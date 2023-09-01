Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|14,41,848
|0.35
|4.72
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|11,84,986
|0.35
|3.88
|ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|17,704
|0.35
|0.06
|DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|11,943
|0.35
|0.04
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|46
|0
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|143
|0
|0
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|1,106
|0
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Punjab & Sind Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1908 and registered in the State of New Delhi, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹23,586.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank is 18.71 and PB ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹34.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab & Sind Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹44.75 and 52-week low of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹14.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.