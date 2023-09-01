Follow Us

REDTAPE LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹460.20 Closed
-1.71-8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Redtape Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹457.10₹471.00
₹460.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹435.00₹507.40
₹460.20
Open Price
₹460.05
Prev. Close
₹468.20
Volume
24,894

Redtape Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1467.63
  • R2476.27
  • R3481.53
  • Pivot
    462.37
  • S1453.73
  • S2448.47
  • S3439.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 598.65466.15
  • 1049.33466.59
  • 2024.660
  • 509.870
  • 1004.930
  • 2002.470

Redtape Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Redtape Ltd. Share Holdings

Redtape Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan56,04,0280.52110.05

About Redtape Ltd.

Leather/Synthetic Products

Management

  • Mr. Shuja Mirza
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Prasad Upadhyaya
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Yashvir Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Sapra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajshree Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Redtape Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Redtape Ltd.?

The market cap of Redtape Ltd. is ₹6,360.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Redtape Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Redtape Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Redtape Ltd. is 230.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Redtape Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redtape Ltd. is ₹460.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Redtape Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redtape Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redtape Ltd. is ₹507.40 and 52-week low of Redtape Ltd. is ₹435.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

