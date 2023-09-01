Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.10
|12.07
|31.85
|45.40
|34.50
|45.34
|9.38
|1.98
|-1.43
|6.41
|13.67
|7.51
|164.63
|69.94
|2.62
|8.96
|18.49
|37.50
|35.99
|56.08
|19.90
|14.81
|22.91
|20.02
|23.54
|-1.15
|184.96
|168.54
|12.32
|18.67
|51.62
|56.84
|77.26
|157.82
|34.61
|3.53
|5.72
|59.47
|62.99
|35.67
|125.46
|26.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1924GOI004835 and registration number is 004835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2042.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 171.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹2,866.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is 18.18 and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹167.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹159.65 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹107.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.