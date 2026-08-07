Here's the live share price of Bengal & Assam Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bengal & Assam Company has declined 21.96% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bengal & Assam Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,266.58
|6,286.11
|10
|6,242.14
|6,273.02
|20
|6,266.88
|6,284.21
|50
|6,433.23
|6,327.25
|100
|6,230.53
|6,381.88
|200
|6,609.82
|6,652.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bengal & Assam Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Bengal & Assam Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standa
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Bengal & Assam Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Bengal & Assam Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Bengal & Assam Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Bengal & Assam Co. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1947PLC221402 and registration number is 116830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal & Assam Company is ₹6,205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bengal & Assam Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹7,009.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bengal & Assam Company are ₹6,280.00 and ₹6,131.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal & Assam Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹5,312.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bengal & Assam Company has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -5.78% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, 8.19% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company are 8.51 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global