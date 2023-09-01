Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ1986PLC008387 and registration number is 008387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,232.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is 22.96 and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,232.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilchar Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,437.00 and 52-week low of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹552.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.