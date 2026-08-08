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Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEMON TREE HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
HotelPremium ConsumptionTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Lemon Tree Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹111.00 Closed
-1.55₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lemon Tree Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.55₹112.75
₹111.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.70₹180.60
₹111.00
Open Price
₹112.75
Prev. Close
₹112.75
Volume
1,23,190

Source: Dion Global

Lemon Tree Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lemon Tree Hotels has declined 22.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Lemon Tree Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5110.6112.13
10110.42111.82
20113.06112.41
50113.4113.54
100112.77116.9
200130.41124.71

Source: Dion Global

Lemon Tree Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.35%, FII holding fell to 19.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,44,70,3681.18168.8
1,30,83,2690.38152.62
1,30,32,7390.19152.03
1,15,95,3840.76135.26
90,02,6501.14105.02
76,82,8530.4689.62
42,10,2850.1249.11
33,03,3370.6238.53
32,59,7530.9338.03
19,80,3220.2723.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Lemon Tree Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTLemon Tree Hotels - Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 02:36 AM IST ISTLemon Tree Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTLemon Tree Hotels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Aug 05, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTLemon Tree Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTLemon Tree Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC049022 and registration number is 049022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 791.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Patanjali Govind Keswani
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Neelendra Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Madhav Keswani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Willem Albertus Hazeleger
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Freyan Jamshed Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paramartha Saikia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niten Malhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Nandan Sahai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Smita Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Lemon Tree Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lemon Tree Hotels?

The Lemon Tree Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lemon Tree Hotels?

The market cap of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹8,793.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lemon Tree Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lemon Tree Hotels are ₹112.75 and ₹110.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lemon Tree Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lemon Tree Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹180.60 and 52-week low of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹99.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lemon Tree Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lemon Tree Hotels has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -7.88% for the past month, -8.87% over 3 months, -22.97% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 22.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels are 38.73 and 6.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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