Here's the live share price of HMA Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HMA Agro Industries has declined 28.57% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, HMA Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.14
|20.91
|10
|21.33
|21.11
|20
|21.58
|21.41
|50
|22.31
|22.14
|100
|23.14
|23.31
|200
|25.98
|25.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HMA Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.46%, FII holding rose to 4.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|HMA Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|HMA Agro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|HMA Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|HMA Agro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|HMA Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
HMA Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110UP2008PLC034977 and registration number is 034977. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of meat. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6768.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMA Agro Industries is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HMA Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HMA Agro Industries is ₹1,101.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HMA Agro Industries are ₹22.53 and ₹20.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMA Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMA Agro Industries is ₹34.21 and 52-week low of HMA Agro Industries is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HMA Agro Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 0.32% for the past month, -10.75% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, -28.93% across 3 years, and -17.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries are 6.69 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global