Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|4,88,800
|0.35
|14.66
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|4,88,800
|0.78
|14.66
|HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund
|4,88,800
|2.97
|14.66
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|4,88,800
|0.04
|14.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hospitals & Medical Services
The market cap of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹3,208.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is 16.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹373.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹404.70 and 52-week low of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. is ₹306.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.