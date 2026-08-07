What is the share price of Balmer Lawrie & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹175.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Balmer Lawrie & Company? The Balmer Lawrie & Company is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company? The market cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹3,005.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balmer Lawrie & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balmer Lawrie & Company are ₹176.70 and ₹174.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balmer Lawrie & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹148.35 as on .

How has the Balmer Lawrie & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Balmer Lawrie & Company has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -10.7% over 3 months, -15.55% over 1 year, 5.02% across 3 years, and 5.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company are 10.77 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global