Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL2001PLC174076 and registration number is 174076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal frameworks or skeletons for construction and parts thereof ((towers, masts, trusses, bridges etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 690.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.