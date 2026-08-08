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Jubilant Foodworks Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUBILANT FOODWORKS

Bhartia Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)RestaurantTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Jubilant Foodworks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹485.00 Closed
2.37₹ 11.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jubilant Foodworks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹470.00₹488.00
₹485.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹408.50₹670.65
₹485.00
Open Price
₹472.00
Prev. Close
₹473.75
Volume
2,12,166

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Foodworks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jubilant Foodworks has declined 23.69% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), EIH (-14.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Foodworks has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Jubilant Foodworks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Foodworks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5443.42462.08
10431.69449.75
20430.76440.13
50427.71438.03
100444.87454.34
200501.65494.09

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Foodworks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jubilant Foodworks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 39.59%, FII holding fell to 13.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jubilant Foodworks Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,50,00,0002.211,044
1,55,57,1131.19649.67
1,10,00,0001.12459.36
1,10,00,0001.94459.36
1,00,91,1271.36421.41
1,00,20,6510.85418.46
95,94,9590.47400.69
63,02,6020.49263.2
50,00,0003.01208.8
44,32,0441.32185.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jubilant Foodworks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTJubilant Foodworks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTJubilant Foodworks - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Aug 01, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTJubilant Foodworks - Intimation Regarding Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Of The Company For Integrated Annual Report O
Aug 01, 2026, 04:14 AM IST ISTJubilant Foodworks - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 01, 2026, 04:10 AM IST ISTJubilant Foodworks - Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Of Members

Source: Dion Global

About Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UP1995PLC043677 and registration number is 043677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6856.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyam S Bhartia
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Co-Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sameer Khetarpal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aashti Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Prabhakar Havaldar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jubilant Foodworks Share Price

What is the share price of Jubilant Foodworks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Foodworks is ₹485.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jubilant Foodworks?

The Jubilant Foodworks is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Foodworks?

The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹32,002.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jubilant Foodworks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Foodworks are ₹488.00 and ₹470.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Foodworks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Foodworks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹670.65 and 52-week low of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹408.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jubilant Foodworks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jubilant Foodworks has shown returns of 2.37% over the past day, 6.57% for the past month, 1.32% over 3 months, -23.69% over 1 year, -1.93% across 3 years, and -8.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks are 74.69 and 13.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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