Here's the live share price of EID Parry (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EID Parry (India) has declined 29.56% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), Nesco (-24.15%). From a 5 year perspective, EID Parry (India) has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|769.6
|794.88
|10
|766.86
|782.66
|20
|763.54
|771.18
|50
|746.54
|767.78
|100
|784.41
|796.02
|200
|883.67
|846.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EID Parry (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.26%, while DII stake decreased to 16.67%, FII holding fell to 11.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,01,26,712
|0.5
|723
|93,24,049
|1.66
|665.69
|20,18,414
|0.3
|144.1
|19,10,926
|0.98
|136.43
|14,06,515
|0.56
|100.42
|11,50,500
|2.12
|82.14
|9,00,000
|0.93
|64.26
|3,52,567
|0.45
|25.17
|1,83,412
|0.04
|13.09
|1,43,500
|0.81
|10.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|EID Parry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|EID Parry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|EID Parry - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter- Alia Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|EID Parry - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|EID Parry - Notice Of The 51St AGM Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026
Source: Dion Global
EID Parry (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211TN1975PLC006989 and registration number is 006989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3120.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EID Parry (India) is ₹804.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EID Parry (India) is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EID Parry (India) is ₹14,316.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EID Parry (India) are ₹818.00 and ₹800.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EID Parry (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EID Parry (India) is ₹1,245.20 and 52-week low of EID Parry (India) is ₹698.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EID Parry (India) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -5.56% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, 17.91% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EID Parry (India) are 25.14 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global