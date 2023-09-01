Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|15,78,163
|0.54
|83.51
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|1,16,634
|1.98
|6.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45205TN1995PLC030231 and registration number is 030231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sewerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2142.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹3,78.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is 134.91 and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹495.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Va Tech Wabag Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹545.00 and 52-week low of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹250.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.