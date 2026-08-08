What is the share price of Punjab & Sind Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹23.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Punjab & Sind Bank? The Punjab & Sind Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab & Sind Bank? The market cap of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹16,894.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab & Sind Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab & Sind Bank are ₹24.04 and ₹23.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab & Sind Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab & Sind Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹32.47 and 52-week low of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹20.46 as on .

How has the Punjab & Sind Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Punjab & Sind Bank has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, -16.37% over 1 year, -8.25% across 3 years, and 5.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank are 12.21 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global