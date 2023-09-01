Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LEMON TREE HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹108.05 Closed
-1.1-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.45₹109.80
₹108.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.90₹112.80
₹108.05
Open Price
₹109.55
Prev. Close
₹109.25
Volume
48,85,491

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.42
  • R2110.78
  • R3111.77
  • Pivot
    108.43
  • S1107.07
  • S2106.08
  • S3104.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.41107.41
  • 1085.43105.44
  • 2086.45102.18
  • 5080.397.44
  • 10072.7693.3
  • 20064.7187.6

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund5,00,00,0002.31462
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,00,00,0000.6792.4
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund93,88,0740.9586.75
HSBC Multi Cap Fund26,49,9981.5724.49
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan22,77,3760.221.04
Nippon India Small Cap Fund20,00,0000.0518.48
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund8,90,0002.088.22
Bank of India Small Cap Fund8,10,0001.267.48
HSBC Balanced Advantage Fund7,50,0000.496.93
HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD8,00,0002.246.74
View All Mutual Funds

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC049022 and registration number is 049022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 790.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Patanjali Govind Keswani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Willem Albertus Hazeleger
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Madhav Keswani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niten Malhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Freyan Jamshed Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paramartha Saikia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Guha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹8,655.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is 75.55 and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is 10.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹108.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹112.80 and 52-week low of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹69.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data