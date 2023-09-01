Follow Us

Medplus Health Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEDPLUS HEALTH SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹833.10 Closed
2.6721.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Medplus Health Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹816.05₹839.00
₹833.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹548.25₹978.00
₹833.10
Open Price
₹822.90
Prev. Close
₹811.40
Volume
11,89,433

Medplus Health Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1842.78
  • R2852.37
  • R3865.73
  • Pivot
    829.42
  • S1819.83
  • S2806.47
  • S3796.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5592.99865.96
  • 10594.22880.15
  • 20605.45889.6
  • 50674.2871.1
  • 100716.76825.72
  • 200866.29792.93

Medplus Health Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.11-12.363.5023.2912.65-25.79-25.79
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Medplus Health Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Medplus Health Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund79,00,0002.53757.65
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund20,98,5532.93201.26
Nippon India Pharma Fund19,16,6033.41183.81
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund5,52,0002.1252.94
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund4,23,8562.0840.65
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan3,01,5180.528.92
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund2,91,4741.4227.95
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund1,97,3111.0518.92
DSP Healthcare Fund1,92,0781.2118.42
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund1,83,0260.4117.55
View All Mutual Funds

Medplus Health Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Medplus Health Services Ltd.

Medplus Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG2006PLC051845 and registration number is 051845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of perfumery and cosmetic articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gangadi Madhukar Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anish Kumar Saraf
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Ganesan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiroo Mirchandani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Murali Sivaraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Medplus Health Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Medplus Health Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹9,684.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Medplus Health Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is 194.61 and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is 6.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Medplus Health Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹833.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medplus Health Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medplus Health Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹978.00 and 52-week low of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹548.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

