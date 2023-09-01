What is the Market Cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹21,445.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 52.33 and PB ratio of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 8.65 as on .

What is the share price of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2,796.15 as on .