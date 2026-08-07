What is the share price of Indian Energy Exchange? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Energy Exchange is ₹127.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Energy Exchange? The Indian Energy Exchange is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Energy Exchange? The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹11,395.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Energy Exchange? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Energy Exchange are ₹128.60 and ₹126.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Energy Exchange? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Energy Exchange stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹160.30 and 52-week low of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹114.50 as on .

How has the Indian Energy Exchange performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Energy Exchange has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, 4.37% for the past month, -4.48% over 3 months, -4.34% over 1 year, 0.25% across 3 years, and -1.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange are 22.48 and 8.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global