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J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,412.25 Closed
-3.73₹ -93.35
As on Jul 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,379.45₹2,509.40
₹2,412.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,603.05₹2,509.40
₹2,412.25
Open Price
₹2,509.35
Prev. Close
₹2,505.60
Volume
68,027

Source: Dion Global

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has gained 43.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,459.992,449.45
102,434.992,423.29
202,343.442,365.86
502,240.972,259.26
1002,141.772,153.73
2001,965.512,025.22

Source: Dion Global

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.80%, while DII stake decreased to 21.38%, FII holding rose to 16.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,16,8781.641,105.91
29,84,7822.33685.28
13,53,8052.23310.82
10,87,6300.78249.71
9,91,1070.29227.55
9,84,8750.67226.12
9,19,3406.49211.07
7,77,8852.46178.59
7,14,8100.88164.11
5,98,6840.69137.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTJ B Chem. & Pharma. - Intimation Of Effective Date Of Scheme Of Amalgamation Of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
Jul 08, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTJ B Chem. & Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTJ B Chem. & Pharma. - Record Date For The Purpose Of Determining The Shareholders Of The Company Who Shall Be Entitled To Rec
Jul 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTJ B Chem. & Pharma. - Receipt Of Certified Copy Of Order Passed By National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ('NCLT') Re
Jul 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTJ B Chem. & Pharma. - Pronouncement Of Final Order By The Hon'Ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench Sanctioning

Source: Dion Global

About J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24390MH1976PLC019380 and registration number is 019380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3889.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Duggal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aman Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amal Kelshikar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Menon
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,412.25 as on Jul 16, 2026.

What kind of stock is J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹38,730.77 Cr as on Jul 16, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,509.40 and ₹2,379.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,509.40 and 52-week low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,603.05 as on Jul 16, 2026.

How has the J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, 9.24% for the past month, 21.04% over 3 months, 43.16% over 1 year, 24.3% across 3 years, and 21.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are 54.59 and 9.31 on Jul 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals News

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