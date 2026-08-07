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Bengal & Assam Company Share Price

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BSE

BENGAL & ASSAM COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
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BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bengal & Assam Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6,205.00 Closed
-1.43₹ -90.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bengal & Assam Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,131.10₹6,280.00
₹6,205.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,312.00₹9,200.00
₹6,205.00
Open Price
₹6,131.10
Prev. Close
₹6,295.00
Volume
24

Source: Dion Global

Bengal & Assam Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bengal & Assam Company has declined 21.96% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bengal & Assam Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Bengal & Assam Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bengal & Assam Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,266.586,286.11
106,242.146,273.02
206,266.886,284.21
506,433.236,327.25
1006,230.536,381.88
2006,609.826,652.12

Source: Dion Global

Bengal & Assam Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bengal & Assam Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bengal & Assam Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTBengal & Assam Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standa
Jul 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTBengal & Assam Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTBengal & Assam Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTBengal & Assam Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTBengal & Assam Co. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Bengal & Assam Company

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1947PLC221402 and registration number is 116830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kinra
    Director
  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Mudit Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpataru Tripathy
    Director
  • Ms. Vinita Singhania
    Director
  • Ms. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Director

FAQs on Bengal & Assam Company Share Price

What is the share price of Bengal & Assam Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal & Assam Company is ₹6,205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bengal & Assam Company?

The Bengal & Assam Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal & Assam Company?

The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹7,009.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bengal & Assam Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bengal & Assam Company are ₹6,280.00 and ₹6,131.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bengal & Assam Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal & Assam Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹5,312.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bengal & Assam Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bengal & Assam Company has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -5.78% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, 8.19% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company are 8.51 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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