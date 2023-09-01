What is the Market Cap of Redtape Ltd.? The market cap of Redtape Ltd. is ₹6,360.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Redtape Ltd.? P/E ratio of Redtape Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Redtape Ltd. is 230.1 as on .

What is the share price of Redtape Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redtape Ltd. is ₹460.20 as on .