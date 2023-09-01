Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.85
|20.72
|43.79
|55.01
|40.79
|380.41
|139.59
|-3.03
|-4.19
|-8.70
|-10.92
|-82.58
|257.76
|738.56
|0.88
|-5.37
|-6.32
|-10.52
|-4.32
|45.67
|198.88
|2.25
|-8.02
|-3.55
|14.05
|18.28
|13.82
|18.30
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|26,14,000
|0.31
|20.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1994PLC079766 and registration number is 079766. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1277.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹2,693.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is 27.51 and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is 3.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹94.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹98.25 and 52-week low of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹55.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.