Here's the live share price of Jubilant Foodworks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jubilant Foodworks has declined 23.69% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), EIH (-14.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Foodworks has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|443.42
|462.08
|10
|431.69
|449.75
|20
|430.76
|440.13
|50
|427.71
|438.03
|100
|444.87
|454.34
|200
|501.65
|494.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jubilant Foodworks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 39.59%, FII holding fell to 13.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,50,00,000
|2.21
|1,044
|1,55,57,113
|1.19
|649.67
|1,10,00,000
|1.12
|459.36
|1,10,00,000
|1.94
|459.36
|1,00,91,127
|1.36
|421.41
|1,00,20,651
|0.85
|418.46
|95,94,959
|0.47
|400.69
|63,02,602
|0.49
|263.2
|50,00,000
|3.01
|208.8
|44,32,044
|1.32
|185.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Jubilant Foodworks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Foodworks - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Jubilant Foodworks - Intimation Regarding Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Of The Company For Integrated Annual Report O
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:14 AM IST IST
|Jubilant Foodworks - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:10 AM IST IST
|Jubilant Foodworks - Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Of Members
Source: Dion Global
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UP1995PLC043677 and registration number is 043677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6856.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Foodworks is ₹485.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jubilant Foodworks is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹32,002.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Foodworks are ₹488.00 and ₹470.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Foodworks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹670.65 and 52-week low of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹408.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jubilant Foodworks has shown returns of 2.37% over the past day, 6.57% for the past month, 1.32% over 3 months, -23.69% over 1 year, -1.93% across 3 years, and -8.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks are 74.69 and 13.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global