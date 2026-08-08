What is the share price of Sirca Paints India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirca Paints India is ₹442.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sirca Paints India? The Sirca Paints India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sirca Paints India? The market cap of Sirca Paints India is ₹2,510.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sirca Paints India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sirca Paints India are ₹455.00 and ₹439.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sirca Paints India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirca Paints India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirca Paints India is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Sirca Paints India is ₹385.50 as on .

How has the Sirca Paints India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sirca Paints India has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 10.31% for the past month, 4.1% over 3 months, -0.29% over 1 year, 4.94% across 3 years, and 4.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India are 37.46 and 5.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global