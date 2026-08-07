What is the share price of HMA Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMA Agro Industries is ₹22.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HMA Agro Industries? The HMA Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HMA Agro Industries? The market cap of HMA Agro Industries is ₹1,101.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HMA Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of HMA Agro Industries are ₹22.53 and ₹20.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HMA Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMA Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMA Agro Industries is ₹34.21 and 52-week low of HMA Agro Industries is ₹20.00 as on .

How has the HMA Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The HMA Agro Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 0.32% for the past month, -10.75% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, -28.93% across 3 years, and -17.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HMA Agro Industries are 6.69 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global