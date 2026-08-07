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Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,056.20 Closed
7.05₹ 69.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹988.60₹1,056.20
₹1,056.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹570.05₹1,065.55
₹1,056.20
Open Price
₹988.60
Prev. Close
₹986.60
Volume
12,915

Source: Dion Global

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has gained 71.35% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5963.29975.04
10953.45965.25
20951.41951.59
50886.23897.7
100793.65828.72
200711.69755.7

Source: Dion Global

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 26.16%, FII holding fell to 1.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,52,9100.15113.86
7,01,3641.9869.26
4,90,4540.5248.43
4,14,8890.1340.97
2,22,6681.6421.99
1,99,1060.2919.66
1,91,5201.6618.91
1,39,7520.6813.8
54,0000.275.33
52,4333.035.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTDivgi Torqtransfer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTDivgi Torqtransfer - Board Meeting Intimation for August 11, 2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The
Jul 14, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTDivgi Torqtransfer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTDivgi Torqtransfer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTDivgi Torqtransfer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Divgi Torqtransfer Systems

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1964PLC013085 and registration number is 013085. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Kadle
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jitenra Bhaskar Divgi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hirendra Bhaskar Divgi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Divgi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Divgi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Dubhashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pundalik Dinkar Kudva
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Tolia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹1,056.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Divgi Torqtransfer Systems?

The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems?

The market cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹3,230.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems are ₹1,056.20 and ₹988.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divgi Torqtransfer Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹1,065.55 and 52-week low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹570.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Divgi Torqtransfer Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has shown returns of 7.05% over the past day, 9.25% for the past month, 45.22% over 3 months, 71.35% over 1 year, 4.93% across 3 years, and 11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems are 68.84 and 5.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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