J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹2,796.15 Closed
127.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,778.90₹2,820.00
₹2,796.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,750.00₹2,937.00
₹2,796.15
Open Price
₹2,789.00
Prev. Close
₹2,768.50
Volume
63,526

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,819.63
  • R22,840.37
  • R32,860.73
  • Pivot
    2,799.27
  • S12,778.53
  • S22,758.17
  • S32,737.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,942.832,789.8
  • 101,943.152,766.4
  • 201,945.822,704.85
  • 501,884.142,552.7
  • 1001,755.452,388.91
  • 2001,702.292,208.79

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund9,16,1801.53229.15
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund8,81,9882.42220.59
Nippon India Pharma Fund7,58,5783.52189.73
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund5,92,9510.78148.3
Nippon India Small Cap Fund4,68,9360.34117.29
Invesco India Contra Fund4,63,5861.05115.95
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund4,54,6571.75113.71
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund3,95,0341.3898.8
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund3,63,1925.0690.84
Nippon India Growth Fund3,42,1460.4985.57
View All Mutual Funds

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Receipt of ANDA approval for Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules USP from US FDA'.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:36 PM

About J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24390MH1976PLC019380 and registration number is 019380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2189.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjit Shahani
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Chopra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prashant Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Trehan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmini Khare Kaicker
    Independent Director

FAQs on J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹21,445.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 52.33 and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 8.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2,796.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2,937.00 and 52-week low of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,750.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

