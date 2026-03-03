Here's the live share price of Ceigall India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ceigall India has declined 6.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.08%.
Ceigall India’s current P/E of 18.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, Ceigall India has gained 7.08% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Smartworks Coworking Spaces (-7.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceigall India has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|286.74
|286.55
|10
|288.25
|287.17
|20
|286.9
|285.56
|50
|274.83
|276.48
|100
|260.69
|268.83
|200
|260.23
|272.68
In the latest quarter, Ceigall India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.08%, FII holding rose to 2.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,13,502
|0.03
|35.48
|7,00,000
|0.8
|18.91
|5,12,590
|0.52
|13.85
|3,19,178
|0.04
|8.62
|2,00,000
|0.82
|5.4
|1,86,190
|0.5
|5.03
|1,59,581
|0.2
|4.31
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
|Ceigall India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 9:13 PM IST
|Ceigall India - Update On Project
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:19 PM IST
|Ceigall India - Incorporation Of Subisidiary Company :Ceigall Sahebganj Bettiah Highway Limited
|Feb 16, 2026, 8:56 PM IST
|Ceigall India - Intimation Of Cancellation Of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:53 AM IST
|Ceigall India - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary-Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park Limited
Ceigall India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201PB2002PLC025257 and registration number is 025257. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3384.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceigall India is ₹273.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ceigall India is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ceigall India is ₹4,755.79 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceigall India are ₹278.75 and ₹272.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceigall India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceigall India is ₹308.30 and 52-week low of Ceigall India is ₹223.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ceigall India has shown returns of -4.24% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, 12.14% over 3 months, 6.08% over 1 year, -10.91% across 3 years, and -6.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceigall India are 18.34 and 2.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.