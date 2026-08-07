Here's the live share price of Indian Energy Exchange along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Energy Exchange
|-3.33
|4.37
|-4.48
|1.95
|-4.34
|0.25
|-1.62
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|-1.53
|0.30
|-12.95
|8.85
|67.96
|101.13
|53.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Energy Exchange has declined 4.34% compared to peers like Multi Commodity Exchange of India (67.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Energy Exchange has underperformed peers relative to Multi Commodity Exchange of India (53.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|131.44
|129.44
|10
|127.78
|128.56
|20
|124.14
|126.76
|50
|123.95
|125.27
|100
|124.54
|126.3
|200
|130.18
|132.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Energy Exchange remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.47%, FII holding fell to 12.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,40,96,110
|0.73
|1,052.29
|1,82,98,644
|0.61
|228.97
|1,11,72,975
|0.3
|139.81
|85,00,000
|0.51
|101.06
|78,03,065
|0.25
|97.64
|39,51,545
|0.88
|49.45
|38,17,691
|0.3
|47.77
|36,06,150
|0.19
|45.12
|16,50,000
|1.8
|20.65
|8,96,100
|0.3
|11.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Indian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Indian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Indian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:15 AM IST IST
|Indian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Indian Energy Exchan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2007PLC277039 and registration number is 277039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 608.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Energy Exchange is ₹127.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Energy Exchange is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹11,395.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Energy Exchange are ₹128.60 and ₹126.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Energy Exchange stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹160.30 and 52-week low of Indian Energy Exchange is ₹114.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Energy Exchange has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, 4.37% for the past month, -4.48% over 3 months, -4.34% over 1 year, 0.25% across 3 years, and -1.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Energy Exchange are 22.48 and 8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global