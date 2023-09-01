Follow Us

Bata India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BATA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Largecap | NSE
₹1,684.20 Closed
-0.24-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bata India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,676.55₹1,695.00
₹1,684.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,381.05₹1,984.80
₹1,684.20
Open Price
₹1,687.95
Prev. Close
₹1,688.20
Volume
1,88,964

Bata India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,694.62
  • R21,704.03
  • R31,713.07
  • Pivot
    1,685.58
  • S11,676.17
  • S21,667.13
  • S31,657.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,830.021,697.83
  • 101,820.721,701.93
  • 201,808.611,703.37
  • 501,861.211,679.53
  • 1001,825.681,639.73
  • 2001,859.771,634.91

Bata India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Bata India Ltd. Share Holdings

Bata India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan31,33,5531.73544.11
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund26,56,2851.65461.24
Axis Midcap Fund18,46,4171.45320.61
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan18,08,7160.78314.07
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund16,26,5391.62282.43
DSP Mid Cap Fund16,01,4681.91278.08
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund15,55,6972.38270.13
Nippon India Growth Fund10,43,0611.04181.12
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund8,11,8580.43140.97
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund8,00,0001.1138.91
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bata India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Bata India Ltd.

Bata India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201WB1931PLC007261 and registration number is 007261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of leather goods and travel accessories of leather and leather substitutes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2387.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Kanchan Chehal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alberto Toni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaibal Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Somani
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radha Rajappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Chudasama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bata India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bata India Ltd.?

The market cap of Bata India Ltd. is ₹21,698.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bata India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bata India Ltd. is 67.18 and PB ratio of Bata India Ltd. is 15.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bata India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bata India Ltd. is ₹1,684.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bata India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bata India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bata India Ltd. is ₹1,984.80 and 52-week low of Bata India Ltd. is ₹1,381.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

