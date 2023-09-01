Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Sirca Paints India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219DL2006PLC145092 and registration number is 145092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paints, varnishes, and lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹2,292.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is 48.43 and PB ratio of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is 9.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹418.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirca Paints India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹433.65 and 52-week low of Sirca Paints India Ltd. is ₹263.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.