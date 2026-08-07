Here's the live share price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has declined 19.91% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|445.91
|452.38
|10
|440.75
|449.2
|20
|447.4
|450.5
|50
|462.39
|454.96
|100
|451.75
|456.31
|200
|454.15
|465.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.31%, while DII stake decreased to 5.34%, FII holding fell to 14.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|85,77,755
|0.99
|401.4
|40,57,980
|0.24
|189.89
|21,50,422
|0.27
|100.63
|8,50,000
|0.58
|39.78
|6,20,921
|0.03
|29.06
|5,79,157
|1.19
|27.1
|4,31,381
|0.11
|20.19
|1,80,523
|0.15
|8.45
|3,465
|0.33
|0.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Chambal Fertilisers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Update
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Chambal Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Chambal Fertilisers - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Chambal Fertilisers - Shareholder Meeting- AGM On 01/09/2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Chambal Fertilisers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ1985PLC003293 and registration number is 003293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20793.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 400.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹450.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹18,039.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals are ₹461.05 and ₹450.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹580.55 and 52-week low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, 18.06% across 3 years, and 7.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals are 9.36 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global