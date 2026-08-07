What is the share price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹450.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals? The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals? The market cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹18,039.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals are ₹461.05 and ₹450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹580.55 and 52-week low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹400.00 as on .

How has the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, 18.06% across 3 years, and 7.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals are 9.36 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global