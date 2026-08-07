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EID Parry (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

EID PARRY (INDIA)

Murugappa Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified
Theme
CommoditiesEthanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of EID Parry (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹804.50 Closed
-0.69₹ -5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EID Parry (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹800.00₹818.00
₹804.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹698.40₹1,245.20
₹804.50
Open Price
₹807.50
Prev. Close
₹810.10
Volume
91,289

Source: Dion Global

EID Parry (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EID Parry (India) has declined 29.56% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), Nesco (-24.15%). From a 5 year perspective, EID Parry (India) has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

EID Parry (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EID Parry (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5769.6794.88
10766.86782.66
20763.54771.18
50746.54767.78
100784.41796.02
200883.67846.85

Source: Dion Global

EID Parry (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EID Parry (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.26%, while DII stake decreased to 16.67%, FII holding fell to 11.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EID Parry (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,01,26,7120.5723
93,24,0491.66665.69
20,18,4140.3144.1
19,10,9260.98136.43
14,06,5150.56100.42
11,50,5002.1282.14
9,00,0000.9364.26
3,52,5670.4525.17
1,83,4120.0413.09
1,43,5000.8110.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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EID Parry (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTEID Parry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTEID Parry - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTEID Parry - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter- Alia Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Jul 18, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTEID Parry - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 18, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTEID Parry - Notice Of The 51St AGM Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About EID Parry (India)

EID Parry (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211TN1975PLC006989 and registration number is 006989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3120.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M M Venkatachalam
    Chairman
  • Mr. Muthiah Murugappan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay B Baliga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Rca Godbole
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meghna Apparao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Durgashankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh K B Menon
    Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan
    Director

FAQs on EID Parry (India) Share Price

What is the share price of EID Parry (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EID Parry (India) is ₹804.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EID Parry (India)?

The EID Parry (India) is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EID Parry (India)?

The market cap of EID Parry (India) is ₹14,316.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EID Parry (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EID Parry (India) are ₹818.00 and ₹800.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EID Parry (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EID Parry (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EID Parry (India) is ₹1,245.20 and 52-week low of EID Parry (India) is ₹698.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EID Parry (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The EID Parry (India) has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -5.56% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, 17.91% across 3 years, and 14.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EID Parry (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EID Parry (India) are 25.14 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

EID Parry (India) News

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