Ceigall India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEIGALL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ceigall India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹273.00 Closed
-4.24₹ -12.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Ceigall India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.55₹278.75
₹273.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹223.00₹308.30
₹273.00
Open Price
₹276.00
Prev. Close
₹285.10
Volume
13,054

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ceigall India has declined 6.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.08%.

Ceigall India’s current P/E of 18.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ceigall India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, Ceigall India has gained 7.08% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Smartworks Coworking Spaces (-7.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceigall India has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

Ceigall India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ceigall India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5286.74286.55
10288.25287.17
20286.9285.56
50274.83276.48
100260.69268.83
200260.23272.68

Ceigall India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ceigall India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.08%, FII holding rose to 2.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ceigall India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,13,5020.0335.48
7,00,0000.818.91
5,12,5900.5213.85
3,19,1780.048.62
2,00,0000.825.4
1,86,1900.55.03
1,59,5810.24.31

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Ceigall India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 12:41 AM ISTCeigall India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTCeigall India - Update On Project
Feb 18, 2026, 5:19 PM ISTCeigall India - Incorporation Of Subisidiary Company :Ceigall Sahebganj Bettiah Highway Limited
Feb 16, 2026, 8:56 PM ISTCeigall India - Intimation Of Cancellation Of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
Feb 14, 2026, 1:53 AM ISTCeigall India - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary-Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park Limited

About Ceigall India

Ceigall India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201PB2002PLC025257 and registration number is 025257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3384.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramneek Sehgal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chitwon Wosan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Anand
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gurpreet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Rao Hoshing
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Ceigall India Share Price

What is the share price of Ceigall India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceigall India is ₹273.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ceigall India?

The Ceigall India is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceigall India?

The market cap of Ceigall India is ₹4,755.79 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceigall India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceigall India are ₹278.75 and ₹272.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceigall India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceigall India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceigall India is ₹308.30 and 52-week low of Ceigall India is ₹223.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ceigall India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ceigall India has shown returns of -4.24% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, 12.14% over 3 months, 6.08% over 1 year, -10.91% across 3 years, and -6.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceigall India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceigall India are 18.34 and 2.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

