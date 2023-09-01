Follow Us

BALMER LAWRIE & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Diversified | Smallcap | NSE
₹167.65 Closed
9.1514.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.70₹169.10
₹167.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.70₹159.65
₹167.65
Open Price
₹154.30
Prev. Close
₹153.60
Volume
62,05,981

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1172.87
  • R2178.68
  • R3188.27
  • Pivot
    163.28
  • S1157.47
  • S2147.88
  • S3142.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5110.41152.88
  • 10111.33151.14
  • 20111.6149.06
  • 50118.45143.67
  • 100114.92136.87
  • 200118.23130.08

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.1012.0731.8545.4034.5045.349.38
1.98-1.436.4113.677.51164.6369.94
2.628.9618.4937.5035.9956.0819.90
14.8122.9120.0223.54-1.15184.96168.54
12.3218.6751.6256.8477.26157.8234.61
3.535.7259.4762.9935.67125.4626.21

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1924GOI004835 and registration number is 004835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2042.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 171.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adika Ratna Sekhar
    Director - HR & Corporate Affairs
  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Adhipnath Palchaudhuri
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vandana Minda Heda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R M Uthayaraja
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Perin Devi Rao
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kushagra Mittal
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹2,866.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is 18.18 and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹167.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹159.65 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is ₹107.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

