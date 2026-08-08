Here's the live share price of Mastek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mastek
|-2.24
|11.71
|8.63
|-7.01
|-27.37
|-3.62
|-5.49
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mastek has declined 27.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mastek has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,895.03
|1,849.38
|10
|1,804.19
|1,829.18
|20
|1,751.04
|1,781.52
|50
|1,673.67
|1,714.99
|100
|1,631.1
|1,722.47
|200
|1,847.83
|1,846.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mastek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.86%, FII holding fell to 7.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,53,543
|0.53
|216.05
|10,06,648
|1.28
|160.68
|7,97,853
|0.45
|127.35
|5,80,894
|1.01
|92.72
|3,19,308
|0.27
|50.97
|2,23,028
|0.99
|35.6
|76,697
|0.07
|12.24
|69,640
|0.13
|11.12
|24,888
|0.2
|3.97
|4,742
|0.16
|0.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Mastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Mastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Mastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Mastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Mastek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Mastek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1982PLC005215 and registration number is 005215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 917.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mastek is ₹1,833.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mastek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mastek is ₹5,682.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mastek are ₹1,881.00 and ₹1,827.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mastek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mastek is ₹2,625.50 and 52-week low of Mastek is ₹1,334.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mastek has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, 11.71% for the past month, 8.63% over 3 months, -27.37% over 1 year, -3.62% across 3 years, and -5.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mastek are 13.60 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global