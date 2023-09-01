Follow Us

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹207.00 Closed
-0.98-2.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.80₹211.00
₹207.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.15₹231.90
₹207.00
Open Price
₹211.00
Prev. Close
₹209.05
Volume
2,96,920

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1209.7
  • R2212.95
  • R3214.9
  • Pivot
    207.75
  • S1204.5
  • S2202.55
  • S3199.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5140.24210.06
  • 10135.78211.28
  • 20127.07210.75
  • 50122.58199.7
  • 100113.11184.19
  • 200107.4165.37

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.36-5.1113.0454.4283.10171.19-39.33
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund16,36,2560.833.16

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1990PLC041796 and registration number is 041796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1261.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H P Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satvinder Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Khorana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Goh Colin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹2,62.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is 7.11 and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is 1.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹207.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹231.90 and 52-week low of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is ₹108.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

