CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹94.55 Closed
5.064.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.65₹95.10
₹94.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.30₹98.25
₹94.55
Open Price
₹91.00
Prev. Close
₹90.00
Volume
56,15,022

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196.32
  • R297.93
  • R3100.77
  • Pivot
    93.48
  • S191.87
  • S289.03
  • S387.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.3990.45
  • 1073.6187.42
  • 2073.4883.51
  • 5071.0178.34
  • 10061.4374.26
  • 20063.771.27

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.8520.7243.7955.0140.79380.41139.59
-3.03-4.19-8.70-10.92-82.58257.76738.56
0.88-5.37-6.32-10.52-4.3245.67198.88
2.25-8.02-3.5514.0518.2813.8218.30

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. Share Holdings

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund26,14,0000.3120.76

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1994PLC079766 and registration number is 079766. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1277.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Khara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Elesh Khara
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sumant Sutaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Deogirkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Pradeep Dedhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.?

The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹2,693.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is 27.51 and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is 3.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹94.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹98.25 and 52-week low of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is ₹55.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

