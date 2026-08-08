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Redtape Share Price

NSE
BSE

REDTAPE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Redtape along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹140.00 Closed
2.38₹ 3.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Redtape Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.90₹142.40
₹140.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.05₹163.20
₹140.00
Open Price
₹138.05
Prev. Close
₹136.75
Volume
94,305

Source: Dion Global

Redtape Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Redtape has gained 12.90% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Redtape has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Redtape Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Redtape Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5131.19132.05
10130.06131.59
20132.13131.98
50134.38132.18
100128.41130.72
200127.85131.48

Source: Dion Global

Redtape Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Redtape remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.74%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Redtape Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,05,10,5681.85415.46
2,23,96,1790.75304.97
37,54,1670.5551.12
21,83,4860.2129.73
18,99,1370.0725.86
18,72,7000.8125.5
1,34,8564.811.84

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Redtape Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTRedtape - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTRedtape - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTRedtape - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Quarterly Financial Results
Aug 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTRedtape - Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Aug 01, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTRedtape - Notice Of 5Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Redtape

Redtape Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74101UP2021PLC156659 and registration number is 156659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2414.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rashid Ahmed Mirza
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shuja Mirza
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sunanda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajshree Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yashvir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Sapra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Redtape Share Price

What is the share price of Redtape?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redtape is ₹140.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Redtape?

The Redtape is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Redtape?

The market cap of Redtape is ₹7,739.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Redtape?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Redtape are ₹142.40 and ₹136.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Redtape?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redtape stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redtape is ₹163.20 and 52-week low of Redtape is ₹102.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Redtape performed historically in terms of returns?

The Redtape has shown returns of 2.38% over the past day, 2.68% for the past month, 7.12% over 3 months, 12.9% over 1 year, 4.32% across 3 years, and 2.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Redtape?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Redtape are 32.17 and 7.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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