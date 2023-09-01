Follow Us

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Largecap | NSE
₹424.25 Closed
0.83.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹415.70₹427.50
₹424.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.05₹425.50
₹424.25
Open Price
₹421.90
Prev. Close
₹420.90
Volume
35,51,798

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1429.2
  • R2434.25
  • R3441
  • Pivot
    422.45
  • S1417.4
  • S2410.65
  • S3405.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5317.61407.72
  • 10319.4400.75
  • 20326.13395.71
  • 50309.69389.43
  • 100275.21376.35
  • 200247.28350.81

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan4,78,32,1584.161,889.85
Axis Midcap Fund2,01,77,9243.59797.23
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund1,20,00,0002.5474.12
Nippon India Large Cap Fund1,00,00,0662.54395.1
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities92,57,5672.04365.77
Axis Long Term Equity Fund88,80,5381.09350.87
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund86,82,3972.9343.04
SBI Large & Midcap Fund82,22,2222.34324.86
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund73,18,6533.04289.16
SBI Flexi Cap Fund63,62,5451.4251.38
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1902 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1902PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2003.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Chhatwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mehernosh S Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anupam Narayan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nasser Munjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hema Ravichandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkataramanan Anantharaman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hotels Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹59,784.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Hotels Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is 59.63 and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is 7.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Hotels Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹424.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Hotels Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hotels Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹425.50 and 52-week low of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is ₹280.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

