.50-10.95-2.313,688
HBL Engineering		669.05-15.85-2.312,29,144
Can Fin Homes		826.75-19.60-2.3215,535
Metropolis Healthcare		1859.00-44.20-2.32651
Jyothy Labs		247.15-5.90-2.3321,123
V2 Retail		1947.10-46.35-2.335,303
Chalet Hotels		784.75-18.80-2.3413,921
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.3438,142
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		4492.90-107.45-2.34130
Manorama Industries		1387.00-33.45-2.353,889
Blue Dart Express		5550.00-133.45-2.351,763
Godawari Power & Ispat		259.60-6.25-2.351,17,251
Finolex Industries		180.80-4.35-2.3526,298
Grauer & Weil (India)		61.04-1.47-2.353,31,803
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1144.10-27.50-2.3512,938
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.10-8.85-2.361,58,537
Nucleus Software Exports		771.00-18.60-2.36793
Sterling Tools		216.95-5.25-2.365,097
Avalon Technologies		992.60-24.10-2.379,818
Tata Investment Corporation		642.10-15.60-2.3763,229
Sundaram-Clayton		1390.10-33.80-2.37162
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1790.00-43.45-2.3728,194
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals		71.26-1.74-2.3846,231
GHCL		468.35-11.40-2.385,135
ITI		263.65-6.45-2.3930,473
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.4013,62,638
AvenuesAI		16.17-0.40-2.417,12,465
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		826.15-20.40-2.411,01,746
UTI Asset Management Company		965.50-23.95-2.429,998
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.432,63,569
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.85-4.10-2.4356,355
Waaree Energies		2643.40-66.20-2.442,13,501
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.444,03,578
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.4570,915
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.4524,975
Bata India		769.45-19.40-2.468,961
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.4615,754
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.4731,077
Bandhan Bank		177.60-4.50-2.4710,14,576
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.477,74,708
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.4819,26,398
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.483,46,776
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.4829,817
Lloyds Enterprises		49.88-1.27-2.481,77,125
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2372.15-60.65-2.4978,293
EIH Associated Hotels		322.60-8.25-2.49448
S H Kelkar & Company		144.10-3.70-2.5038,283
EPACK Durables		241.75-6.20-2.5020,464
Chemplast Sanmar		239.40-6.15-2.5013,749
Heidelberg Cement India		159.40-4.10-2.513,488
Dodla Dairy		1131.90-29.10-2.511,24,256
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1074.95-27.70-2.512,407
TARC		143.05-3.70-2.529,973
DCM Shriram		1010.90-26.10-2.522,325
Balmer Lawrie & Company		176.90-4.60-2.536,615
Indostar Capital Finance		217.65-5.65-2.534,806
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.539,93,550
Indraprastha Gas		166.80-4.35-2.542,85,007
Fineotex Chemical		22.99-0.60-2.541,51,944
Kajaria Ceramics		933.50-24.35-2.5412,776
MPS		1465.80-38.45-2.569,665
Aarti Drugs		357.60-9.40-2.565,763
Medi Assist Healthcare Services		361.00-9.50-2.5613,151
Apollo Tyres		442.55-11.65-2.561,08,703
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		855.00-22.45-2.562,906
Orient Cement		150.10-3.95-2.5615,526
India Cements		396.15-10.45-2.5738,802
Sanofi India		3861.50-101.75-2.571,569
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.573,34,439
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.5810,69,793
Pearl Global Industries		1500.10-39.70-2.584,021
Nazara Technologies		258.20-6.85-2.5852,108
Automotive Axles		1995.00-53.00-2.59782
Borosil Renewables		444.40-11.80-2.5930,964
Transport Corporation of India		978.55-26.15-2.60556
Bansal Wire Industries		255.65-6.85-2.612,836
TVS Holdings		14705.20-394.75-2.61391
Garware Hi-Tech Films		4094.05-110.10-2.623,237
Greenlam Industries		232.55-6.25-2.62534
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.622,47,298
Orient Electric		180.45-4.85-2.6213,428
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.622,415
Inox India		1133.00-30.70-2.648,613
Mas Financial Services		315.50-8.55-2.644,911
Pricol		585.65-15.90-2.6434,029
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.651,56,53,283
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.65-4.95-2.653,10,330
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14734.00-401.00-2.65382
Epigral		869.15-23.70-2.652,660
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.00-4.70-2.6685,436
