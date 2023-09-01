Follow Us

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. Share Price

YATHARTH HOSPITAL & TRAUMA CARE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹373.70 Closed
-0.29-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹372.00₹389.45
₹373.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹306.10₹404.70
₹373.70
Open Price
₹379.00
Prev. Close
₹374.80
Volume
4,33,115

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1384.63
  • R2395.77
  • R3402.08
  • Pivot
    378.32
  • S1367.18
  • S2360.87
  • S3349.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.77377.06
  • 1033.38371.29
  • 2016.690
  • 506.680
  • 1003.340
  • 2001.670

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund4,88,8000.3514.66
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund4,88,8000.7814.66
HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund4,88,8002.9714.66
Nippon India Small Cap Fund4,88,8000.0414.66

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.

Hospitals & Medical Services

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yatharth Tyagi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Promila Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Upadhyaya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹3,208.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is 16.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹373.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹404.70 and 52-week low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹306.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

