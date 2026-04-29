Here's the live share price of International Gemological Institute along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|International Gemological Institute
|-1.49
|12.23
|10.58
|5.51
|2.90
|-8.78
|-5.36
|Crisil
|-1.41
|14.06
|-5.08
|-13.58
|-2.39
|5.98
|17.82
|Urban Company
|-3.48
|20.68
|14.54
|-8.36
|-14.40
|-5.05
|-3.06
|National Securities Depository
|-2.71
|11.98
|-9.59
|-23.33
|-5.35
|-1.82
|-1.09
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|6.52
|23.63
|23.63
|23.63
|23.63
|7.33
|4.33
|Indegene
|0.21
|15.00
|6.45
|-8.56
|-10.45
|-4.33
|-2.62
|WeWork India Management
|0.06
|16.76
|-4.86
|-16.01
|-13.03
|-4.55
|-2.75
|SIS
|4.64
|25.91
|8.19
|3.73
|4.36
|-2.81
|-0.41
|CMS Info Systems
|-5.25
|13.45
|-5.16
|-21.48
|-33.77
|1.05
|4.88
|PDS
|-1.83
|8.74
|-13.72
|-18.22
|-26.40
|-7.52
|15.78
|Quess Corp
|1.47
|18.69
|-2.15
|-20.30
|-39.24
|-17.94
|-20.04
|TeamLease Services
|0.67
|10.32
|-10.85
|-27.70
|-35.67
|-16.35
|-17.43
|Updater Services
|0.69
|26.59
|3.84
|-31.38
|-44.36
|-17.27
|-10.75
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.96
|21.62
|3.06
|-22.06
|-24.98
|-9.14
|-5.59
|Krystal Integrated Services
|2.99
|17.95
|-0.58
|-0.47
|12.39
|-5.69
|-3.45
|Innovision
|-4.98
|-0.14
|-12.30
|-12.30
|-12.30
|-4.28
|-2.59
|IIRM Holdings India
|9.07
|14.51
|4.12
|15.71
|3.96
|93.70
|62.27
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-0.74
|30.10
|-6.53
|-19.43
|-34.85
|-23.68
|-16.44
|NDL Ventures
|-2.91
|2.08
|34.83
|40.74
|94.22
|1.96
|-22.18
|Qualitek Labs
|-3.63
|11.38
|4.13
|-20.19
|17.29
|19.91
|11.51
Over the last one year, International Gemological Institute has gained 2.90% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.39%), Urban Company (-14.40%), National Securities Depository (-5.35%). From a 5 year perspective, International Gemological Institute has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.82%) and Urban Company (-3.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|356.63
|355.83
|10
|357.07
|353.77
|20
|341.79
|347.26
|50
|333.69
|337.2
|100
|326.56
|335.12
|200
|342.08
|348.91
In the latest quarter, International Gemological Institute remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.38%, FII holding fell to 8.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|64,78,841
|0.76
|205.99
|32,86,725
|2.63
|104.5
|32,56,833
|0.56
|103.55
|15,71,178
|1.24
|49.96
|13,86,552
|1.59
|44.09
|5,64,999
|0.26
|17.96
|5,53,624
|0.33
|17.6
|5,44,933
|0.04
|17.33
|4,73,590
|0.12
|15.06
|4,50,942
|0.17
|14.34
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 28, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 08, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Mar 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Mar 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Intl. Gem. Institute - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
International Gemological Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46591MH1999PLC118476 and registration number is 118476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 956.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Gemological Institute is ₹356.90 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The International Gemological Institute is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of International Gemological Institute is ₹15,423.78 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of International Gemological Institute are ₹359.25 and ₹349.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Gemological Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Gemological Institute is ₹442.50 and 52-week low of International Gemological Institute is ₹287.25 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The International Gemological Institute has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 12.23% for the past month, 11.64% over 3 months, 1.78% over 1 year, -8.78% across 3 years, and -5.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Gemological Institute are 29.01 and 10.94 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.