What is the share price of Bata India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bata India is ₹720.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Bata India? The Bata India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bata India? The market cap of Bata India is ₹9,260.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bata India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bata India are ₹731.15 and ₹718.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bata India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bata India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bata India is ₹1,281.60 and 52-week low of Bata India is ₹605.55 as on .

How has the Bata India performed historically in terms of returns? The Bata India has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, -1.06% over 3 months, -39.09% over 1 year, -25.78% across 3 years, and -15.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bata India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bata India are 69.00 and 5.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global