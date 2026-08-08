What is the share price of Sanghi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghi Industries is ₹50.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanghi Industries? The Sanghi Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghi Industries? The market cap of Sanghi Industries is ₹1,295.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanghi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghi Industries are ₹51.08 and ₹48.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghi Industries is ₹71.80 and 52-week low of Sanghi Industries is ₹47.12 as on .

How has the Sanghi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanghi Industries has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -7.95% for the past month, -24.92% over 3 months, -14.26% over 1 year, -9.8% across 3 years, and 2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries are -3.05 and 4.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global