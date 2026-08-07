Here's the live share price of Balmer Lawrie & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.7
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.1
|9.6
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.2
|-12.38
|-24.3
|5.6
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.3
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.2
|9.79
|71.55
|61.4
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.5
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.6
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.1
|56.02
|23.6
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.7
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balmer Lawrie & Company has declined 15.55% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Balmer Lawrie & Company has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|175.69
|175.07
|10
|175.99
|175.64
|20
|177.16
|176.71
|50
|179.04
|178.25
|100
|177.19
|179.21
|200
|180.67
|183.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balmer Lawrie & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.79%, FII holding rose to 2.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie & Co. - Fixation Of The Date, Time And Venue Of The 109Th AnnualGeneral Meeting ("AGM") To Be Held In Physi
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie & Co. - Fixation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Declaration Of FinalDividend, If Declared At The 109Th A
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15492WB1924GOI004835 and registration number is 004835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2699.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 171.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹175.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balmer Lawrie & Company is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹3,005.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balmer Lawrie & Company are ₹176.70 and ₹174.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie & Company is ₹148.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balmer Lawrie & Company has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -2.47% for the past month, -10.7% over 3 months, -15.55% over 1 year, 5.02% across 3 years, and 5.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company are 10.77 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global