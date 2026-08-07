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Indian Energy Exchange Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital MarketRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Internet EconomyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indian Energy Exchange along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹127.80 Closed
-0.16₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Energy Exchange Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.60₹128.60
₹127.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.50₹160.30
₹127.80
Open Price
₹128.40
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
1,15,524

Source: Dion Global

Indian Energy Exchange Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Energy Exchange		-3.334.37-4.481.95-4.340.25-1.62
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		-1.530.30-12.958.8567.96101.1353.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Energy Exchange has declined 4.34% compared to peers like Multi Commodity Exchange of India (67.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Energy Exchange has underperformed peers relative to Multi Commodity Exchange of India (53.18%).

Indian Energy Exchange Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5131.44129.44
10127.78128.56
20124.14126.76
50123.95125.27
100124.54126.3
200130.18132.45

Source: Dion Global

Indian Energy Exchange Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Energy Exchange remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.47%, FII holding fell to 12.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,40,96,1100.731,052.29
1,82,98,6440.61228.97
1,11,72,9750.3139.81
85,00,0000.51101.06
78,03,0650.2597.64
39,51,5450.8849.45
38,17,6910.347.77
36,06,1500.1945.12
16,50,0001.820.65
8,96,1000.311.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Energy Exchange Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTIndian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTIndian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTIndian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 25, 2026, 04:15 AM IST ISTIndian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTIndian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Energy Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2007PLC277039 and registration number is 277039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 608.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayan Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Pujari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bajaj
    Joint Managing Director

FAQs on Indian Energy Exchange Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Energy Exchange?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Energy Exchange is ₹127.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Energy Exchange?

The Indian Energy Exchange is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Energy Exchange?

The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹11,395.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Energy Exchange?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Energy Exchange are ₹128.60 and ₹126.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Energy Exchange?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Energy Exchange stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹160.30 and 52-week low of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹114.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Energy Exchange performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Energy Exchange has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, 4.37% for the past month, -4.48% over 3 months, -4.34% over 1 year, 0.25% across 3 years, and -1.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange are 22.48 and 8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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