Embassy Developments		59.00-1.61-2.6688,541
Sonata Software		260.85-7.15-2.6733,232
TVS Srichakra		3830.00-105.20-2.6795
Refex Industries		215.10-5.90-2.6753,843
Jindal Worldwide		23.99-0.66-2.6822,225
PNB Gilts		77.77-2.16-2.706,124
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.708,631
Aurionpro Solutions		865.70-24.10-2.715,751
CESC		153.65-4.30-2.7289,237
KRBL		330.20-9.25-2.7248,521
Prince Pipes & Fittings		245.20-6.85-2.727,115
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		4257.75-118.90-2.72210
DB Corp		218.80-6.15-2.731,419
Gopal Snacks		290.30-8.15-2.7311,508
Bayer Cropscience		4545.10-127.70-2.731,650
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.7358,262
Voltamp Transformers		8848.00-249.30-2.742,481
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.7412,86,133
Uflex		466.95-13.15-2.741,203
Rupa & Company		134.35-3.80-2.759,146
Elgi Equipments		519.60-14.75-2.7623,387
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.7750,243
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.7857,194
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.30-12.65-2.7812,053
Punjab & Sind Bank		25.87-0.74-2.782,45,750
Delta Corp		59.57-1.71-2.7992,585
Minda Corporation		540.00-15.50-2.7912,552
Sula Vineyards		165.70-4.75-2.7923,474
Kirloskar Brothers		1535.00-44.25-2.802,210
Jubilant Ingrevia		569.30-16.40-2.8034,778
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.8112,51,460
Shipping Corporation of India		256.20-7.40-2.815,01,577
Jamna Auto Industries		143.45-4.15-2.811,38,079
Vindhya Telelinks		1021.75-29.50-2.81417
Filatex India		42.06-1.22-2.8236,177
Honasa Consumer		294.55-8.55-2.8217,931
Camlin Fine Sciences		144.30-4.20-2.8314,801
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.831,391
Va Tech Wabag		1227.00-35.80-2.8314,665
Alembic		88.96-2.61-2.8519,013
Everest Kanto Cylinder		109.00-3.20-2.8541,074
Bosch Home Comfort India		1363.00-39.95-2.85815
Gabriel India		969.15-28.50-2.8611,346
DOMS Industries		2266.30-66.75-2.865,281
Hindware Home Innovation		220.45-6.50-2.86507
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		395.30-11.65-2.863,004
Shalby		150.45-4.45-2.873,710
The Ramco Cements		1098.00-32.60-2.887,897
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.884,99,163
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		112.00-3.32-2.8861,210
Shree Renuka Sugars		23.60-0.70-2.881,94,292
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.891,31,950
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.899,77,237
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.9019,085
Balu Forge Industries		471.90-14.15-2.9174,857
Bosch		35369.80-1,059.25-2.911,346
Concord Biotech		1186.05-35.50-2.9150,613
NAVA		578.20-17.35-2.9112,719
Latent View Analytics		327.60-9.85-2.9237,786
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2384.00-71.60-2.921,324
Cochin Shipyard		1449.10-43.80-2.932,01,289
Sanghvi Movers		253.25-7.65-2.9319,107
ASM Technologies		2303.10-69.70-2.9435,876
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		1886.80-57.35-2.951,276
G R Infraprojects		923.40-28.10-2.951,698
Cantabil Retail India		257.00-7.80-2.955,318
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.9618,27,286
Gateway Distriparks		57.10-1.74-2.9681,953
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.967,998
Gravita India		1565.50-47.80-2.9632,242
L&T Finance		275.90-8.45-2.975,43,892
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		850.00-26.00-2.979,517
Artemis Medicare Services		231.00-7.10-2.985,039
Andhra Paper		66.75-2.06-2.993,840
Navneet Education		142.40-4.40-3.007,517
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.15-13.75-3.0211,300
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.0334,958
I G Petrochemicals		349.00-11.00-3.06338
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		283.55-8.95-3.0614,442
Sobha		1355.00-42.85-3.0711,111
Aavas Financiers		1245.50-39.45-3.075,450
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.00-45.45-3.074,075
Gujarat Industries Power Company		136.95-4.35-3.089,477
SKF India (Industrial)		2467.15-78.45-3.08311
Pfizer		4911.50-156.85-3.091,055
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		446.50-14.35-3.1164,067
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		109.10-3.50-3.1136,075
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		748.00-24.05-3.124,184
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.122,49,206
Oswal Pumps		306.00-9.90-3.1370,713
