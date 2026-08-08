Here's the live share price of Welspun Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Welspun Enterprises has gained 29.22% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|594.98
|595.36
|10
|599.75
|598.38
|20
|608.71
|599.22
|50
|575.55
|579.21
|100
|526.84
|551.6
|200
|519.57
|529.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Welspun Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.25%, FII holding rose to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|67,12,318
|1.2
|403.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Welspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Welspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Welspun Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Welspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Welspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1994PLC023920 and registration number is 023920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2594.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Enterprises is ₹589.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welspun Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welspun Enterprises is ₹8,155.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Enterprises are ₹592.90 and ₹569.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Enterprises is ₹639.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Enterprises is ₹391.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welspun Enterprises has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 12.45% over 3 months, 29.22% over 1 year, 29.0% across 3 years, and 42.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises are 26.68 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global