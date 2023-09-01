Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

EID Parry (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EID PARRY (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹477.10 Closed
-0.16-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EID Parry (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹475.00₹481.05
₹477.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹433.20₹670.00
₹477.10
Open Price
₹480.00
Prev. Close
₹477.85
Volume
2,86,182

EID Parry (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1480.2
  • R2483.65
  • R3486.25
  • Pivot
    477.6
  • S1474.15
  • S2471.55
  • S3468.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5634.25475.17
  • 10621.97472.87
  • 20604.15472.5
  • 50576.06475.03
  • 100556.75484.51
  • 200514.11499.82

EID Parry (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.39-3.23-2.04-6.63-11.5962.14121.16
3.292.1712.544.78-1.05359.51297.47
3.10-2.931.369.2610.70154.94417.39
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.3754.1569.8391.22149.25321.01265.69
3.22-0.365.5818.467.77187.22508.08
0.78-5.902.3619.6610.7472.70192.23
0.50-1.751.188.52-9.75189.68373.88
4.514.5545.6057.5337.67329.16340.19
1.03-19.05-5.1117.4590.62635.15722.14
12.163.4687.08105.3445.0750.6750.67
9.54-1.3319.5234.288.34199.51225.69
7.74-2.096.3613.63-1.04-1.04-1.04
9.6812.7945.3867.1277.00331.65800.78
1.8522.7737.6751.5231.26275.43511.11
0.07-6.352.2024.55-18.75171.4214.85
7.4114.0416.7827.327.41291.24688.24
2.95-0.853.7022.9614.95229.80135.18
3.5112.6735.2134.3752.71110.0361.04

EID Parry (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

EID Parry (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan30,53,5171.41151.33
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund15,95,3581.1179.07
Quant Small Cap Fund13,59,4020.9967.37
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund2,37,0001.411.75
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan2,37,0001.411.75
Canara Robeco Value Fund1,30,0000.76.44
Bank of India Small Cap Fund1,05,0000.875.2
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund74,0000.933.67
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund51,7660.432.57
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund33,6010.431.67
View All Mutual Funds

EID Parry (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About EID Parry (India) Ltd.

EID Parry (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211TN1975PLC006989 and registration number is 006989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2496.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M M Venkatachalam
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Suresh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Muthiah Murugappan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay B Baliga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Rca Godbole
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meghna Apparao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Durgashankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh K B Menon
    Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan
    Director

FAQs on EID Parry (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EID Parry (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹8,482.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EID Parry (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is 8.95 and PB ratio of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EID Parry (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹477.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EID Parry (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EID Parry (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹670.00 and 52-week low of EID Parry (India) Ltd. is ₹433.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data