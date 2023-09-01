Follow Us

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. Share Price

DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹937.55 Closed
2.4622.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹901.15₹958.05
₹937.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹557.20₹1,001.00
₹937.55
Open Price
₹949.95
Prev. Close
₹915.05
Volume
2,117

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1963.35
  • R2989.15
  • R31,020.25
  • Pivot
    932.25
  • S1906.45
  • S2875.35
  • S3849.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5121.03905.85
  • 1060.52901.56
  • 2030.26898.07
  • 5012.1879.96
  • 1006.05816.4
  • 2003.030

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31
4.10-6.2019.7546.3157.3794.79-22.54

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund11,52,9100.3102.6
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund6,37,3360.8756.72
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund5,50,0001.9648.94
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund4,84,2252.2143.09
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund4,08,5261.4436.35
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund2,05,3950.8418.28
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund1,20,0001.110.68
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund79,3151.197.06
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund42,3750.513.77
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Plan B42,3750.513.77
View All Mutual Funds

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.

Auto Ancl - Others

Management

  • Mr. Jitenra Bhaskar Divgi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hirendra Divgi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharat Divgi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Divgi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Dubhashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pundalik Dinkar Kudva
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Tolia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Limaye
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹2,867.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is 5.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹937.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹1,1.00 and 52-week low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. is ₹557.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

