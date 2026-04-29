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International Gemological Institute Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERNATIONAL GEMOLOGICAL INSTITUTE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Education
Index
BSE 1000BSE 500BSE IPOBSE Select IPOBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of International Gemological Institute along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹356.90 Closed
0.24₹ 0.85
As on Apr 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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International Gemological Institute Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹349.25₹359.25
₹356.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹287.25₹442.50
₹356.90
Open Price
₹356.25
Prev. Close
₹356.05
Volume
21,774

International Gemological Institute Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
International Gemological Institute		-1.4912.2310.585.512.90-8.78-5.36
Crisil		-1.4114.06-5.08-13.58-2.395.9817.82
Urban Company		-3.4820.6814.54-8.36-14.40-5.05-3.06
National Securities Depository		-2.7111.98-9.59-23.33-5.35-1.82-1.09
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		6.5223.6323.6323.6323.637.334.33
Indegene		0.2115.006.45-8.56-10.45-4.33-2.62
WeWork India Management		0.0616.76-4.86-16.01-13.03-4.55-2.75
SIS		4.6425.918.193.734.36-2.81-0.41
CMS Info Systems		-5.2513.45-5.16-21.48-33.771.054.88
PDS		-1.838.74-13.72-18.22-26.40-7.5215.78
Quess Corp		1.4718.69-2.15-20.30-39.24-17.94-20.04
TeamLease Services		0.6710.32-10.85-27.70-35.67-16.35-17.43
Updater Services		0.6926.593.84-31.38-44.36-17.27-10.75
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.9621.623.06-22.06-24.98-9.14-5.59
Krystal Integrated Services		2.9917.95-0.58-0.4712.39-5.69-3.45
Innovision		-4.98-0.14-12.30-12.30-12.30-4.28-2.59
IIRM Holdings India		9.0714.514.1215.713.9693.7062.27
Radiant Cash Management Services		-0.7430.10-6.53-19.43-34.85-23.68-16.44
NDL Ventures		-2.912.0834.8340.7494.221.96-22.18
Qualitek Labs		-3.6311.384.13-20.1917.2919.9111.51

Over the last one year, International Gemological Institute has gained 2.90% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.39%), Urban Company (-14.40%), National Securities Depository (-5.35%). From a 5 year perspective, International Gemological Institute has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.82%) and Urban Company (-3.06%).

International Gemological Institute Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

International Gemological Institute Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5356.63355.83
10357.07353.77
20341.79347.26
50333.69337.2
100326.56335.12
200342.08348.91

International Gemological Institute Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, International Gemological Institute remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.38%, FII holding fell to 8.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

International Gemological Institute Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
64,78,8410.76205.99
32,86,7252.63104.5
32,56,8330.56103.55
15,71,1781.2449.96
13,86,5521.5944.09
5,64,9990.2617.96
5,53,6240.3317.6
5,44,9330.0417.33
4,73,5900.1215.06
4,50,9420.1714.34

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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International Gemological Institute Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 28, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 08, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Mar 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Mar 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTIntl. Gem. Institute - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

About International Gemological Institute

International Gemological Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46591MH1999PLC118476 and registration number is 118476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 956.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bimal Tanna
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tehmasp Printer
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mukesh Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prateek Roongta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Naphade
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Tanwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on International Gemological Institute Share Price

What is the share price of International Gemological Institute?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Gemological Institute is ₹356.90 as on Apr 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is International Gemological Institute?

The International Gemological Institute is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Gemological Institute?

The market cap of International Gemological Institute is ₹15,423.78 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of International Gemological Institute?

Today’s highest and lowest price of International Gemological Institute are ₹359.25 and ₹349.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Gemological Institute?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Gemological Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Gemological Institute is ₹442.50 and 52-week low of International Gemological Institute is ₹287.25 as on Apr 28, 2026.

How has the International Gemological Institute performed historically in terms of returns?

The International Gemological Institute has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 12.23% for the past month, 11.64% over 3 months, 1.78% over 1 year, -8.78% across 3 years, and -5.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Gemological Institute?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Gemological Institute are 29.01 and 10.94 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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