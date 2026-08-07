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Confidence Petroleum India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Confidence Petroleum India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.20 Closed
2.54₹ 2.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Confidence Petroleum India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.20₹81.40
₹81.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹84.55
₹81.20
Open Price
₹79.20
Prev. Close
₹79.19
Volume
1,79,326

Source: Dion Global

Confidence Petroleum India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Confidence Petroleum India has gained 62.99% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Confidence Petroleum India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).

Confidence Petroleum India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Confidence Petroleum India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.5281.21
1078.1779.78
2075.9777.72
5072.972.45
10061.0664.47
20048.6257.37

Source: Dion Global

Confidence Petroleum India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Confidence Petroleum India saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.37%, while DII stake increased to 0.19%, FII holding rose to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Confidence Petroleum India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTConfidence Petroleum - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 11, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 04:06 AM IST ISTConfidence Petroleum - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTConfidence Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 24, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTConfidence Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jun 20, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTConfidence Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Confidence Petroleum India

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1994PLC079766 and registration number is 079766. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG/CNG/PNG/LNG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4529.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Khara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Elesh Khara
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Simon Charles Hill
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Pradeep Dedhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Deogirkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumant Sutaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Richa Kathuria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Confidence Petroleum India Share Price

What is the share price of Confidence Petroleum India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Petroleum India is ₹81.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Confidence Petroleum India?

The Confidence Petroleum India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Petroleum India?

The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹2,697.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Confidence Petroleum India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Confidence Petroleum India are ₹81.40 and ₹79.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Confidence Petroleum India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Petroleum India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹84.55 and 52-week low of Confidence Petroleum India is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Confidence Petroleum India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Confidence Petroleum India has shown returns of 2.54% over the past day, 15.46% for the past month, 47.64% over 3 months, 62.99% over 1 year, 2.5% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India are 29.04 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Confidence Petroleum India News

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