Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

YATHARTH HOSPITAL & TRAUMA CARE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹869.00 Closed
-0.20₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹862.70₹880.90
₹869.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹538.15₹889.80
₹869.00
Open Price
₹866.60
Prev. Close
₹870.75
Volume
7,931

Source: Dion Global

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has gained 25.68% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5829.05842.7
10837.69840.08
20836.38839.63
50834.42828.91
100786.38798.94
200746.17751.71

Source: Dion Global

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.84%, FII holding rose to 5.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,87,5981.23350.96
31,52,9410.96270.71
11,05,3570.5594.91
13,0601.581.12

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTYatharth Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTYatharth Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results, Dividend And Other Business Matters.
Jul 08, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTYatharth Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTYatharth Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 13, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTYatharth Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2008PLC174706 and registration number is 174706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ajay Kumar Tyagi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Dr. Kapil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yatharth Tyagi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Promila Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mukesh Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanjeev Upadhyaya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Share Price

What is the share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹869.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services?

The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services?

The market cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹8,373.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services are ₹880.90 and ₹862.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹889.80 and 52-week low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹538.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 5.11% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, 25.68% over 1 year, 37.57% across 3 years, and 21.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services are 47.54 and 4.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services News

More Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services News
Market Pulse