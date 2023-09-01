Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|4,78,32,158
|4.16
|1,889.85
|Axis Midcap Fund
|2,01,77,924
|3.59
|797.23
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|1,20,00,000
|2.5
|474.12
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|1,00,00,066
|2.54
|395.1
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|92,57,567
|2.04
|365.77
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|88,80,538
|1.09
|350.87
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|86,82,397
|2.9
|343.04
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|82,22,222
|2.34
|324.86
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|73,18,653
|3.04
|289.16
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|63,62,545
|1.4
|251.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1902 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1902PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2003.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹59,784.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is 59.63 and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is 7.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹424.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hotels Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹425.50 and 52-week low of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹280.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.