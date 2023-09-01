What is the Market Cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.? The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,692.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is 45.91 and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is 5.69 as on .

What is the share price of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is ₹5,38.95 as on .