Here's the live share price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has declined 14.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.45%.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir)’s current P/E of 13.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.