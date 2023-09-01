Follow Us

Sirca Paints India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIRCA PAINTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | NSE
₹418.25 Closed
2.068.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sirca Paints India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹405.00₹422.00
₹418.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹263.50₹433.65
₹418.25
Open Price
₹411.85
Prev. Close
₹409.80
Volume
1,49,327

Sirca Paints India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1425.67
  • R2432.33
  • R3442.67
  • Pivot
    415.33
  • S1408.67
  • S2398.33
  • S3391.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5619.13409.58
  • 10609.58408.47
  • 20603.8400.78
  • 50581378.97
  • 100526.24358.04
  • 200503.89334.92

Sirca Paints India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.559.8937.3837.5954.54227.30458.60
0.05-2.450.6314.79-5.3864.76139.50
2.232.5110.6924.006.7330.14119.26
5.540.3418.4324.851.193.78-1.01
-1.26-3.2910.6827.2639.6630.0057.96
4.390.167.3859.03-2.06-49.25-49.25
0.350.0375.22169.8497.7897.7897.78
1.723.173.707.91-4.40132.9771.81
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Sirca Paints India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sirca Paints India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue

About Sirca Paints India Ltd.

Sirca Paints India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219DL2006PLC145092 and registration number is 145092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paints, varnishes, and lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Apoorv Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurjit Singh Bains
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ugo Pelosin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Lal Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anu Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Mehrotra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sirca Paints India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sirca Paints India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹2,292.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sirca Paints India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is 48.43 and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is 9.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sirca Paints India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹418.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sirca Paints India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirca Paints India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹433.65 and 52-week low of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹263.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

