What is the share price of EID Parry (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EID Parry (India) is ₹804.50 as on .

What kind of stock is EID Parry (India)? The EID Parry (India) is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EID Parry (India)? The market cap of EID Parry (India) is ₹14,316.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EID Parry (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of EID Parry (India) are ₹818.00 and ₹800.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EID Parry (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EID Parry (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EID Parry (India) is ₹1,245.20 and 52-week low of EID Parry (India) is ₹698.40 as on .

How has the EID Parry (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The EID Parry (India) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -5.56% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, 17.91% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EID Parry (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EID Parry (India) are 25.14 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global