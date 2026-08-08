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Welspun Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

WELSPUN ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Welspun Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹589.20 Closed
3.69₹ 20.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Welspun Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹569.45₹592.90
₹589.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹391.20₹639.00
₹589.20
Open Price
₹569.60
Prev. Close
₹568.25
Volume
22,999

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Welspun Enterprises has gained 29.22% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Welspun Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5594.98595.36
10599.75598.38
20608.71599.22
50575.55579.21
100526.84551.6
200519.57529.83

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welspun Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.25%, FII holding rose to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Welspun Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
67,12,3181.2403.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Welspun Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTWelspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTWelspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTWelspun Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTWelspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTWelspun Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Welspun Enterprises

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1994PLC023920 and registration number is 023920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2594.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mandawewala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Lead Independent Director
  • Dr. Aruna Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Chauhan
    Director - Legal

FAQs on Welspun Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Welspun Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Enterprises is ₹589.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welspun Enterprises?

The Welspun Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Enterprises?

The market cap of Welspun Enterprises is ₹8,155.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welspun Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Enterprises are ₹592.90 and ₹569.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Enterprises is ₹639.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Enterprises is ₹391.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Welspun Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welspun Enterprises has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 12.45% over 3 months, 29.22% over 1 year, 29.0% across 3 years, and 42.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises are 26.68 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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