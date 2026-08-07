What is the share price of Bengal & Assam Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bengal & Assam Company is ₹6,205.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bengal & Assam Company? The Bengal & Assam Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bengal & Assam Company? The market cap of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹7,009.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bengal & Assam Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bengal & Assam Company are ₹6,280.00 and ₹6,131.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bengal & Assam Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bengal & Assam Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹9,200.00 and 52-week low of Bengal & Assam Company is ₹5,312.00 as on .

How has the Bengal & Assam Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Bengal & Assam Company has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -5.78% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, 8.19% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bengal & Assam Company are 8.51 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global