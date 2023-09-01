Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|2,30,187
|0.43
|46.63
|Tata Digital India Fund
|78,004
|0.21
|15.8
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|22,702
|0.21
|4.6
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity
|18,603
|1.14
|3.77
|JM Midcap Fund
|18,300
|1.67
|3.71
|JM Tax Gain Fund
|8,200
|1.9
|1.66
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,947
|0.27
|1.61
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive
|5,387
|0.53
|1.09
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,156
|0.27
|1.04
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,266
|0.27
|0.66
Mastek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1982PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mastek Ltd. is ₹7,267.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mastek Ltd. is 24.8 and PB ratio of Mastek Ltd. is 6.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mastek Ltd. is ₹2,365.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mastek Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mastek Ltd. is ₹2,387.00 and 52-week low of Mastek Ltd. is ₹1,475.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.