Here's the live share price of Indian Hotels Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Hotels Company has declined 0.77% compared to peers like ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%), EIH (-14.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Hotels Company has outperformed peers relative to ITC Hotels (-0.87%) and Jubilant Foodworks (-8.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|741.25
|740.07
|10
|734.89
|738.28
|20
|735.04
|733.51
|50
|706.91
|713.87
|100
|669.94
|697.32
|200
|689.48
|697.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Hotels Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 76.20%, while DII stake increased to 24.60%, FII holding fell to 21.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,94,57,322
|5.5
|1,389.16
|1,41,08,139
|1
|1,007.25
|1,03,24,632
|2.18
|737.13
|90,00,000
|1.18
|642.56
|77,87,900
|1.13
|556.02
|74,60,653
|1
|532.65
|71,38,535
|1.65
|509.66
|70,11,391
|1.57
|500.58
|53,16,387
|2.23
|379.56
|48,81,619
|0.48
|348.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Indian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Indian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:30 AM IST IST
|Indian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Indian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Indian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1902 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1902PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5379.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hotels Company is ₹737.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Hotels Company is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Hotels Company is ₹104,906.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Hotels Company are ₹737.00 and ₹728.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hotels Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hotels Company is ₹811.90 and 52-week low of Indian Hotels Company is ₹565.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Hotels Company has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, -1.17% for the past month, 10.14% over 3 months, -0.77% over 1 year, 23.18% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Company are 48.89 and 8.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global