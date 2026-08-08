Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shilpa Medicare Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHILPA MEDICARE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shilpa Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹759.60 Closed
2.64₹ 19.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shilpa Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹732.00₹774.35
₹759.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹260.00₹786.55
₹759.60
Open Price
₹735.55
Prev. Close
₹740.05
Volume
5,21,523

Source: Dion Global

Shilpa Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shilpa Medicare		24.2126.5871.93128.3185.3161.7520.02
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shilpa Medicare has gained 85.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shilpa Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Shilpa Medicare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shilpa Medicare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5609.68657.36
10613.23638.41
20617.93623.15
50575.79579.13
100485.37517.91
200408.6458.66

Source: Dion Global

Shilpa Medicare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shilpa Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.05%, FII holding rose to 11.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shilpa Medicare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,31,6940.47133.54
20,65,9360.88123.63
5,54,0770.5833.16
4,06,9642.4124.35
3,14,8651.5318.84
2,92,0820.2817.48
2,25,0000.9613.46
1,85,9702.411.13
49,5681.182.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shilpa Medicare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTShilpa Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTShilpa Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTShilpa Medicare - Final Dividend For The FY 2025-26
Aug 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTShilpa Medicare - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTShilpa Medicare - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008739 and registration number is 008739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 597.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Omprakash Inani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishnukant C Bhutada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalakota Sharath Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hetal Madhukant Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anita Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Woman Director
  • Dr. Kamal K Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashraf Loutfy Abdelhamid Allam
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Shilpa Medicare Share Price

What is the share price of Shilpa Medicare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilpa Medicare is ₹759.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shilpa Medicare?

The Shilpa Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shilpa Medicare?

The market cap of Shilpa Medicare is ₹14,856.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shilpa Medicare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilpa Medicare are ₹774.35 and ₹732.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilpa Medicare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilpa Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilpa Medicare is ₹786.55 and 52-week low of Shilpa Medicare is ₹260.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shilpa Medicare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shilpa Medicare has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, 26.58% for the past month, 71.93% over 3 months, 85.31% over 1 year, 61.75% across 3 years, and 20.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shilpa Medicare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilpa Medicare are 49.97 and 5.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shilpa Medicare News

More Shilpa Medicare News
Market Pulse