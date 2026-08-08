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Shilchar Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shilchar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,594.00 Closed
1.54₹ 69.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shilchar Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,506.45₹4,665.60
₹4,594.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,851.25₹5,550.00
₹4,594.00
Open Price
₹4,598.95
Prev. Close
₹4,524.15
Volume
1,683

Source: Dion Global

Shilchar Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shilchar Technologies has declined 10.73% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%), Yash Highvoltage (85.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Shilchar Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Ujaas Energy (258.69%).

Shilchar Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shilchar Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,540.954,549.44
104,406.664,507.54
204,416.944,460.42
504,308.434,387.33
1004,3064,309.21
2004,122.784,274.95

Source: Dion Global

Shilchar Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shilchar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.95%, FII holding rose to 2.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shilchar Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTShilchar Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended
Jul 17, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTShilchar Technologie - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTShilchar Technologie - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTShilchar Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Jul 17, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTShilchar Technologie - Annual General Meeting FY 2025-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shilchar Technologies

Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ1986PLC008387 and registration number is 008387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 651.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alay J Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aashay A Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aatman A Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Varma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nandini Tandon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Dhanraj Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Nopany
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shilchar Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Shilchar Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilchar Technologies is ₹4,594.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shilchar Technologies?

The Shilchar Technologies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shilchar Technologies?

The market cap of Shilchar Technologies is ₹5,255.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shilchar Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilchar Technologies are ₹4,665.60 and ₹4,506.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilchar Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilchar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilchar Technologies is ₹5,550.00 and 52-week low of Shilchar Technologies is ₹2,851.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shilchar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shilchar Technologies has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 6.74% for the past month, 4.69% over 3 months, -10.73% over 1 year, 77.54% across 3 years, and 127.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies are 33.23 and 10.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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