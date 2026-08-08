What is the share price of Lemon Tree Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹111.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lemon Tree Hotels? The Lemon Tree Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lemon Tree Hotels? The market cap of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹8,793.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lemon Tree Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lemon Tree Hotels are ₹112.75 and ₹110.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lemon Tree Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lemon Tree Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹180.60 and 52-week low of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹99.70 as on .

How has the Lemon Tree Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Lemon Tree Hotels has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -7.88% for the past month, -8.87% over 3 months, -22.97% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 22.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels are 38.73 and 6.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global