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		15.68-0.51-3.153,72,303
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.151,25,286
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.155,63,735
R Systems International		280.35-9.15-3.168,168
Fusion Finance		181.80-5.95-3.1740,539
Kaveri Seed Company		747.00-24.50-3.187,852
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.1938,876
Natco Pharma		956.75-31.55-3.1954,925
Inox Wind		89.21-2.94-3.1911,52,930
Rain Industries		143.90-4.75-3.201,89,969
Sun TV Network		627.80-20.75-3.2029,479
REC		338.90-11.20-3.207,45,548
KNR Constructions		128.50-4.25-3.2073,244
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.2149,801
Skipper		354.15-11.75-3.217,820
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.215,89,153
Aether Industries		927.65-30.75-3.2110,077
Sharda Motor Industries		901.00-29.90-3.211,419
Nelco		603.20-20.05-3.223,066
Alok Industries		13.83-0.46-3.227,36,578
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.2219,98,511
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		245.20-8.15-3.2220,012
Afcons Infrastructure		282.60-9.40-3.2217,746
Thangamayil Jewellery		3834.00-128.10-3.2318,914
Timken India		3356.75-112.15-3.232,654
Ramco Industries		280.95-9.45-3.2592,538
Ramky Infrastructure		441.40-14.85-3.252,014
Savita Oil Technologies		366.60-12.40-3.27972
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.2869,192
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.80-5.20-3.2940,375
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.2927,046
Apollo Pipes		347.75-11.85-3.3013,347
Igarashi Motors India		347.75-11.85-3.301,031
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.3015,65,349
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts		345.20-11.80-3.315,453
Indegene		479.25-16.45-3.329,178
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.3311,79,197
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.333,15,193
Aarti Industries		432.60-14.90-3.331,45,931
J Kumar Infraprojects		511.15-17.65-3.348,803
Mahindra Logistics		399.30-13.85-3.3515,903
Orchid Pharma		599.00-20.85-3.362,370
Sapphire Foods India		198.20-6.90-3.366,009
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.364,19,639
GOCL Corporation		253.40-8.80-3.362,780
Vardhman Special Steels		247.35-8.60-3.364,055
JK Lakshmi Cement		690.40-24.10-3.374,424
KPR Mill		867.85-30.25-3.3734,437
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.391,17,911
Borosil		229.85-8.10-3.407,027
Tanla Platforms		442.00-15.55-3.4025,683
Jindal Saw		178.65-6.30-3.4187,648
Goodluck India		1137.75-40.30-3.425,657
Shilpa Medicare		324.75-11.55-3.4310,486
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.459,23,753
NIIT		68.75-2.46-3.4526,211
Godfrey Phillips India		2043.70-73.05-3.4582,710
BF Utilities		487.80-17.45-3.453,139
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		121.50-4.35-3.4633,477
Muthoot Microfin		162.65-5.85-3.4732,675
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.4976,722
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.75-4.40-3.4935,848
Godrej Consumer Products		1175.00-42.60-3.5041,718
Venky's (India)		1300.00-47.40-3.522,418
Steel Strips Wheels		207.05-7.55-3.528,013
Man Infraconstruction		102.60-3.75-3.5319,989
Campus Activewear		250.10-9.15-3.5322,567
Salasar Techno Engineering		7.63-0.28-3.544,83,378
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.5620,48,936
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		190.80-7.05-3.561,49,610
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.00-32.20-3.5614,662
Escorts Kubota		3391.00-125.65-3.573,420
Thomas Cook (India)		99.95-3.70-3.5731,365
Black Box		513.90-19.05-3.5727,966
Den Networks		27.11-1.01-3.5947,946
Exide Industries		322.85-12.05-3.602,91,569
Confidence Petroleum India		30.50-1.14-3.6033,540
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.6188,022
Welspun Enterprises		468.95-17.55-3.612,124
Harsha Engineers International		356.20-13.35-3.613,231
Choice International		710.00-26.75-3.6316,018
Sirca Paints India		441.00-16.65-3.6413,008
Route Mobile		490.00-18.50-3.647,721
Share India Securities		126.70-4.80-3.654,630
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.6512,87,651
Balkrishna Industries		2303.60-87.70-3.6714,944
Poonawalla Fincorp		437.95-16.70-3.6760,826
Senco Gold		305.05-11.70-3.6935,369
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.90-3.702,51,920
Sansera Engineering		2255.00-86.85-3.7110,420
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.711,44,069
Dreamfolks Services		78.62-3.03-3.719,569
