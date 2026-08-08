Here's the live share price of Salasar Techno Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|0.51
|-3.76
|-24.71
|-33.03
|-16.00
|-16.34
|-1.63
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Salasar Techno Engineering has declined 16.00% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Salasar Techno Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.88
|5.91
|10
|5.92
|5.93
|20
|6
|6.01
|50
|6.46
|6.34
|100
|6.78
|6.8
|200
|7.88
|7.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Salasar Techno Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Salasar Techno Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Salasar Techno Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Salasar Techno Engg. - Notice For Convening The Fresh (De Novo) Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders Of The Company In The Matt
|Jun 10, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Salasar Techno Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Salasar Techno Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL2001PLC174076 and registration number is 174076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1459.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 174.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹5.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salasar Techno Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹1,027.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Salasar Techno Engineering are ₹5.99 and ₹5.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Techno Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹11.53 and 52-week low of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salasar Techno Engineering has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -3.76% for the past month, -24.71% over 3 months, -16.0% over 1 year, -16.34% across 3 years, and -1.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering are 59.76 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global