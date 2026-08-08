What is the share price of Satin Creditcare Network? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satin Creditcare Network is ₹231.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Satin Creditcare Network? The Satin Creditcare Network is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Satin Creditcare Network? The market cap of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹2,556.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Satin Creditcare Network? Today’s highest and lowest price of Satin Creditcare Network are ₹234.90 and ₹231.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satin Creditcare Network? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satin Creditcare Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹274.20 and 52-week low of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹133.50 as on .

How has the Satin Creditcare Network performed historically in terms of returns? The Satin Creditcare Network has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -11.93% for the past month, 13.37% over 3 months, 62.93% over 1 year, 1.61% across 3 years, and 22.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network are 6.24 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global