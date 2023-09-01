Follow Us

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Largecap | NSE
₹506.05 Closed
-1.17-6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹505.00₹513.35
₹506.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹412.10₹652.35
₹506.05
Open Price
₹512.65
Prev. Close
₹512.05
Volume
14,93,112

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1511.18
  • R2516.42
  • R3519.48
  • Pivot
    508.12
  • S1502.88
  • S2499.82
  • S3494.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5597.05499.76
  • 10598.8494.93
  • 20607.5491.8
  • 50607.18487.25
  • 100577.41484.2
  • 200580.74495.96

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.303.172.9414.24-18.2017.7265.75
8.206.997.1934.6543.93324.26220.80
16.8431.0127.1671.9672.18215.6957.18
7.262.2616.2948.7147.98161.38241.59
3.3411.8724.5848.1566.31241.4585.12
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0017.1431.2145.4150.90228.77139.48
0.6311.3619.2820.77-2.0259.95-1.33
-0.06-0.2714.00-1.71-38.7919.2419.24
9.230-1.5015.7035.57305.48110.18
4.10-0.270.5726.1814.4194.6912.44
2.29-15.280.4522.4236.5263.7918.18
34.4331.5459.5780.7984.42259.805.46
25.8657.1443.0950.005.9214.53-80.38
4.52-3.98-11.200.47-1.94541.18105.66
6.80-14.19-4.9233.8436.57311.24106.85
-4.35-11.47-3.2365.25114.41514.05191.76
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.20-2.300.5619.6810.3093.5185.09
0.030-9.86114.8372.32150.40-33.19

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Share Holdings

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund70,18,6401.3335.84
DSP Mid Cap Fund67,33,0802.21322.18
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund63,99,2750.85306.21
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan54,05,0000.64258.63
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund44,12,1782.28211.12
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund36,08,2541.84172.66
UTI Mid Cap Fund33,45,2701.86160.07
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund30,26,9470.3144.84
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund29,00,0001.19138.77
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund26,41,7541.51126.41
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UP1995PLC043677 and registration number is 043677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cafeterias, fast-food restaurants and other food preparation in market stalls. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4331.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam S Bhartia
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Co-Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Pratik R Pota
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aashti Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Prabhakar Havaldar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.?

The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹33,787.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is 95.66 and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is 16.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹506.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹652.35 and 52-week low of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹412.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

