Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹370.50 Closed
0.110.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹369.00₹375.10
₹370.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹222.60₹425.00
₹370.50
Open Price
₹371.30
Prev. Close
₹370.10
Volume
2,43,176

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1374.03
  • R2377.47
  • R3379.83
  • Pivot
    371.67
  • S1368.23
  • S2365.87
  • S3362.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5330.18365.83
  • 10340.61363.77
  • 20355.14356.9
  • 50376.58330.48
  • 100395.39306.66
  • 200427.23306.26

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.407.4855.9942.29-3.03-27.69-26.00
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Share Holdings

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF3310.160.01

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Shilpa Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:52 PM

About Shilpa Medicare Ltd.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008739 and registration number is 008739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Omprakash Inani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharath Reddy Kalakota
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sirisha Chintapalli
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Hetal Madhukant Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Vasudeva
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kamal K Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anita Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shilpa Medicare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shilpa Medicare Ltd.?

The market cap of Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is ₹3,212.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shilpa Medicare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is -98.92 and PB ratio of Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shilpa Medicare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is ₹370.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilpa Medicare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilpa Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Shilpa Medicare Ltd. is ₹222.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

