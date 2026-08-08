What is the share price of Jubilant Foodworks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Foodworks is ₹485.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jubilant Foodworks? The Jubilant Foodworks is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Foodworks? The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹32,002.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jubilant Foodworks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Foodworks are ₹488.00 and ₹470.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Foodworks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Foodworks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹670.65 and 52-week low of Jubilant Foodworks is ₹408.50 as on .

How has the Jubilant Foodworks performed historically in terms of returns? The Jubilant Foodworks has shown returns of 2.37% over the past day, 6.57% for the past month, 1.32% over 3 months, -23.69% over 1 year, -1.93% across 3 years, and -8.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks are 74.69 and 13.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global