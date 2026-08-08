What is the share price of Redtape? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redtape is ₹140.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Redtape? The Redtape is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Redtape? The market cap of Redtape is ₹7,739.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Redtape? Today’s highest and lowest price of Redtape are ₹142.40 and ₹136.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Redtape? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redtape stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redtape is ₹163.20 and 52-week low of Redtape is ₹102.05 as on .

How has the Redtape performed historically in terms of returns? The Redtape has shown returns of 2.38% over the past day, 2.68% for the past month, 7.12% over 3 months, 12.9% over 1 year, 4.32% across 3 years, and 2.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Redtape? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Redtape are 32.17 and 7.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global