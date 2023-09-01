Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sanghi Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANGHI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹110.30 Closed
0.050.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanghi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.80₹111.25
₹110.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.25₹116.70
₹110.30
Open Price
₹110.25
Prev. Close
₹110.25
Volume
3,47,211

Sanghi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1111.03
  • R2111.87
  • R3112.48
  • Pivot
    110.42
  • S1109.58
  • S2108.97
  • S3108.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.31110.01
  • 1054.08109.64
  • 2054.99106.85
  • 5056.6596.14
  • 10046.7885.72
  • 20048.475.71

Sanghi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1815.3258.9391.66101.09273.2723.79
0.16-0.835.8029.17-18.4686.7420.45
3.5927.2746.3471.0374.45440.56108.90
5.691.6817.8738.00-10.215.93-22.50
3.405.18102.27110.4763.0056.27-0.37
18.9610.727.2124.4552.271,723.03952.31
14.5312.3820.6724.25-20.3042.08-13.13
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
-1.731.7524.6416.6016.6016.6016.60

Sanghi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanghi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Sanghi Industries Ltd.

Sanghi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18209TG1985PLC005581 and registration number is 005581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1129.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 251.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Sanghi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sanghi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Sanghi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bina Engineer
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. N B Gohil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. D K Kambale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sadashiv Sawrikar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D B N Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Raina Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanghi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹2,849.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanghi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is -5.91 and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanghi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹110.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹116.70 and 52-week low of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is ₹50.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data