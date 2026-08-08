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Sanghi Industries Share Price

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BSE

SANGHI INDUSTRIES

Adani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sanghi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.14 Closed
0.12₹ 0.06
As on Apr 02, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanghi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.61₹51.08
₹50.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.12₹71.80
₹50.14
Open Price
₹51.08
Prev. Close
₹50.08
Volume
18,347

Source: Dion Global

Sanghi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanghi Industries has declined 14.26% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanghi Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

Sanghi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanghi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.6649.7
1049.7850.24
2052.0152.2
5057.9456.37
10060.8159.32
20062.8862.17

Source: Dion Global

Sanghi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanghi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.66%, FII holding rose to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sanghi Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,27,5000.041.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sanghi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 13, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTSanghi Industries - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date
Mar 13, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTSanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Mar 11, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTSanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTSanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTSanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Sanghi Industries

Sanghi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TG1985PLC005581 and registration number is 005581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 968.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 258.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kapur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sukuru Ramarao
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinod Bahety
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Nanavati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanghi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sanghi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghi Industries is ₹50.14 as on Apr 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanghi Industries?

The Sanghi Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghi Industries?

The market cap of Sanghi Industries is ₹1,295.25 Cr as on Apr 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanghi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghi Industries are ₹51.08 and ₹48.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghi Industries is ₹71.80 and 52-week low of Sanghi Industries is ₹47.12 as on Apr 02, 2026.

How has the Sanghi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanghi Industries has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -7.95% for the past month, -24.92% over 3 months, -14.26% over 1 year, -9.8% across 3 years, and 2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries are -3.05 and 4.24 on Apr 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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