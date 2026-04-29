What is the share price of International Gemological Institute? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Gemological Institute is ₹356.90 as on .

What kind of stock is International Gemological Institute? The International Gemological Institute is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Gemological Institute? The market cap of International Gemological Institute is ₹15,423.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of International Gemological Institute? Today’s highest and lowest price of International Gemological Institute are ₹359.25 and ₹349.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Gemological Institute? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Gemological Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Gemological Institute is ₹442.50 and 52-week low of International Gemological Institute is ₹287.25 as on .

How has the International Gemological Institute performed historically in terms of returns? The International Gemological Institute has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 12.23% for the past month, 11.64% over 3 months, 1.78% over 1 year, -8.78% across 3 years, and -5.36% over 5 years.