NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MASTEK LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,365.50 Closed
-0.39-9.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mastek Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,344.55₹2,399.90
₹2,365.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,475.10₹2,387.00
₹2,365.50
Open Price
₹2,374.65
Prev. Close
₹2,374.65
Volume
1,06,038

Mastek Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,395.08
  • R22,425.17
  • R32,450.43
  • Pivot
    2,369.82
  • S12,339.73
  • S22,314.47
  • S32,284.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,674.22,289.33
  • 101,659.82,233.56
  • 201,694.772,172.67
  • 501,817.862,082.92
  • 1001,990.081,986.34
  • 2002,410.561,935.94

Mastek Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8016.7314.6941.9526.31241.42337.96
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Mastek Ltd. Share Holdings

Mastek Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund2,30,1870.4346.63
Tata Digital India Fund78,0040.2115.8
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund22,7020.214.6
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity18,6031.143.77
JM Midcap Fund18,3001.673.71
JM Tax Gain Fund8,2001.91.66
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,9470.271.61
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive5,3870.531.09
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,1560.271.04
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,2660.270.66
View All Mutual Funds

Mastek Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Mastek Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Notice of the 41st Annual General Meeting for FY 22-23 to be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 5.00 P.M. (IST)'.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:53 PM

About Mastek Ltd.

Mastek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1982PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Sandilya
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashank Desai
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Priti Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Kanagat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Grover
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Mastek Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mastek Ltd.?

The market cap of Mastek Ltd. is ₹7,267.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mastek Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mastek Ltd. is 24.8 and PB ratio of Mastek Ltd. is 6.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mastek Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mastek Ltd. is ₹2,365.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mastek Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mastek Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mastek Ltd. is ₹2,387.00 and 52-week low of Mastek Ltd. is ₹1,475.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

