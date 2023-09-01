What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.? The market cap of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹33,787.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is 95.66 and PB ratio of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is 16.58 as on .

What is the share price of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. is ₹506.05 as on .