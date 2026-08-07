Here's the live share price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has gained 71.35% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|963.29
|975.04
|10
|953.45
|965.25
|20
|951.41
|951.59
|50
|886.23
|897.7
|100
|793.65
|828.72
|200
|711.69
|755.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 26.16%, FII holding fell to 1.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,52,910
|0.15
|113.86
|7,01,364
|1.98
|69.26
|4,90,454
|0.52
|48.43
|4,14,889
|0.13
|40.97
|2,22,668
|1.64
|21.99
|1,99,106
|0.29
|19.66
|1,91,520
|1.66
|18.91
|1,39,752
|0.68
|13.8
|54,000
|0.27
|5.33
|52,433
|3.03
|5.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Divgi Torqtransfer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Divgi Torqtransfer - Board Meeting Intimation for August 11, 2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Divgi Torqtransfer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|Divgi Torqtransfer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Divgi Torqtransfer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1964PLC013085 and registration number is 013085. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹1,056.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹3,230.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems are ₹1,056.20 and ₹988.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divgi Torqtransfer Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹1,065.55 and 52-week low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹570.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has shown returns of 7.05% over the past day, 9.25% for the past month, 45.22% over 3 months, 71.35% over 1 year, 4.93% across 3 years, and 11.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems are 68.84 and 5.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global