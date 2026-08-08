Here's the live share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has gained 25.68% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|829.05
|842.7
|10
|837.69
|840.08
|20
|836.38
|839.63
|50
|834.42
|828.91
|100
|786.38
|798.94
|200
|746.17
|751.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.84%, FII holding rose to 5.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,87,598
|1.23
|350.96
|31,52,941
|0.96
|270.71
|11,05,357
|0.55
|94.91
|13,060
|1.58
|1.12
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Yatharth Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Yatharth Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results, Dividend And Other Business Matters.
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Yatharth Hospital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Yatharth Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 13, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|Yatharth Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL2008PLC174706 and registration number is 174706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹869.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹8,373.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services are ₹880.90 and ₹862.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹889.80 and 52-week low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹538.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 5.11% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, 25.68% over 1 year, 37.57% across 3 years, and 21.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services are 47.54 and 4.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global