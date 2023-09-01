Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PUNJAB & SIND BANK

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹34.80 Closed
0.430.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Punjab & Sind Bank Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.05₹35.30
₹34.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.15₹44.75
₹34.80
Open Price
₹34.70
Prev. Close
₹34.65
Volume
31,06,438

Punjab & Sind Bank Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.22
  • R235.73
  • R336.32
  • Pivot
    34.63
  • S134.12
  • S233.53
  • S333.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.6634.96
  • 1015.434.94
  • 2015.434.48
  • 5015.5733.48
  • 10015.1232.16
  • 20015.6229.43

Punjab & Sind Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64

Punjab & Sind Bank Share Holdings

Punjab & Sind Bank Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES14,41,8480.354.72
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF11,84,9860.353.88
ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF17,7040.350.06
DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF11,9430.350.04
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF4600
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund14300
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1,10600

Punjab & Sind Bank Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1908 and registered in the State of New Delhi, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Dr. Charan Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Swarup Kumar Saha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Ram Jass Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kollegal V Raghavendra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rshmi Khetrapal
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Shankar Lal Agarwal
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. T R Mendiratta
    Shareholder Director
  • Ms. M G Jayasree
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. K P Patnaik
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Punjab & Sind Bank

What is the Market Cap of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The market cap of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹23,586.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank?

P/E ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank is 18.71 and PB ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹34.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab & Sind Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹44.75 and 52-week low of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹14.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

