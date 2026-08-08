What is the share price of Va Tech Wabag? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Va Tech Wabag is ₹1,957.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Va Tech Wabag? The Va Tech Wabag is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Va Tech Wabag? The market cap of Va Tech Wabag is ₹12,215.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Va Tech Wabag? Today’s highest and lowest price of Va Tech Wabag are ₹1,988.95 and ₹1,875.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Va Tech Wabag? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Va Tech Wabag stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Va Tech Wabag is ₹2,252.40 and 52-week low of Va Tech Wabag is ₹1,033.95 as on .

How has the Va Tech Wabag performed historically in terms of returns? The Va Tech Wabag has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, 30.36% over 3 months, 29.41% over 1 year, 57.08% across 3 years, and 39.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag are 32.96 and 4.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global