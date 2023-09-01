Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|4,42,06,584
|1.36
|542.19
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|2,19,41,120
|0.96
|269.11
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|2,10,54,259
|0.72
|258.23
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|1,32,01,232
|1.75
|161.91
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|84,82,489
|0.52
|104.04
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|69,57,783
|0.49
|85.34
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|61,16,250
|0.32
|75.02
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|23,29,288
|0.37
|28.57
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|20,55,000
|0.21
|25.2
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|18,03,750
|0.32
|22.12
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2007PLC277039 and registration number is 277039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 425.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹11,253.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is 36.79 and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is 14.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹131.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹165.45 and 52-week low of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.