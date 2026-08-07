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HMA Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HMA AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HMA Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.00 Closed
4.81₹ 1.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HMA Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.72₹22.53
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹34.21
₹22.00
Open Price
₹21.40
Prev. Close
₹20.99
Volume
1,07,990

Source: Dion Global

HMA Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HMA Agro Industries has declined 28.57% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, HMA Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

HMA Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HMA Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.1420.91
1021.3321.11
2021.5821.41
5022.3122.14
10023.1423.31
20025.9825.67

Source: Dion Global

HMA Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HMA Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.46%, FII holding rose to 4.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HMA Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTHMA Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTHMA Agro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTHMA Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTHMA Agro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTHMA Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About HMA Agro Industries

HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110UP2008PLC034977 and registration number is 034977. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of meat. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6768.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gulzar Ahmad
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Mehmood Qureshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gulzeb Ahmed
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gaurav Rajendra Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhawna Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on HMA Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of HMA Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMA Agro Industries is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HMA Agro Industries?

The HMA Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HMA Agro Industries?

The market cap of HMA Agro Industries is ₹1,101.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HMA Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HMA Agro Industries are ₹22.53 and ₹20.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HMA Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMA Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMA Agro Industries is ₹34.21 and 52-week low of HMA Agro Industries is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HMA Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The HMA Agro Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 0.32% for the past month, -10.75% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, -28.93% across 3 years, and -17.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries are 6.69 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

HMA Agro Industries News

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