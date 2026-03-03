Facebook Pixel Code
Lodha Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LODHA DEVELOPERS

Largecap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Theme
HousingPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE RealtyBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Lodha Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹965.90 Closed
-2.34₹ -23.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Lodha Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹905.65₹978.80
₹965.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹864.00₹1,534.25
₹965.90
Open Price
₹905.65
Prev. Close
₹989.05
Volume
38,142

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lodha Developers has gained 33.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.67%.

Lodha Developers’s current P/E of 28.87x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Lodha Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Lodha Developers has declined 13.69% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%), Prestige Estates Projects (15.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lodha Developers has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Phoenix Mills (31.87%).

Lodha Developers Financials

Lodha Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,043.481,021.46
101,065.711,039.6
201,054.751,044.79
501,047.381,057.65
1001,104.11,097.49
2001,212.71,152.06

Lodha Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lodha Developers saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.85%, while DII stake increased to 3.17%, FII holding fell to 23.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 1.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lodha Developers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,94,4170.79320.05
16,50,0000.61160.3
3,00,0000.129.15
2,44,8000.2223.78
1,35,0000.3613.12
1,30,0001.0112.63
1,18,8000.1711.54
1,16,8281.1211.35
87,5740.518.51
83,7580.618.14

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Lodha Developers Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Lodha Developers Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Lodha Developers Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTLodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 15, 2026, 2:55 AM ISTLodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 04, 2026, 10:07 PM ISTLodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 03, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTLodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2026, 9:57 PM ISTLodha Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Lodha Developers

Lodha Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC093041 and registration number is 093041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12677.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 997.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mukund Manohar Chitale
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Narpatmal Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Raunika Malhotra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shaishav Dharia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lee Polisano
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harita Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Pal Singh
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Lodha Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Lodha Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lodha Developers is ₹965.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lodha Developers?

The Lodha Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lodha Developers?

The market cap of Lodha Developers is ₹96,482.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lodha Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lodha Developers are ₹978.80 and ₹905.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lodha Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lodha Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lodha Developers is ₹1,534.25 and 52-week low of Lodha Developers is ₹864.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Lodha Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lodha Developers has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 4.1% for the past month, -15.87% over 3 months, -14.67% over 1 year, 33.03% across 3 years, and 33.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lodha Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lodha Developers are 28.87 and 4.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Lodha Developers News

