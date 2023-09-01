Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.30
|3.17
|2.94
|14.24
|-18.20
|17.72
|65.75
|8.20
|6.99
|7.19
|34.65
|43.93
|324.26
|220.80
|16.84
|31.01
|27.16
|71.96
|72.18
|215.69
|57.18
|7.26
|2.26
|16.29
|48.71
|47.98
|161.38
|241.59
|3.34
|11.87
|24.58
|48.15
|66.31
|241.45
|85.12
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.00
|17.14
|31.21
|45.41
|50.90
|228.77
|139.48
|0.63
|11.36
|19.28
|20.77
|-2.02
|59.95
|-1.33
|-0.06
|-0.27
|14.00
|-1.71
|-38.79
|19.24
|19.24
|9.23
|0
|-1.50
|15.70
|35.57
|305.48
|110.18
|4.10
|-0.27
|0.57
|26.18
|14.41
|94.69
|12.44
|2.29
|-15.28
|0.45
|22.42
|36.52
|63.79
|18.18
|34.43
|31.54
|59.57
|80.79
|84.42
|259.80
|5.46
|25.86
|57.14
|43.09
|50.00
|5.92
|14.53
|-80.38
|4.52
|-3.98
|-11.20
|0.47
|-1.94
|541.18
|105.66
|6.80
|-14.19
|-4.92
|33.84
|36.57
|311.24
|106.85
|-4.35
|-11.47
|-3.23
|65.25
|114.41
|514.05
|191.76
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.20
|-2.30
|0.56
|19.68
|10.30
|93.51
|85.09
|0.03
|0
|-9.86
|114.83
|72.32
|150.40
|-33.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|70,18,640
|1.3
|335.84
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|67,33,080
|2.21
|322.18
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|63,99,275
|0.85
|306.21
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|54,05,000
|0.64
|258.63
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|44,12,178
|2.28
|211.12
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|36,08,254
|1.84
|172.66
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|33,45,270
|1.86
|160.07
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|30,26,947
|0.3
|144.84
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|29,00,000
|1.19
|138.77
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|26,41,754
|1.51
|126.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UP1995PLC043677 and registration number is 043677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cafeterias, fast-food restaurants and other food preparation in market stalls. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4331.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹33,787.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is 95.66 and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is 16.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹506.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹652.35 and 52-week low of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹412.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.