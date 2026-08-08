What is the share price of Welspun Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Enterprises is ₹589.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Welspun Enterprises? The Welspun Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Enterprises? The market cap of Welspun Enterprises is ₹8,155.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Welspun Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Enterprises are ₹592.90 and ₹569.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Enterprises is ₹639.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Enterprises is ₹391.20 as on .

How has the Welspun Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Welspun Enterprises has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 12.45% over 3 months, 29.22% over 1 year, 29.0% across 3 years, and 42.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises are 26.68 and 2.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global