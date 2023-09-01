Follow Us

Shilchar Technologies Ltd. Share Price

SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | BSE
₹3,232.35 Closed
-0.03-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Shilchar Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,210.00₹3,265.00
₹3,232.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹552.10₹3,437.00
₹3,232.35
Open Price
₹3,254.00
Prev. Close
₹3,233.40
Volume
7,124

Shilchar Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,266.67
  • R23,293.33
  • R33,321.67
  • Pivot
    3,238.33
  • S13,211.67
  • S23,183.33
  • S33,156.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5782.613,187.55
  • 10739.873,048.27
  • 20697.862,849.8
  • 50640.622,497.82
  • 100607.962,170.4
  • 200497.551,758

Shilchar Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.5218.3479.29139.83452.902,052.11764.00
-0.8133.5282.57109.76279.611,453.64705.78
12.9811.4436.7462.55118.22433.16200.35
13.9713.9723.658.83158.04425.66392.54
3.9810.1525.88156.63229.25217.13220.22
2.9011.91-10.5051.06-21.69-18.08251.10
7.183.2316.061.82-28.43-47.04-79.14
-5.9110.8552.27118.04690.31280.6733.76
14.616.92-3.0427.5012.0958.3930.77
10.0838.2370.6210.98-28.44-66.19-92.25

Shilchar Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Shilchar Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shilchar Technologies Ltd.

Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ1986PLC008387 and registration number is 008387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alay J Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aashay A Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh D Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Reshma S Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Zarksis Parabia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Varma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shilchar Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,232.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is 22.96 and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shilchar Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,232.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilchar Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilchar Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,437.00 and 52-week low of Shilchar Technologies Ltd. is ₹552.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

