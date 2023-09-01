What is the Market Cap of Bata India Ltd.? The market cap of Bata India Ltd. is ₹21,698.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bata India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bata India Ltd. is 67.18 and PB ratio of Bata India Ltd. is 15.09 as on .

What is the share price of Bata India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bata India Ltd. is ₹1,684.20 as on .