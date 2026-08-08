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Va Tech Wabag Share Price

NSE
BSE

VA TECH WABAG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Waste ManagementWater Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Va Tech Wabag along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,957.05 Closed
-1.73₹ -34.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Va Tech Wabag Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,875.10₹1,988.95
₹1,957.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,033.95₹2,252.40
₹1,957.05
Open Price
₹1,875.10
Prev. Close
₹1,991.55
Volume
15,403

Source: Dion Global

Va Tech Wabag Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Va Tech Wabag		-1.02-11.1130.5051.3229.5557.1339.70
Enviro Infra Engineers		-2.66-7.76-2.3120.43-17.731.110.66
EMS		-1.680.479.537.49-31.3213.097.66
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-5.42-2.4213.0113.866.77-1.17-0.71
Concord Enviro Systems		-4.69-13.25-14.45-37.21-51.22-30.81-19.83
VVIP Infratech		3.39-17.011.678.59-32.89-13.04-8.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Va Tech Wabag has gained 29.55% compared to peers like Enviro Infra Engineers (-17.73%), EMS (-31.32%), Denta Water and Infra Solutions (6.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Va Tech Wabag has outperformed peers relative to Enviro Infra Engineers (0.66%) and EMS (7.66%).

Va Tech Wabag Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Va Tech Wabag Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,928.571,975.26
101,989.431,983.04
202,055.21,995.55
501,878.331,892.42
1001,613.511,723.57
2001,454.861,577.59

Source: Dion Global

Va Tech Wabag Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Va Tech Wabag saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.08%, while DII stake increased to 6.33%, FII holding rose to 18.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Va Tech Wabag Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,65,4872.2173.43
3,64,4121.4873.21
1,02,0351.9520.5
72,3480.0814.54
23,9701.344.82
15,8840.393.19
15,1863.323.05
1,4451.860.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Va Tech Wabag Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTVa Tech Wabag - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTVa Tech Wabag - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) O
Jul 21, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTVa Tech Wabag - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 21, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTVa Tech Wabag - Notice Of The 31St Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Jul 21, 2026, 04:20 AM IST ISTVa Tech Wabag - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Va Tech Wabag

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45205TN1995PLC030231 and registration number is 030231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3284.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Varadarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milin Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Goela
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupesh Chowdary Nagineni
    Deputy Managing Director

FAQs on Va Tech Wabag Share Price

What is the share price of Va Tech Wabag?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Va Tech Wabag is ₹1,957.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Va Tech Wabag?

The Va Tech Wabag is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Va Tech Wabag?

The market cap of Va Tech Wabag is ₹12,215.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Va Tech Wabag?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Va Tech Wabag are ₹1,988.95 and ₹1,875.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Va Tech Wabag?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Va Tech Wabag stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Va Tech Wabag is ₹2,252.40 and 52-week low of Va Tech Wabag is ₹1,033.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Va Tech Wabag performed historically in terms of returns?

The Va Tech Wabag has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, 30.36% over 3 months, 29.41% over 1 year, 57.08% across 3 years, and 39.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag are 32.96 and 4.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Va Tech Wabag News

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