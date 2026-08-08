What is the share price of Prestige Estates Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,583.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Prestige Estates Projects? The Prestige Estates Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prestige Estates Projects? The market cap of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹68,206.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prestige Estates Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prestige Estates Projects are ₹1,599.00 and ₹1,568.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prestige Estates Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prestige Estates Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,804.65 and 52-week low of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,090.45 as on .

How has the Prestige Estates Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Prestige Estates Projects has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, 6.73% over 3 months, -2.81% over 1 year, 39.37% across 3 years, and 35.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prestige Estates Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prestige Estates Projects are 59.89 and 4.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global