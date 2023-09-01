Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|89,00,000
|1.17
|246.62
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|79,70,579
|1.51
|220.86
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|71,70,375
|1.71
|198.69
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|43,89,471
|0.35
|121.63
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|27,00,189
|0.63
|74.82
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|19,05,003
|0.61
|52.79
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|18,60,600
|0.67
|51.56
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|11,02,240
|1.42
|30.54
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|9,00,000
|0.7
|24.94
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|8,72,100
|0.1
|24.17
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ1985PLC003293 and registration number is 003293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16068.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 416.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹11,454.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is 11.08 and PB ratio of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹278.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹366.80 and 52-week low of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹248.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.