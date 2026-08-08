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Satin Creditcare Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Satin Creditcare Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹231.40 Closed
-0.71₹ -1.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Satin Creditcare Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.05₹234.90
₹231.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.50₹274.20
₹231.40
Open Price
₹234.50
Prev. Close
₹233.05
Volume
23,769

Source: Dion Global

Satin Creditcare Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Satin Creditcare Network		-3.38-12.1013.1545.8662.611.5422.57
CreditAccess Grameen		-5.20-4.681.4417.7321.321.1318.84
Muthoot Microfin		-12.850.162.3413.6540.56-7.02-4.27
Fusion Finance		-0.84-8.55-6.9010.8534.56-28.88-8.09
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		-1.86-13.64-8.29-1.081.21-30.79-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Satin Creditcare Network has gained 62.61% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (21.32%), Muthoot Microfin (40.56%), Fusion Finance (34.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Satin Creditcare Network has outperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (18.84%) and Muthoot Microfin (-4.27%).

Satin Creditcare Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Satin Creditcare Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5249.58238.35
10254.41245.05
20256.73248.78
50243.23239.55
100207.37218.56
200178.74195.26

Source: Dion Global

Satin Creditcare Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Satin Creditcare Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.32%, FII holding rose to 4.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Satin Creditcare Network Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,97,0940.1749.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Satin Creditcare Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTSatin Creditcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTSatin Creditcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTSatin Creditcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 01:46 PM IST ISTSatin Creditcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTSatin Creditcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Satin Creditcare Network

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1990PLC041796 and registration number is 041796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2822.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. H P Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satvinder Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anupam Kunal Gangaher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Davar Vij
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Satin Creditcare Network Share Price

What is the share price of Satin Creditcare Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satin Creditcare Network is ₹231.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Satin Creditcare Network?

The Satin Creditcare Network is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Satin Creditcare Network?

The market cap of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹2,556.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Satin Creditcare Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Satin Creditcare Network are ₹234.90 and ₹231.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satin Creditcare Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satin Creditcare Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹274.20 and 52-week low of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹133.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Satin Creditcare Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The Satin Creditcare Network has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -11.93% for the past month, 13.37% over 3 months, 62.93% over 1 year, 1.61% across 3 years, and 22.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network are 6.24 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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