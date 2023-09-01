What is the Market Cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.? The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹2,693.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is 27.51 and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is 3.84 as on .

What is the share price of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹94.55 as on .