What is the Market Cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.? The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹11,253.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is 36.79 and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is 14.08 as on .

What is the share price of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is ₹131.75 as on .