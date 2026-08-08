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Mastek Share Price

NSE
BSE

MASTEK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mastek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,833.00 Closed
0.71₹ 12.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mastek Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,827.15₹1,881.00
₹1,833.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,334.00₹2,625.50
₹1,833.00
Open Price
₹1,839.75
Prev. Close
₹1,820.10
Volume
7,089

Source: Dion Global

Mastek Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mastek		-2.2411.718.63-7.01-27.37-3.62-5.49
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mastek has declined 27.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mastek has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Mastek Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mastek Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,895.031,849.38
101,804.191,829.18
201,751.041,781.52
501,673.671,714.99
1001,631.11,722.47
2001,847.831,846.7

Source: Dion Global

Mastek Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mastek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.86%, FII holding fell to 7.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mastek Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,53,5430.53216.05
10,06,6481.28160.68
7,97,8530.45127.35
5,80,8941.0192.72
3,19,3080.2750.97
2,23,0280.9935.6
76,6970.0712.24
69,6400.1311.12
24,8880.23.97
4,7420.160.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mastek Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTMastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTMastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTMastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTMastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 22, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTMastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Mastek

Mastek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1982PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 917.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashank Desai
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Umang Nahata
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ketan Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vaswani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Grover
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Marilyn Jones
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mastek Share Price

What is the share price of Mastek?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mastek is ₹1,833.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mastek?

The Mastek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mastek?

The market cap of Mastek is ₹5,682.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mastek?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mastek are ₹1,881.00 and ₹1,827.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mastek?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mastek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mastek is ₹2,625.50 and 52-week low of Mastek is ₹1,334.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mastek performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mastek has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, 11.71% for the past month, 8.63% over 3 months, -27.37% over 1 year, -3.62% across 3 years, and -5.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mastek?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mastek are 13.60 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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