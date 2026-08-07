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Bata India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BATA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bata India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹720.50 Closed
-0.93₹ -6.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bata India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹718.00₹731.15
₹720.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹605.55₹1,281.60
₹720.50
Open Price
₹731.15
Prev. Close
₹727.30
Volume
3,60,601

Source: Dion Global

Bata India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bata India has declined 39.09% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Redtape (12.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Bata India has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Bata India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bata India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5700.21713.03
10695.94705.43
20690.52699.66
50690.39699.42
100696.09728.45
200826.03822.19

Source: Dion Global

Bata India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bata India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 27.22%, FII holding fell to 6.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bata India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,97,6070.76334.97
35,86,5580.94245.3
27,55,1930.96188.44
20,38,2890.55139.41
19,00,0000.26129.95
14,68,0350.17100.41
8,75,6580.1859.89
4,09,4960.6228.01
3,72,2520.0925.46
3,20,1860.6821.9

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bata India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTBata India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 23, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTBata India - Record Date - Interim Dividend
Jul 23, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTBata India - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Jul 17, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTBata India - Communication To Shareholders For Annual Report Web-Link
Jul 17, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTBata India - Communication To Shareholders

Source: Dion Global

About Bata India

Bata India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201WB1931PLC007261 and registration number is 007261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3515.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Aggarwal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Shaibal Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gerd Graehsler
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Butani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radha Rajappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bata India Share Price

What is the share price of Bata India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bata India is ₹720.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bata India?

The Bata India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bata India?

The market cap of Bata India is ₹9,260.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bata India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bata India are ₹731.15 and ₹718.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bata India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bata India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bata India is ₹1,281.60 and 52-week low of Bata India is ₹605.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bata India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bata India has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, -1.06% over 3 months, -39.09% over 1 year, -25.78% across 3 years, and -15.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bata India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bata India are 69.00 and 5.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bata India News

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