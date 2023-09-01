Follow Us

SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.05 Closed
-0.37-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.65₹55.10
₹54.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.70₹58.75
₹54.05
Open Price
₹54.50
Prev. Close
₹54.25
Volume
14,64,761

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.32
  • R256.43
  • R357.77
  • Pivot
    53.98
  • S152.87
  • S251.53
  • S350.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.7454.41
  • 1029.353.78
  • 2029.6952.93
  • 5031.0751.13
  • 10028.5448.72
  • 20026.4544.84

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL2001PLC174076 and registration number is 174076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal frameworks or skeletons for construction and parts thereof ((towers, masts, trusses, bridges etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 690.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alok Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. ShalabhAgarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Tripti Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chandak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Garim Dhamija
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,706.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is 39.8 and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is 4.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹54.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹58.75 and 52-week low of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is ₹27.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

