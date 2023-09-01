What is the Market Cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,232.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is 22.96 and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is 10.15 as on .

What is the share price of Shilchar Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,232.35 as on .