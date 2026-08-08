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Medplus Health Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDPLUS HEALTH SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Medplus Health Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹700.75 Closed
1.48₹ 10.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Medplus Health Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹681.25₹704.00
₹700.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹653.80₹1,020.35
₹700.75
Open Price
₹687.50
Prev. Close
₹690.55
Volume
7,012

Source: Dion Global

Medplus Health Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medplus Health Services		-0.60-14.21-20.85-19.49-16.33-9.72-8.97
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Medplus Health Services has declined 16.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Medplus Health Services has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Medplus Health Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Medplus Health Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5707.47696.83
10718.12712.21
20765.14741.55
50820.3791.58
100842.58817.53
200825.31824.13

Source: Dion Global

Medplus Health Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medplus Health Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.19%, while DII stake increased to 29.95%, FII holding fell to 14.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Medplus Health Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,67,9681.04329.81
35,78,4251.55290.12
35,45,2293.18287.43
29,87,5293.66242.21
25,27,9120.38204.95
23,65,6291.34191.79
20,98,5531.99170.14
17,11,9850.72138.8
11,57,0630.1893.81
10,94,6170.4488.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Medplus Health Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTMedplus Health Serv. - Update Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
Aug 06, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTMedplus Health Serv. - Update Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTMedplus Health Serv. - Update Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
Jul 30, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTMedplus Health Serv. - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regu
Jul 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTMedplus Health Serv. - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Medplus Health Services

Medplus Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG2006PLC051845 and registration number is 051845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopaedic goods and toilet articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gangadi Madhukar Reddy
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Dr. Cherukupalli Bhaskar Reddy
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Thyagarajan Muralidharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aparna Surabhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Pandurang Rangnekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohankrishna Reddy Arvabumi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Medplus Health Services Share Price

What is the share price of Medplus Health Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medplus Health Services is ₹700.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Medplus Health Services?

The Medplus Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medplus Health Services?

The market cap of Medplus Health Services is ₹8,418.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medplus Health Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medplus Health Services are ₹704.00 and ₹681.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medplus Health Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medplus Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medplus Health Services is ₹1,020.35 and 52-week low of Medplus Health Services is ₹653.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Medplus Health Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medplus Health Services has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -20.85% over 3 months, -16.33% over 1 year, -9.72% across 3 years, and -8.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services are 40.00 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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