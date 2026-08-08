What is the share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹869.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services? The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services? The market cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹8,373.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services are ₹880.90 and ₹862.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹889.80 and 52-week low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is ₹538.15 as on .

How has the Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 5.11% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, 25.68% over 1 year, 37.57% across 3 years, and 21.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services are 47.54 and 4.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global