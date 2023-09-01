Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
|27.60
|101.05
|152.53
|237.85
|505.91
|1,020.20
|586.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
The market cap of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3,821.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is 29.13 and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is 7.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹763.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMA Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹720.00 and 52-week low of HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹564.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.