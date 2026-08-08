Here's the live share price of Medplus Health Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medplus Health Services
|-0.60
|-14.21
|-20.85
|-19.49
|-16.33
|-9.72
|-8.97
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Medplus Health Services has declined 16.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Medplus Health Services has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|707.47
|696.83
|10
|718.12
|712.21
|20
|765.14
|741.55
|50
|820.3
|791.58
|100
|842.58
|817.53
|200
|825.31
|824.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Medplus Health Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.19%, while DII stake increased to 29.95%, FII holding fell to 14.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,67,968
|1.04
|329.81
|35,78,425
|1.55
|290.12
|35,45,229
|3.18
|287.43
|29,87,529
|3.66
|242.21
|25,27,912
|0.38
|204.95
|23,65,629
|1.34
|191.79
|20,98,553
|1.99
|170.14
|17,11,985
|0.72
|138.8
|11,57,063
|0.18
|93.81
|10,94,617
|0.44
|88.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Medplus Health Serv. - Update Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Medplus Health Serv. - Update Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Medplus Health Serv. - Update Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Medplus Health Serv. - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regu
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Medplus Health Serv. - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regu
Source: Dion Global
Medplus Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG2006PLC051845 and registration number is 051845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopaedic goods and toilet articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medplus Health Services is ₹700.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medplus Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Medplus Health Services is ₹8,418.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medplus Health Services are ₹704.00 and ₹681.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medplus Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medplus Health Services is ₹1,020.35 and 52-week low of Medplus Health Services is ₹653.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medplus Health Services has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -20.85% over 3 months, -16.33% over 1 year, -9.72% across 3 years, and -8.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services are 40.00 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global