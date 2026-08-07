What is the share price of Indian Hotels Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hotels Company is ₹737.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Hotels Company? The Indian Hotels Company is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hotels Company? The market cap of Indian Hotels Company is ₹104,906.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Hotels Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Hotels Company are ₹737.00 and ₹728.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Hotels Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hotels Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hotels Company is ₹811.90 and 52-week low of Indian Hotels Company is ₹565.25 as on .

How has the Indian Hotels Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Hotels Company has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, -1.17% for the past month, 10.14% over 3 months, -0.77% over 1 year, 23.18% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Company are 48.89 and 8.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global