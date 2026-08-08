Here's the live share price of Sirca Paints India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.10
|-5.90
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Asian Paints
|-1.00
|-0.50
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.60
|-3.39
|-4.74
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.50
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.40
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52.00
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.60
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sirca Paints India has declined 0.29% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sirca Paints India has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|410.32
|429.61
|10
|402.95
|418.61
|20
|399.56
|410.74
|50
|408.17
|411.18
|100
|417.94
|420.94
|200
|453.25
|427.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sirca Paints India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.53%, FII holding fell to 6.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,49,448
|0.28
|78.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Sirca Paints India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Sirca Paints India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Sirca Paints India - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Qu
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Sirca Paints India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Sirca Paints India - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sirca Paints India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219DL2006PLC145092 and registration number is 145092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirca Paints India is ₹442.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sirca Paints India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sirca Paints India is ₹2,510.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sirca Paints India are ₹455.00 and ₹439.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirca Paints India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirca Paints India is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Sirca Paints India is ₹385.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sirca Paints India has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 4.1% over 3 months, -0.29% over 1 year, 4.94% across 3 years, and 4.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India are 37.46 and 5.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global