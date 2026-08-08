Here's the live share price of Lemon Tree Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lemon Tree Hotels has declined 22.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Lemon Tree Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|110.6
|112.13
|10
|110.42
|111.82
|20
|113.06
|112.41
|50
|113.4
|113.54
|100
|112.77
|116.9
|200
|130.41
|124.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.35%, FII holding fell to 19.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,44,70,368
|1.18
|168.8
|1,30,83,269
|0.38
|152.62
|1,30,32,739
|0.19
|152.03
|1,15,95,384
|0.76
|135.26
|90,02,650
|1.14
|105.02
|76,82,853
|0.46
|89.62
|42,10,285
|0.12
|49.11
|33,03,337
|0.62
|38.53
|32,59,753
|0.93
|38.03
|19,80,322
|0.27
|23.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|Lemon Tree Hotels - Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:36 AM IST IST
|Lemon Tree Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Lemon Tree Hotels - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Lemon Tree Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Lemon Tree Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC049022 and registration number is 049022. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 791.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lemon Tree Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹8,793.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lemon Tree Hotels are ₹112.75 and ₹110.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lemon Tree Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹180.60 and 52-week low of Lemon Tree Hotels is ₹99.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lemon Tree Hotels has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -7.88% for the past month, -8.87% over 3 months, -22.97% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 22.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels are 38.73 and 6.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global