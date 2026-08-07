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Indian Hotels Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
ConsumptionHotelPremium ConsumptionTourism
Index
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Here's the live share price of Indian Hotels Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹737.00 Closed
0.01₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Hotels Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹728.75₹737.00
₹737.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹565.25₹811.90
₹737.00
Open Price
₹734.30
Prev. Close
₹736.90
Volume
1,02,495

Source: Dion Global

Indian Hotels Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Hotels Company has declined 0.77% compared to peers like ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%), EIH (-14.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Hotels Company has outperformed peers relative to ITC Hotels (-0.87%) and Jubilant Foodworks (-8.12%).

Indian Hotels Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Hotels Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5741.25740.07
10734.89738.28
20735.04733.51
50706.91713.87
100669.94697.32
200689.48697.12

Source: Dion Global

Indian Hotels Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Hotels Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 76.20%, while DII stake increased to 24.60%, FII holding fell to 21.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Hotels Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,94,57,3225.51,389.16
1,41,08,13911,007.25
1,03,24,6322.18737.13
90,00,0001.18642.56
77,87,9001.13556.02
74,60,6531532.65
71,38,5351.65509.66
70,11,3911.57500.58
53,16,3872.23379.56
48,81,6190.48348.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Hotels Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTIndian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTIndian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 02:30 AM IST ISTIndian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 22, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTIndian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 21, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTIndian Hotels Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Hotels Company

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1902 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1902PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5379.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Chhatwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anupam Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hema Ravichandar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkataramanan Anantharaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nasser Munjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Hotels Company Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Hotels Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hotels Company is ₹737.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Hotels Company?

The Indian Hotels Company is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hotels Company?

The market cap of Indian Hotels Company is ₹104,906.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Hotels Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Hotels Company are ₹737.00 and ₹728.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Hotels Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hotels Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hotels Company is ₹811.90 and 52-week low of Indian Hotels Company is ₹565.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Hotels Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Hotels Company has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, -1.17% for the past month, 10.14% over 3 months, -0.77% over 1 year, 23.18% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Hotels Company are 48.89 and 8.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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