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Prestige Estates Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Housing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE MomentumBSE Realty

Here's the live share price of Prestige Estates Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,583.50 Closed
0.48₹ 7.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prestige Estates Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,568.00₹1,599.00
₹1,583.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,090.45₹1,804.65
₹1,583.50
Open Price
₹1,576.00
Prev. Close
₹1,576.00
Volume
11,217

Source: Dion Global

Prestige Estates Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prestige Estates Projects has declined 2.81% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Phoenix Mills (30.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Prestige Estates Projects has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Prestige Estates Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prestige Estates Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,639.781,604.07
101,642.681,620.18
201,662.281,625.08
501,543.741,570.81
1001,435.051,520.08
2001,517.861,507.4

Source: Dion Global

Prestige Estates Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prestige Estates Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.51%, FII holding fell to 13.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prestige Estates Projects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
74,34,3913.11,163.18
62,36,5887.09975.78
48,78,5051.73763.29
37,27,0541.19583.13
33,60,9750.49525.86
33,04,4504.63517.01
30,67,6141.84479.96
30,52,4912.81477.59
29,74,5522.38465.4
25,00,0001.34391.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Prestige Estates Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTPrestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 06, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTPrestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTPrestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTPrestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 02:29 AM IST ISTPrestige Est. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Prestige Estates Projects

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L07010KA1997PLC022322 and registration number is 022322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4080.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 430.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Irfan Razack
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Rezwan Razack
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Noaman Razack
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Uzma Irfan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nawabzada Omer Bin Jung
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjum Jung
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Zackria Hashim
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohamed Zaid Sadiq
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Faiz Rezwan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Zayd Noaman
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sana Rezwan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nayeem Noo
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Swaroop Anish
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Singaravelu
    Executive Director
  • Lt. Col. Milan Khurana
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelam Chhiber
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S N Nagendra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravindra Munishwar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Srikanth Bhagavat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prestige Estates Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Prestige Estates Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,583.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prestige Estates Projects?

The Prestige Estates Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prestige Estates Projects?

The market cap of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹68,206.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prestige Estates Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prestige Estates Projects are ₹1,599.00 and ₹1,568.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prestige Estates Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prestige Estates Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,804.65 and 52-week low of Prestige Estates Projects is ₹1,090.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prestige Estates Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prestige Estates Projects has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, 6.73% over 3 months, -2.81% over 1 year, 39.37% across 3 years, and 35.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prestige Estates Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prestige Estates Projects are 59.89 and 4.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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