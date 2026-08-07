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Balmer Lawrie & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALMER LAWRIE & COMPANY

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Balmer Lawrie & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹175.75 Closed
-0.54₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balmer Lawrie & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.20₹176.70
₹175.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.35₹238.00
₹175.75
Open Price
₹176.20
Prev. Close
₹176.70
Volume
12,112

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.7-3.96-15.555.025.34
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.19.68.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.2-12.38-24.35.60.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.30.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.29.7971.5561.4
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.511.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.6-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.156.0223.6195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.7-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balmer Lawrie & Company has declined 15.55% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Balmer Lawrie & Company has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Balmer Lawrie & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5175.69175.07
10175.99175.64
20177.16176.71
50179.04178.25
100177.19179.21
200180.67183.67

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balmer Lawrie & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.79%, FII holding rose to 2.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balmer Lawrie & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 02, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Aug 02, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie & Co. - Fixation Of The Date, Time And Venue Of The 109Th AnnualGeneral Meeting ("AGM") To Be Held In Physi
Aug 02, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie & Co. - Fixation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Declaration Of FinalDividend, If Declared At The 109Th A
Aug 02, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Balmer Lawrie & Company

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1924GOI004835 and registration number is 004835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2699.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 171.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurav Dutta
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Dr. Vandana Minda Heda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Raja Mani Uthayaraja
    Director - Manufacturing Businesses
  • Mr. Abhijit Ghosh
    Director - HR & Corporate Affairs
  • Mr. Romon Sebastian Louis
    Director - Service Businesses
  • Mr. Harishkumar Madhusudan Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balmer Lawrie & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Balmer Lawrie & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹175.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balmer Lawrie & Company?

The Balmer Lawrie & Company is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company?

The market cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹3,005.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balmer Lawrie & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balmer Lawrie & Company are ₹176.70 and ₹174.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balmer Lawrie & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹148.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balmer Lawrie & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balmer Lawrie & Company has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -10.7% over 3 months, -15.55% over 1 year, 5.02% across 3 years, and 5.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company are 10.77 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie & Company News

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