IFGL Refractories		163.20-6.30-3.721,222
Triveni Turbine		470.50-18.20-3.7226,510
Kiri Industries		435.25-16.85-3.7311,908
Quick Heal Technologies		159.85-6.20-3.7310,515
RattanIndia Power		7.98-0.31-3.7427,72,023
Sangam (India)		450.30-17.50-3.74751
Star Cement		206.10-8.00-3.7421,463
Cosmo First		685.00-26.65-3.743,042
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.741,72,338
P N Gadgil Jewellers		532.20-20.75-3.759,372
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.10-3.751,20,598
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		201.00-7.85-3.7690,656
Banco Products (India)		598.70-23.40-3.7615,030
Metro Brands		1019.10-39.95-3.775,245
Devyani International		122.60-4.80-3.771,25,381
KEC International		564.60-22.10-3.7774,314
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.45-7.70-3.7758,836
Sundram Fasteners		845.00-33.20-3.784,625
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.7821,602
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		382.00-15.05-3.7943,704
Hindustan Construction Company		16.73-0.66-3.8015,99,849
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.813,61,155
3M India		36100.00-1,431.55-3.81341
Hinduja Global Solutions		361.30-14.30-3.812,001
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		835.00-33.15-3.8247,426
Subros		760.00-30.25-3.834,548
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.87-3.8348,89,767
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		682.35-27.15-3.8320,448
Stanley Lifestyles		155.60-6.20-3.8312,193
Equitas Small Finance Bank		61.77-2.47-3.841,90,042
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		719.00-28.70-3.8445,959
Tega Industries		1750.00-70.10-3.854,408
Juniper Hotels		209.65-8.40-3.8514,440
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.858,53,278
Anant Raj		509.00-20.45-3.861,73,186
Bajaj Consumer Care		379.80-15.25-3.8627,337
MOIL		295.25-11.85-3.8647,641
KSB		741.30-29.80-3.8643,015
Engineers India		212.95-8.65-3.902,83,504
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1068.05-43.30-3.902,044
Netweb Technologies India		3708.40-150.45-3.903,13,656
ASK Automotive		399.10-16.25-3.918,600
Panama Petrochem		270.40-11.00-3.911,355
Shriram Properties		76.40-3.11-3.9124,447
Hathway Cable & Datacom		10.30-0.42-3.923,12,480
RPSG Ventures		653.55-26.80-3.942,305
Praj Industries		305.35-12.55-3.951,08,594
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.9635,23,385
Inox Green Energy Services		162.40-6.70-3.9633,033
Force Motors		23354.45-970.35-3.9911,070
UNO Minda		1141.00-47.60-4.0038,396
Capacit'e Infraprojects		232.90-9.70-4.0021,765
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		1169.90-48.75-4.003,930
La Opala RG		198.00-8.25-4.003,436
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.0094,709
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.0267,461
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.022,51,196
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.047,425
NOCIL		138.80-5.85-4.0411,787
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.051,73,07,513
Power Mech Projects		1990.00-83.95-4.056,953
Patel Engineering		26.49-1.12-4.064,95,865
Vinati Organics		1412.65-59.75-4.0611,144
HMA Agro Industries		25.00-1.06-4.0714,647
Sky Gold and Diamonds		346.70-14.80-4.0944,677
Reliance Power		22.98-0.98-4.0948,53,859
Swan Corp		367.00-15.80-4.131,03,774
Newgen Software Technologies		488.10-21.05-4.133,38,048
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1290.00-55.75-4.1414,368
Electronics Mart India		96.30-4.16-4.1418,980
TTK Prestige		501.10-21.70-4.151,717
Sasken Technologies		1105.00-47.90-4.15895
Rajesh Exports		138.75-6.00-4.1528,699
Lloyds Engineering Works		45.87-1.99-4.164,26,192
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.1794,30,862
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.96-1.74-4.177,09,616
BLS International Services		267.20-11.65-4.182,05,646
Relaxo Footwears		333.30-14.55-4.1811,633
Optiemus Infracom		397.45-17.35-4.187,646
Happy Forgings		1280.10-55.95-4.1912,848
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank		13.26-0.58-4.199,79,710
Swiggy		289.40-12.70-4.208,94,720
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		28.42-1.25-4.211,33,317
CreditAccess Grameen		1211.45-53.30-4.219,653
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.90-1.76-4.226,07,940
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		206.95-9.15-4.231,36,385
Ceigall India		273.00-12.10-4.2413,054
RHI Magnesita India		416.70-18.50-4.258,659
Trident		24.47-1.09-4.266,00,685