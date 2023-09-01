Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹278.95 Closed
1.363.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹274.60₹280.00
₹278.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹248.40₹366.80
₹278.95
Open Price
₹277.50
Prev. Close
₹275.20
Volume
14,76,375

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1280.77
  • R2283.08
  • R3286.17
  • Pivot
    277.68
  • S1275.37
  • S2272.28
  • S3269.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5326.19275.34
  • 10324.28272.61
  • 20320.12270.84
  • 50334.2272.16
  • 100321.81276.89
  • 200371.64288.43

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan89,00,0001.17246.62
DSP Mid Cap Fund79,70,5791.51220.86
DSP Small Cap Fund71,70,3751.71198.69
Nippon India Small Cap Fund43,89,4710.35121.63
DSP Tax Saver Fund27,00,1890.6374.82
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund19,05,0030.6152.79
HDFC Multi Cap Fund18,60,6000.6751.56
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund11,02,2401.4230.54
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan9,00,0000.724.94
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan8,72,1000.124.17
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Book Closure
    Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Aug-2023 to 23-Aug-2023 for the purpose of Dividend.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:55 PM

About Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ1985PLC003293 and registration number is 003293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16068.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 416.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Bhartia
    Co-Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurav Mathur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Jyoti Banerjee
    Director
  • Mrs. Rita Menon
    Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany
    Director
  • Ms. Radha Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Marco Philippus Ardeshir Wadia
    Director

FAQs on Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹11,454.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is 11.08 and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹278.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹366.80 and 52-week low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹248.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data