Here's the live share price of Prestige Estates Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prestige Estates Projects has declined 2.81% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Phoenix Mills (30.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Prestige Estates Projects has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,639.78
|1,604.07
|10
|1,642.68
|1,620.18
|20
|1,662.28
|1,625.08
|50
|1,543.74
|1,570.81
|100
|1,435.05
|1,520.08
|200
|1,517.86
|1,507.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prestige Estates Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.51%, FII holding fell to 13.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|74,34,391
|3.1
|1,163.18
|62,36,588
|7.09
|975.78
|48,78,505
|1.73
|763.29
|37,27,054
|1.19
|583.13
|33,60,975
|0.49
|525.86
|33,04,450
|4.63
|517.01
|30,67,614
|1.84
|479.96
|30,52,491
|2.81
|477.59
|29,74,552
|2.38
|465.4
|25,00,000
|1.34
|391.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Prestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Prestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Prestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|Prestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:29 AM IST IST
|Prestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L07010KA1997PLC022322 and registration number is 022322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4080.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 430.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,583.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prestige Estates Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹68,206.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prestige Estates Projects are ₹1,599.00 and ₹1,568.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prestige Estates Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,804.65 and 52-week low of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,090.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prestige Estates Projects has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, 6.73% over 3 months, -2.81% over 1 year, 39.37% across 3 years, and 35.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prestige Estates Projects are 59.89 and 4.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global