Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.15
|12.59
|85.75
|130.49
|147.10
|343.76
|71.38
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|49,911
|0.43
|1.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend & Buy Back of Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1994PLC023920 and registration number is 023920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1306.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3,966.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is 5.1 and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹286.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹318.70 and 52-week low of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is ₹112.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.