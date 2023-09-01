Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sanghi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TG1985PLC005581 and registration number is 005581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1129.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 251.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹2,849.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is -5.91 and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹110.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹116.70 and 52-week low of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹50.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.