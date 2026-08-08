What is the share price of Shilchar Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilchar Technologies is ₹4,594.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shilchar Technologies? The Shilchar Technologies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shilchar Technologies? The market cap of Shilchar Technologies is ₹5,255.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shilchar Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilchar Technologies are ₹4,665.60 and ₹4,506.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilchar Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilchar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilchar Technologies is ₹5,550.00 and 52-week low of Shilchar Technologies is ₹2,851.25 as on .

How has the Shilchar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Shilchar Technologies has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 6.74% for the past month, 4.69% over 3 months, -10.73% over 1 year, 77.54% across 3 years, and 127.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies are 33.23 and 10.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global