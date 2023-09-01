Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1994PLC023920 and registration number is 023920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1306.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.