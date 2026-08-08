Here's the live share price of Shilpa Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shilpa Medicare
|24.21
|26.58
|71.93
|128.31
|85.31
|61.75
|20.02
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shilpa Medicare has gained 85.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shilpa Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|609.68
|657.36
|10
|613.23
|638.41
|20
|617.93
|623.15
|50
|575.79
|579.13
|100
|485.37
|517.91
|200
|408.6
|458.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shilpa Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.05%, FII holding rose to 11.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,31,694
|0.47
|133.54
|20,65,936
|0.88
|123.63
|5,54,077
|0.58
|33.16
|4,06,964
|2.41
|24.35
|3,14,865
|1.53
|18.84
|2,92,082
|0.28
|17.48
|2,25,000
|0.96
|13.46
|1,85,970
|2.4
|11.13
|49,568
|1.18
|2.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Shilpa Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Shilpa Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Shilpa Medicare - Final Dividend For The FY 2025-26
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Shilpa Medicare - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Shilpa Medicare - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008739 and registration number is 008739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 597.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilpa Medicare is ₹759.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shilpa Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shilpa Medicare is ₹14,856.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilpa Medicare are ₹774.35 and ₹732.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilpa Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilpa Medicare is ₹786.55 and 52-week low of Shilpa Medicare is ₹260.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shilpa Medicare has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, 26.58% for the past month, 71.93% over 3 months, 85.31% over 1 year, 61.75% across 3 years, and 20.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilpa Medicare are 49.97 and 5.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global