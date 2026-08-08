Here's the live share price of Shilchar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shilchar Technologies has declined 10.73% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%), Yash Highvoltage (85.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Shilchar Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Ujaas Energy (258.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,540.95
|4,549.44
|10
|4,406.66
|4,507.54
|20
|4,416.94
|4,460.42
|50
|4,308.43
|4,387.33
|100
|4,306
|4,309.21
|200
|4,122.78
|4,274.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shilchar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.95%, FII holding rose to 2.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Shilchar Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Shilchar Technologie - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Shilchar Technologie - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Shilchar Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Shilchar Technologie - Annual General Meeting FY 2025-2026
Source: Dion Global
Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ1986PLC008387 and registration number is 008387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 651.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilchar Technologies is ₹4,594.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shilchar Technologies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shilchar Technologies is ₹5,255.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilchar Technologies are ₹4,665.60 and ₹4,506.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilchar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilchar Technologies is ₹5,550.00 and 52-week low of Shilchar Technologies is ₹2,851.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shilchar Technologies has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 6.74% for the past month, 4.69% over 3 months, -10.73% over 1 year, 77.54% across 3 years, and 127.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies are 33.23 and 10.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global