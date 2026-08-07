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Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

CHAMBAL FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹450.25 Closed
-1.91₹ -8.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹450.00₹461.05
₹450.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹400.00₹580.55
₹450.25
Open Price
₹461.00
Prev. Close
₹459.00
Volume
11,517

Source: Dion Global

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has declined 19.91% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5445.91452.38
10440.75449.2
20447.4450.5
50462.39454.96
100451.75456.31
200454.15465.9

Source: Dion Global

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.31%, while DII stake decreased to 5.34%, FII holding fell to 14.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
85,77,7550.99401.4
40,57,9800.24189.89
21,50,4220.27100.63
8,50,0000.5839.78
6,20,9210.0329.06
5,79,1571.1927.1
4,31,3810.1120.19
1,80,5230.158.45
3,4650.330.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTChambal Fertilisers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Update
Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTChambal Fertilisers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTChambal Fertilisers - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTChambal Fertilisers - Shareholder Meeting- AGM On 01/09/2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTChambal Fertilisers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ1985PLC003293 and registration number is 003293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20793.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 400.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Bhartia
    Co-Chairman
  • Mr. Abhay Baijal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Jyoti Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rita Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹450.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals?

The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals?

The market cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹18,039.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals are ₹461.05 and ₹450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹580.55 and 52-week low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is ₹400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, 18.06% across 3 years, and 7.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals are 9.36 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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