Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAI SILKS (KALAMANDIR)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.10 Closed
-3.11₹ -3.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.25₹111.70
₹109.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.25₹222.90
₹109.10
Open Price
₹104.25
Prev. Close
₹112.60
Volume
36,075

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has declined 14.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.45%.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir)’s current P/E of 13.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		-2.81-0.95-30.60-38.45-16.94-23.62-14.93
Himatsingka Seide		-3.80-18.12-17.92-21.37-16.796.31-9.71
Shahlon Silk Industries		0.76-8.8618.7522.0560.8021.665.95
Gabriel Pet Straps		-3.83-7.61-40.33-29.044.9014.668.55
Eastern Silk Industries		0000221.25202.92112.88
K K Silk Mills		-11.88-24.77-61.94-61.94-61.94-27.53-17.57

Over the last one year, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has declined 16.94% compared to peers like Himatsingka Seide (-16.79%), Shahlon Silk Industries (60.80%), Gabriel Pet Straps (4.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has underperformed peers relative to Himatsingka Seide (-9.71%) and Shahlon Silk Industries (5.95%).

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Financials

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.13113.11
10114.03113.65
20114.53115.27
50126.24125.35
100149.34137.98
200152.69148.33

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.21%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
55,55,4910.2762.2
21,92,7380.1224.55
20,95,4550.0923.46
4,50,4410.095.04
2,54,6390.092.85

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 05, 2026, 8:58 PM ISTSai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 27, 2026, 4:11 PM ISTSai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 22, 2026, 6:29 AM ISTSai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 20, 2026, 7:28 PM ISTSai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 20, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTSai Silks (Kalamandi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Sai Silks (Kalamandir)

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52190TG2008PLC059968 and registration number is 059968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1462.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Vikram Mamidipudi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Srinivas Annam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Doodeswara Kanaka Durgarao Chalavadi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramakrishna Kunisetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kasat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sirisha Chintapalli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Share Price

What is the share price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹109.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sai Silks (Kalamandir)?

The Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Silks (Kalamandir)?

The market cap of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹1,673.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sai Silks (Kalamandir)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) are ₹111.70 and ₹104.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sai Silks (Kalamandir)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Silks (Kalamandir) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹222.90 and 52-week low of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is ₹104.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sai Silks (Kalamandir) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has shown returns of -3.11% over the past day, -3.41% for the past month, -33.76% over 3 months, -19.45% over 1 year, -23.62% across 3 years, and -14.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sai Silks (Kalamandir)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) are 13.74 and 1.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) News

