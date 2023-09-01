Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|8.93
|1.24
|36.63
|58.60
|52.15
|334.96
|103.89
|24.14
|17.66
|28.80
|68.76
|31.14
|432.96
|158.80
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.25
|23.12
|33.44
|32.36
|-23.63
|89.10
|-39.31
|4.10
|-6.20
|19.75
|46.31
|57.37
|94.79
|-22.54
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|11,52,910
|0.3
|102.6
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|6,37,336
|0.87
|56.72
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|5,50,000
|1.96
|48.94
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|4,84,225
|2.21
|43.09
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|4,08,526
|1.44
|36.35
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|2,05,395
|0.84
|18.28
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|1,20,000
|1.1
|10.68
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|79,315
|1.19
|7.06
|Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|42,375
|0.51
|3.77
|Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Plan B
|42,375
|0.51
|3.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Auto Ancl - Others
The market cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹2,867.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is 5.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹937.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹1,1.00 and 52-week low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹557.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.