What is the share price of Confidence Petroleum India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Petroleum India is ₹81.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Confidence Petroleum India? The Confidence Petroleum India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Petroleum India? The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹2,697.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Confidence Petroleum India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Confidence Petroleum India are ₹81.40 and ₹79.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Confidence Petroleum India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Petroleum India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹84.55 and 52-week low of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹27.00 as on .

How has the Confidence Petroleum India performed historically in terms of returns? The Confidence Petroleum India has shown returns of 2.54% over the past day, 15.46% for the past month, 47.64% over 3 months, 62.99% over 1 year, 2.5% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India are 29.04 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global