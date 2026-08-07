What is the share price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹1,056.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Divgi Torqtransfer Systems? The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems? The market cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹3,230.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems are ₹1,056.20 and ₹988.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divgi Torqtransfer Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹1,065.55 and 52-week low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is ₹570.05 as on .

How has the Divgi Torqtransfer Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems has shown returns of 7.05% over the past day, 9.25% for the past month, 45.22% over 3 months, 71.35% over 1 year, 4.93% across 3 years, and 11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems are 68.84 and 5.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global