Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|31,33,553
|1.73
|544.11
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|26,56,285
|1.65
|461.24
|Axis Midcap Fund
|18,46,417
|1.45
|320.61
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|18,08,716
|0.78
|314.07
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|16,26,539
|1.62
|282.43
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|16,01,468
|1.91
|278.08
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|15,55,697
|2.38
|270.13
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|10,43,061
|1.04
|181.12
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|8,11,858
|0.43
|140.97
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|8,00,000
|1.1
|138.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Bata India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201WB1931PLC007261 and registration number is 007261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of leather goods and travel accessories of leather and leather substitutes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2387.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bata India Ltd. is ₹21,698.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bata India Ltd. is 67.18 and PB ratio of Bata India Ltd. is 15.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bata India Ltd. is ₹1,684.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bata India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bata India Ltd. is ₹1,984.80 and 52-week low of Bata India Ltd. is ₹1,381.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.