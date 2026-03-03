Here's the live share price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has declined 14.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.45%.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)’s current P/E of 13.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|-2.81
|-0.95
|-30.60
|-38.45
|-16.94
|-23.62
|-14.93
|Himatsingka Seide
|-3.80
|-18.12
|-17.92
|-21.37
|-16.79
|6.31
|-9.71
|Shahlon Silk Industries
|0.76
|-8.86
|18.75
|22.05
|60.80
|21.66
|5.95
|Gabriel Pet Straps
|-3.83
|-7.61
|-40.33
|-29.04
|4.90
|14.66
|8.55
|Eastern Silk Industries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|221.25
|202.92
|112.88
|K K Silk Mills
|-11.88
|-24.77
|-61.94
|-61.94
|-61.94
|-27.53
|-17.57
Over the last one year, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has declined 16.94% compared to peers like Himatsingka Seide (-16.79%), Shahlon Silk Industries (60.80%), Gabriel Pet Straps (4.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has underperformed peers relative to Himatsingka Seide (-9.71%) and Shahlon Silk Industries (5.95%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.13
|113.11
|10
|114.03
|113.65
|20
|114.53
|115.27
|50
|126.24
|125.35
|100
|149.34
|137.98
|200
|152.69
|148.33
In the latest quarter, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.21%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|55,55,491
|0.27
|62.2
|21,92,738
|0.12
|24.55
|20,95,455
|0.09
|23.46
|4,50,441
|0.09
|5.04
|2,54,639
|0.09
|2.85
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:58 PM IST
|Sai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 27, 2026, 4:11 PM IST
|Sai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 22, 2026, 6:29 AM IST
|Sai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 20, 2026, 7:28 PM IST
|Sai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 20, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Sai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52190TG2008PLC059968 and registration number is 059968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1462.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹109.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹1,673.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) are ₹111.70 and ₹104.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Silks (Kalamandir) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹222.90 and 52-week low of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹104.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has shown returns of -3.11% over the past day, -3.41% for the past month, -33.76% over 3 months, -19.45% over 1 year, -23.62% across 3 years, and -14.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) are 13.74 and 1.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.