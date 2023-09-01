Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1947PLC221402 and registration number is 116830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,692.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is 45.91 and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,38.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,198.95 and 52-week low of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹2,606.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.