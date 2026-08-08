Here's the live share price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has gained 43.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,459.99
|2,449.45
|10
|2,434.99
|2,423.29
|20
|2,343.44
|2,365.86
|50
|2,240.97
|2,259.26
|100
|2,141.77
|2,153.73
|200
|1,965.51
|2,025.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.80%, while DII stake decreased to 21.38%, FII holding rose to 16.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,16,878
|1.64
|1,105.91
|29,84,782
|2.33
|685.28
|13,53,805
|2.23
|310.82
|10,87,630
|0.78
|249.71
|9,91,107
|0.29
|227.55
|9,84,875
|0.67
|226.12
|9,19,340
|6.49
|211.07
|7,77,885
|2.46
|178.59
|7,14,810
|0.88
|164.11
|5,98,684
|0.69
|137.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|J B Chem. & Pharma. - Intimation Of Effective Date Of Scheme Of Amalgamation Of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|J B Chem. & Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|J B Chem. & Pharma. - Record Date For The Purpose Of Determining The Shareholders Of The Company Who Shall Be Entitled To Rec
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|J B Chem. & Pharma. - Receipt Of Certified Copy Of Order Passed By National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ('NCLT') Re
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|J B Chem. & Pharma. - Pronouncement Of Final Order By The Hon'Ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench Sanctioning
Source: Dion Global
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24390MH1976PLC019380 and registration number is 019380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3889.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,412.25 as on Jul 16, 2026.
The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹38,730.77 Cr as on Jul 16, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,509.40 and ₹2,379.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,509.40 and 52-week low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,603.05 as on Jul 16, 2026.
The J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, 9.24% for the past month, 21.04% over 3 months, 43.16% over 1 year, 24.3% across 3 years, and 21.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are 54.59 and 9.31 on Jul 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.
Source: Dion Global