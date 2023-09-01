Follow Us

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Largecap | NSE
₹668.45 Closed
3.7724.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹630.40₹691.95
₹668.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹391.00₹679.80
₹668.45
Open Price
₹639.90
Prev. Close
₹644.15
Volume
12,31,815

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1682.87
  • R2718.18
  • R3744.42
  • Pivot
    656.63
  • S1621.32
  • S2595.08
  • S3559.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5441.6603.44
  • 10439.13587.69
  • 20444.89577.87
  • 50457.15563.72
  • 100439.48537.3
  • 200451.97504.43

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan70,89,7971.09417.31
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund46,43,5800.98273.32
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan40,00,0002.08235.44
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund40,00,0004.5235.44
Nippon India Growth Fund37,27,0541.26219.37
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund30,00,0002.13176.58
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund26,31,9090.89154.91
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund25,32,5011.31149.06
HDFC Focused 30 Fund - Regular Plan25,00,0002.52147.15
Franklin India Prima Fund22,97,0001.56135.2
View All Mutual Funds

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L07010KA1997PLC022322 and registration number is 022322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4559.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 400.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Irfan Razack
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rezwan Razack
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Noaman Razack
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Uzma Irfan
    Director
  • Mr. Noor Ahmed Jaffer
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Pangal Ranganath Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biji George Koshy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdeesh K Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam Chhiber
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is ₹25,821.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is 27.42 and PB ratio of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is 2.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is ₹668.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is ₹679.80 and 52-week low of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is ₹391.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

