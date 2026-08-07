Here's the live share price of Bata India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bata India has declined 39.09% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Redtape (12.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Bata India has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|700.21
|713.03
|10
|695.94
|705.43
|20
|690.52
|699.66
|50
|690.39
|699.42
|100
|696.09
|728.45
|200
|826.03
|822.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bata India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 27.22%, FII holding fell to 6.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,97,607
|0.76
|334.97
|35,86,558
|0.94
|245.3
|27,55,193
|0.96
|188.44
|20,38,289
|0.55
|139.41
|19,00,000
|0.26
|129.95
|14,68,035
|0.17
|100.41
|8,75,658
|0.18
|59.89
|4,09,496
|0.62
|28.01
|3,72,252
|0.09
|25.46
|3,20,186
|0.68
|21.9
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Bata India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Bata India - Record Date - Interim Dividend
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Bata India - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Bata India - Communication To Shareholders For Annual Report Web-Link
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Bata India - Communication To Shareholders
Source: Dion Global
Bata India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201WB1931PLC007261 and registration number is 007261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3515.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bata India is ₹720.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bata India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bata India is ₹9,260.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bata India are ₹731.15 and ₹718.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bata India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bata India is ₹1,281.60 and 52-week low of Bata India is ₹605.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bata India has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, -1.06% over 3 months, -39.09% over 1 year, -25.78% across 3 years, and -15.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bata India are 69.00 and 5.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global