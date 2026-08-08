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Salasar Techno Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Salasar Techno Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.88 Closed
-0.34₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Salasar Techno Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.86₹5.99
₹5.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.60₹11.53
₹5.88
Open Price
₹5.86
Prev. Close
₹5.90
Volume
2,71,836

Source: Dion Global

Salasar Techno Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Salasar Techno Engineering		0.51-3.76-24.71-33.03-16.00-16.34-1.63
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Salasar Techno Engineering has declined 16.00% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Salasar Techno Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Salasar Techno Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Salasar Techno Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.885.91
105.925.93
2066.01
506.466.34
1006.786.8
2007.887.58

Source: Dion Global

Salasar Techno Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Salasar Techno Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Salasar Techno Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSalasar Techno Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial
Jul 15, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTSalasar Techno Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTSalasar Techno Engg. - Notice For Convening The Fresh (De Novo) Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders Of The Company In The Matt
Jun 10, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTSalasar Techno Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTSalasar Techno Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Salasar Techno Engineering

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201DL2001PLC174076 and registration number is 174076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1459.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 174.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alok Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalabh Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Tripti Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Garg
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Garim Dhamija
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Krishan Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Salasar Techno Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Salasar Techno Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹5.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Salasar Techno Engineering?

The Salasar Techno Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Techno Engineering?

The market cap of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹1,027.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Salasar Techno Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Salasar Techno Engineering are ₹5.99 and ₹5.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salasar Techno Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Techno Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹11.53 and 52-week low of Salasar Techno Engineering is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Salasar Techno Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Salasar Techno Engineering has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -3.76% for the past month, -24.71% over 3 months, -16.0% over 1 year, -16.34% across 3 years, and -1.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering are 59.76 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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