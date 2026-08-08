Here's the live share price of Sanghi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanghi Industries has declined 14.26% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanghi Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.66
|49.7
|10
|49.78
|50.24
|20
|52.01
|52.2
|50
|57.94
|56.37
|100
|60.81
|59.32
|200
|62.88
|62.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanghi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.66%, FII holding rose to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,27,500
|0.04
|1.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 13, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Sanghi Industries - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date
|Mar 13, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Sanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Mar 11, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Sanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Sanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Sanghi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Sanghi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TG1985PLC005581 and registration number is 005581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 968.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 258.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghi Industries is ₹50.14 as on Apr 02, 2026.
The Sanghi Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanghi Industries is ₹1,295.25 Cr as on Apr 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghi Industries are ₹51.08 and ₹48.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghi Industries is ₹71.80 and 52-week low of Sanghi Industries is ₹47.12 as on Apr 02, 2026.
The Sanghi Industries has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -7.95% for the past month, -24.92% over 3 months, -14.26% over 1 year, -9.8% across 3 years, and 2.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries are -3.05 and 4.24 on Apr 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global