Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|5,00,00,000
|2.31
|462
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,00,00,000
|0.67
|92.4
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|93,88,074
|0.95
|86.75
|HSBC Multi Cap Fund
|26,49,998
|1.57
|24.49
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|22,77,376
|0.2
|21.04
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|20,00,000
|0.05
|18.48
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|8,90,000
|2.08
|8.22
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|8,10,000
|1.26
|7.48
|HSBC Balanced Advantage Fund
|7,50,000
|0.49
|6.93
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD
|8,00,000
|2.24
|6.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC049022 and registration number is 049022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 790.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹8,655.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is 75.55 and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is 10.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹108.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹112.80 and 52-week low of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is ₹69.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.