Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BENGAL & ASSAM COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5,038.95 Closed
0.8442.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,951.00₹5,200.00
₹5,038.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,606.00₹5,198.95
₹5,038.95
Open Price
₹5,099.95
Prev. Close
₹4,996.75
Volume
839

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,175.63
  • R25,312.32
  • R35,424.63
  • Pivot
    5,063.32
  • S14,926.63
  • S24,814.32
  • S34,677.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,982.234,947.76
  • 102,941.324,929.07
  • 202,990.724,915.43
  • 502,959.124,829.92
  • 1002,805.194,599.22
  • 2002,622.44,197.63

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.661.756.9636.5480.05296.60123.95
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1947PLC221402 and registration number is 116830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kinra
    Director
  • Mr. Bakul Jain
    Director
  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Director
  • Ms. Vinita Singhania
    Director
  • Ms. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Director

FAQs on Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,692.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is 45.91 and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,38.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,198.95 and 52-week low of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹2,606.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data