HMA Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HMA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹763.05 Closed
9.3465.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HMA Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹692.85₹767.00
₹763.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹564.80₹720.00
₹763.05
Open Price
₹692.85
Prev. Close
₹697.90
Volume
29,015

HMA Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1789.58
  • R2815.37
  • R3863.73
  • Pivot
    741.22
  • S1715.43
  • S2667.07
  • S3641.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5116.95663.93
  • 1058.48648.7
  • 2029.24634.37
  • 5011.70
  • 1005.850
  • 2002.920

HMA Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59
27.60101.05152.53237.85505.911,020.20586.67

HMA Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

HMA Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About HMA Agro Industries Ltd.

Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others

Management

  • Mr. Wajid Ahmed
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gulzeb Ahmed
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Parwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on HMA Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HMA Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3,821.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HMA Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is 29.13 and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is 7.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HMA Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹763.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HMA Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMA Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹720.00 and 52-week low of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹564.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

