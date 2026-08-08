Here's the live share price of Satin Creditcare Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Satin Creditcare Network
|-3.38
|-12.10
|13.15
|45.86
|62.61
|1.54
|22.57
|CreditAccess Grameen
|-5.20
|-4.68
|1.44
|17.73
|21.32
|1.13
|18.84
|Muthoot Microfin
|-12.85
|0.16
|2.34
|13.65
|40.56
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Fusion Finance
|-0.84
|-8.55
|-6.90
|10.85
|34.56
|-28.88
|-8.09
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|-1.86
|-13.64
|-8.29
|-1.08
|1.21
|-30.79
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Satin Creditcare Network has gained 62.61% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (21.32%), Muthoot Microfin (40.56%), Fusion Finance (34.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Satin Creditcare Network has outperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (18.84%) and Muthoot Microfin (-4.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|249.58
|238.35
|10
|254.41
|245.05
|20
|256.73
|248.78
|50
|243.23
|239.55
|100
|207.37
|218.56
|200
|178.74
|195.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Satin Creditcare Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.32%, FII holding rose to 4.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,97,094
|0.17
|49.11
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Satin Creditcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Satin Creditcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Satin Creditcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:46 PM IST IST
|Satin Creditcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Satin Creditcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1990PLC041796 and registration number is 041796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2822.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satin Creditcare Network is ₹231.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Satin Creditcare Network is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹2,556.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Satin Creditcare Network are ₹234.90 and ₹231.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satin Creditcare Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹274.20 and 52-week low of Satin Creditcare Network is ₹133.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Satin Creditcare Network has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -11.93% for the past month, 13.37% over 3 months, 62.93% over 1 year, 1.61% across 3 years, and 22.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network are 6.24 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global