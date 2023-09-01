Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.39
|-3.23
|-2.04
|-6.63
|-11.59
|62.14
|121.16
|3.29
|2.17
|12.54
|4.78
|-1.05
|359.51
|297.47
|3.10
|-2.93
|1.36
|9.26
|10.70
|154.94
|417.39
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.37
|54.15
|69.83
|91.22
|149.25
|321.01
|265.69
|3.22
|-0.36
|5.58
|18.46
|7.77
|187.22
|508.08
|0.78
|-5.90
|2.36
|19.66
|10.74
|72.70
|192.23
|0.50
|-1.75
|1.18
|8.52
|-9.75
|189.68
|373.88
|4.51
|4.55
|45.60
|57.53
|37.67
|329.16
|340.19
|1.03
|-19.05
|-5.11
|17.45
|90.62
|635.15
|722.14
|12.16
|3.46
|87.08
|105.34
|45.07
|50.67
|50.67
|9.54
|-1.33
|19.52
|34.28
|8.34
|199.51
|225.69
|7.74
|-2.09
|6.36
|13.63
|-1.04
|-1.04
|-1.04
|9.68
|12.79
|45.38
|67.12
|77.00
|331.65
|800.78
|1.85
|22.77
|37.67
|51.52
|31.26
|275.43
|511.11
|0.07
|-6.35
|2.20
|24.55
|-18.75
|171.42
|14.85
|7.41
|14.04
|16.78
|27.32
|7.41
|291.24
|688.24
|2.95
|-0.85
|3.70
|22.96
|14.95
|229.80
|135.18
|3.51
|12.67
|35.21
|34.37
|52.71
|110.03
|61.04
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|30,53,517
|1.41
|151.33
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|15,95,358
|1.11
|79.07
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|13,59,402
|0.99
|67.37
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund
|2,37,000
|1.4
|11.75
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan
|2,37,000
|1.4
|11.75
|Canara Robeco Value Fund
|1,30,000
|0.7
|6.44
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|1,05,000
|0.87
|5.2
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|74,000
|0.93
|3.67
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|51,766
|0.43
|2.57
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|33,601
|0.43
|1.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
EID Parry (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211TN1975PLC006989 and registration number is 006989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2496.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹8,482.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is 8.95 and PB ratio of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹477.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EID Parry (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹670.00 and 52-week low of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹433.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.