Here's the live share price of Lodha Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lodha Developers has gained 33.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.67%.
Lodha Developers’s current P/E of 28.87x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Lodha Developers has declined 13.69% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%), Prestige Estates Projects (15.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lodha Developers has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Phoenix Mills (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,043.48
|1,021.46
|10
|1,065.71
|1,039.6
|20
|1,054.75
|1,044.79
|50
|1,047.38
|1,057.65
|100
|1,104.1
|1,097.49
|200
|1,212.7
|1,152.06
In the latest quarter, Lodha Developers saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.85%, while DII stake increased to 3.17%, FII holding fell to 23.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 1.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,94,417
|0.79
|320.05
|16,50,000
|0.61
|160.3
|3,00,000
|0.1
|29.15
|2,44,800
|0.22
|23.78
|1,35,000
|0.36
|13.12
|1,30,000
|1.01
|12.63
|1,18,800
|0.17
|11.54
|1,16,828
|1.12
|11.35
|87,574
|0.51
|8.51
|83,758
|0.61
|8.14
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|Lodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 15, 2026, 2:55 AM IST
|Lodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
|Lodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|Lodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 02, 2026, 9:57 PM IST
|Lodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Lodha Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC093041 and registration number is 093041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12677.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 997.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lodha Developers is ₹965.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lodha Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lodha Developers is ₹96,482.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lodha Developers are ₹978.80 and ₹905.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lodha Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lodha Developers is ₹1,534.25 and 52-week low of Lodha Developers is ₹864.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lodha Developers has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 4.1% for the past month, -15.87% over 3 months, -14.67% over 1 year, 33.03% across 3 years, and 33.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lodha Developers are 28.87 and 4.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.