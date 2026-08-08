What is the share price of Salasar Techno Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹5.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Salasar Techno Engineering? The Salasar Techno Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Techno Engineering? The market cap of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹1,027.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Salasar Techno Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Salasar Techno Engineering are ₹5.99 and ₹5.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salasar Techno Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Techno Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹11.53 and 52-week low of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹5.60 as on .

How has the Salasar Techno Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Salasar Techno Engineering has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -3.76% for the past month, -24.71% over 3 months, -16.0% over 1 year, -16.34% across 3 years, and -1.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering are 59.76 and 1.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global