What is the share price of Shilpa Medicare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilpa Medicare is ₹759.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Shilpa Medicare? The Shilpa Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shilpa Medicare? The market cap of Shilpa Medicare is ₹14,856.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shilpa Medicare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilpa Medicare are ₹774.35 and ₹732.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilpa Medicare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilpa Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilpa Medicare is ₹786.55 and 52-week low of Shilpa Medicare is ₹260.00 as on .

How has the Shilpa Medicare performed historically in terms of returns? The Shilpa Medicare has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, 26.58% for the past month, 71.93% over 3 months, 85.31% over 1 year, 61.75% across 3 years, and 20.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shilpa Medicare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilpa Medicare are 49.97 and 5.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global