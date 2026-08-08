What is the share price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,412.25 as on .

What kind of stock is J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹38,730.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,509.40 and ₹2,379.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,509.40 and 52-week low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,603.05 as on .

How has the J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, 9.24% for the past month, 21.04% over 3 months, 43.16% over 1 year, 24.3% across 3 years, and 21.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are 54.59 and 9.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global