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Sirca Paints India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIRCA PAINTS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sirca Paints India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹442.00 Closed
-1.91₹ -8.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sirca Paints India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹439.50₹455.00
₹442.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹385.50₹539.00
₹442.00
Open Price
₹455.00
Prev. Close
₹450.60
Volume
23,891

Source: Dion Global

Sirca Paints India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.10-5.90-0.294.944.42
Asian Paints		-1.00-0.507.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.60-3.39-4.74
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.504.243.92-14.792.976.76
Indigo Paints		0.762.4021.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.3552.0031.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.60-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sirca Paints India has declined 0.29% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sirca Paints India has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).

Sirca Paints India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sirca Paints India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5410.32429.61
10402.95418.61
20399.56410.74
50408.17411.18
100417.94420.94
200453.25427.49

Source: Dion Global

Sirca Paints India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sirca Paints India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.53%, FII holding fell to 6.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sirca Paints India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,49,4480.2878.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sirca Paints India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTSirca Paints India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 29, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTSirca Paints India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSirca Paints India - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Qu
Jul 28, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTSirca Paints India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTSirca Paints India - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sirca Paints India

Sirca Paints India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219DL2006PLC145092 and registration number is 145092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Apoorv Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurjit Singh Bains
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Guido Scappini
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Lal Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anu Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sirca Paints India Share Price

What is the share price of Sirca Paints India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirca Paints India is ₹442.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sirca Paints India?

The Sirca Paints India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sirca Paints India?

The market cap of Sirca Paints India is ₹2,510.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sirca Paints India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sirca Paints India are ₹455.00 and ₹439.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sirca Paints India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirca Paints India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirca Paints India is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Sirca Paints India is ₹385.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sirca Paints India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sirca Paints India has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 4.1% over 3 months, -0.29% over 1 year, 4.94% across 3 years, and 4.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India are 37.46 and 5.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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