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Punjab & Sind Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

PUNJAB & SIND BANK

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Punjab & Sind Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.81 Closed
-0.54₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Punjab & Sind Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.75₹24.04
₹23.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.46₹32.47
₹23.81
Open Price
₹24.04
Prev. Close
₹23.94
Volume
29,269

Source: Dion Global

Punjab & Sind Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Punjab & Sind Bank has declined 16.37% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Punjab & Sind Bank has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Punjab & Sind Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Punjab & Sind Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.4623.7
1023.8323.8
2024.2724.02
5024.2624.26
10024.1324.72
20026.326.52

Source: Dion Global

Punjab & Sind Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Punjab & Sind Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.81%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Punjab & Sind Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTPunj. & Sind Ban - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTPunj. & Sind Ban - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTPunj. & Sind Ban - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 19, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTPunj. & Sind Ban - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 18, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTPunj. & Sind Ban - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1908 and registered in the State of New Delhi, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Swarup Kumar Saha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Mehra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeeva
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Gupta
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Asati
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vivek Srivastava
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Punjab & Sind Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹23.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Punjab & Sind Bank?

The Punjab & Sind Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The market cap of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹16,894.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab & Sind Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab & Sind Bank are ₹24.04 and ₹23.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab & Sind Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹32.47 and 52-week low of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹20.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Punjab & Sind Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Punjab & Sind Bank has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, -16.37% over 1 year, -8.25% across 3 years, and 5.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank are 12.21 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Punjab & Sind Bank News

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