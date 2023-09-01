Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL2001PLC174076 and registration number is 174076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal frameworks or skeletons for construction and parts thereof ((towers, masts, trusses, bridges etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 690.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,706.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is 39.8 and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is 4.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹54.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹58.75 and 52-week low of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹27.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.