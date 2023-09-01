Follow Us

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LTD.

Sector : Exchanges | Smallcap | NSE
₹131.75 Closed
4.45.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.45₹132.40
₹131.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.00₹165.45
₹131.75
Open Price
₹126.50
Prev. Close
₹126.20
Volume
2,49,65,669

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.98
  • R2136.17
  • R3139.93
  • Pivot
    130.22
  • S1128.03
  • S2124.27
  • S3122.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.46125.67
  • 10139.46125.54
  • 20140.99125.65
  • 50152.34128.11
  • 100160.01133.2
  • 200191.58141.28

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.123.41-14.14-10.68-17.76105.81127.37
24.6733.7597.33153.3072.60570.19352.78
15.5511.5623.6227.4241.7017.62121.12

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund4,42,06,5841.36542.19
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund2,19,41,1200.96269.11
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund2,10,54,2590.72258.23
Mirae Asset Focused Fund1,32,01,2321.75161.91
SBI Small Cap Fund84,82,4890.52104.04
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund69,57,7830.4985.34
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan61,16,2500.3275.02
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund23,29,2880.3728.57
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund20,55,0000.2125.2
Tata Arbitrage Fund18,03,7500.3222.12
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    Indian Energy Exchange Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    07-Aug, 2023 | 08:41 AM
  • Press Release
    Indian Energy Exchange Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 07, 2023, titled "IEX Power Market Update, July'23".
    07-Aug, 2023 | 08:34 AM

About Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2007PLC277039 and registration number is 277039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 425.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayan Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Kayyalathu Thomas Chacko
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹11,253.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is 36.79 and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is 14.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹131.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹165.45 and 52-week low of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

