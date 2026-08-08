Here's the live share price of Va Tech Wabag along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Va Tech Wabag
|-1.02
|-11.11
|30.50
|51.32
|29.55
|57.13
|39.70
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-2.66
|-7.76
|-2.31
|20.43
|-17.73
|1.11
|0.66
|EMS
|-1.68
|0.47
|9.53
|7.49
|-31.32
|13.09
|7.66
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-5.42
|-2.42
|13.01
|13.86
|6.77
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-4.69
|-13.25
|-14.45
|-37.21
|-51.22
|-30.81
|-19.83
|VVIP Infratech
|3.39
|-17.01
|1.67
|8.59
|-32.89
|-13.04
|-8.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Va Tech Wabag has gained 29.55% compared to peers like Enviro Infra Engineers (-17.73%), EMS (-31.32%), Denta Water and Infra Solutions (6.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Va Tech Wabag has outperformed peers relative to Enviro Infra Engineers (0.66%) and EMS (7.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,928.57
|1,975.26
|10
|1,989.43
|1,983.04
|20
|2,055.2
|1,995.55
|50
|1,878.33
|1,892.42
|100
|1,613.51
|1,723.57
|200
|1,454.86
|1,577.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Va Tech Wabag saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.08%, while DII stake increased to 6.33%, FII holding rose to 18.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,65,487
|2.21
|73.43
|3,64,412
|1.48
|73.21
|1,02,035
|1.95
|20.5
|72,348
|0.08
|14.54
|23,970
|1.34
|4.82
|15,884
|0.39
|3.19
|15,186
|3.32
|3.05
|1,445
|1.86
|0.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Va Tech Wabag - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Va Tech Wabag - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) O
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Va Tech Wabag - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|Va Tech Wabag - Notice Of The 31St Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:20 AM IST IST
|Va Tech Wabag - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Va Tech Wabag Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45205TN1995PLC030231 and registration number is 030231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3284.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Va Tech Wabag is ₹1,957.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Va Tech Wabag is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Va Tech Wabag is ₹12,215.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Va Tech Wabag are ₹1,988.95 and ₹1,875.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Va Tech Wabag stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Va Tech Wabag is ₹2,252.40 and 52-week low of Va Tech Wabag is ₹1,033.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Va Tech Wabag has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, 30.36% over 3 months, 29.41% over 1 year, 57.08% across 3 years, and 39.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Va Tech Wabag are 32.96 and 4.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global