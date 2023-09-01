Follow Us

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹286.65 Closed
3.068.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹274.30₹289.90
₹286.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.60₹318.70
₹286.65
Open Price
₹280.00
Prev. Close
₹278.15
Volume
2,87,699

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1289.03
  • R2293.37
  • R3300.73
  • Pivot
    281.67
  • S1277.33
  • S2269.97
  • S3265.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.5280.73
  • 10125.19283.59
  • 20125.85278.81
  • 50123.76251.09
  • 100110.87217.89
  • 20099.03184.24

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1512.5985.75130.49147.10343.7671.38
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund49,9110.431.17

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend & Buy Back of Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Welspun Enterprises Ltd.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1994PLC023920 and registration number is 023920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1306.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohan Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Aruna Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mandawewala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Dipali Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Welspun Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3,966.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welspun Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is 5.1 and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welspun Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹286.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹318.70 and 52-week low of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹112.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

