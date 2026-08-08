Here's the live share price of Redtape along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Redtape has gained 12.90% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Redtape has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|131.19
|132.05
|10
|130.06
|131.59
|20
|132.13
|131.98
|50
|134.38
|132.18
|100
|128.41
|130.72
|200
|127.85
|131.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Redtape remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.74%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,05,10,568
|1.85
|415.46
|2,23,96,179
|0.75
|304.97
|37,54,167
|0.55
|51.12
|21,83,486
|0.21
|29.73
|18,99,137
|0.07
|25.86
|18,72,700
|0.81
|25.5
|1,34,856
|4.81
|1.84
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Redtape - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Redtape - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Redtape - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Quarterly Financial Results
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Redtape - Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Redtape - Notice Of 5Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Redtape Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74101UP2021PLC156659 and registration number is 156659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2414.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redtape is ₹140.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Redtape is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Redtape is ₹7,739.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Redtape are ₹142.40 and ₹136.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redtape stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redtape is ₹163.20 and 52-week low of Redtape is ₹102.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Redtape has shown returns of 2.38% over the past day, 2.68% for the past month, 7.12% over 3 months, 12.9% over 1 year, 4.32% across 3 years, and 2.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Redtape are 32.17 and 7.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global