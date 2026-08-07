Here's the live share price of Confidence Petroleum India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Confidence Petroleum India has gained 62.99% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Confidence Petroleum India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.52
|81.21
|10
|78.17
|79.78
|20
|75.97
|77.72
|50
|72.9
|72.45
|100
|61.06
|64.47
|200
|48.62
|57.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Confidence Petroleum India saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.37%, while DII stake increased to 0.19%, FII holding rose to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Confidence Petroleum - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 11, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:06 AM IST IST
|Confidence Petroleum - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Confidence Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 24, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Confidence Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Confidence Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1994PLC079766 and registration number is 079766. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG/CNG/PNG/LNG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4529.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Petroleum India is ₹81.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Confidence Petroleum India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹2,697.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Confidence Petroleum India are ₹81.40 and ₹79.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Petroleum India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹84.55 and 52-week low of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Confidence Petroleum India has shown returns of 2.54% over the past day, 15.46% for the past month, 47.64% over 3 months, 62.99% over 1 year, 2.5% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India are 29.04 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global