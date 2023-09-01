Follow Us

VA TECH WABAG LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹495.00 Closed
0.080.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Va Tech Wabag Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹493.00₹500.00
₹495.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.00₹545.00
₹495.00
Open Price
₹497.90
Prev. Close
₹494.60
Volume
1,70,829

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1499.23
  • R2503.12
  • R3506.23
  • Pivot
    496.12
  • S1492.23
  • S2489.12
  • S3485.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5267.91487.31
  • 10265489.7
  • 20263.2495.75
  • 50266.12491.7
  • 100253.49462.64
  • 200273.19414.08

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.72-8.497.7456.8484.56167.5028.25
2.486.8714.1818.7322.78190.04153.15
3.9911.2818.2827.5415.63264.29175.84
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.2620.5743.44122.08184.31164.96185.82
0.095.3532.5148.3085.34240.99240.99
-0.281.4543.54117.29132.16140.8416.16
20.098.3747.4067.63182.53204.03204.03
0.8936.1494.1494.1494.1494.1494.14
0.29-4.0631.8228.1825.3749.14-47.95
3.34-0.2018.1639.8011.55268.95199.47
-0.31-0.5215.9927.1131.0615.4115.41
25.4932.90114.70144.19305.96445.1089.68
15.5923.0885.77120.79105.981,820.50737.08
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
0.8318.9136.9573.6598.90789.521,162.67
2.175.7722.9826.2967.86577.74259.08
11.823.2630.0677.91136.99297.17194.55
-0.7937.2710.9448.65321.45847.99664.14
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. Share Holdings

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Long Term Equity Fund15,78,1630.5483.51
ITI Flexi Cap Fund1,16,6341.986.17

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Va Tech Wabag Ltd.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45205TN1995PLC030231 and registration number is 030231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sewerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2142.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Varadarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Goela
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Milin Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Va Tech Wabag Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Va Tech Wabag Ltd.?

The market cap of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹3,78.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Va Tech Wabag Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is 134.91 and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Va Tech Wabag Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹495.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Va Tech Wabag Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Va Tech Wabag Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹545.00 and 52-week low of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is ₹250.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

