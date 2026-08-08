What is the share price of Mastek? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mastek is ₹1,833.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mastek? The Mastek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mastek? The market cap of Mastek is ₹5,682.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mastek? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mastek are ₹1,881.00 and ₹1,827.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mastek? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mastek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mastek is ₹2,625.50 and 52-week low of Mastek is ₹1,334.00 as on .

How has the Mastek performed historically in terms of returns? The Mastek has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, 11.71% for the past month, 8.63% over 3 months, -27.37% over 1 year, -3.62% across 3 years, and -5.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mastek? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mastek are 13.60 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global