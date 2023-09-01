Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.36
|-5.11
|13.04
|54.42
|83.10
|171.19
|-39.33
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|16,36,256
|0.8
|33.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1990PLC041796 and registration number is 041796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1261.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹2,62.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is 7.11 and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is 1.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹207.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹231.90 and 52-week low of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹108.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.