Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.11
|-12.36
|3.50
|23.29
|12.65
|-25.79
|-25.79
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|79,00,000
|2.53
|757.65
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|20,98,553
|2.93
|201.26
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|19,16,603
|3.41
|183.81
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|5,52,000
|2.12
|52.94
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|4,23,856
|2.08
|40.65
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|3,01,518
|0.5
|28.92
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|2,91,474
|1.42
|27.95
|Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund
|1,97,311
|1.05
|18.92
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|1,92,078
|1.21
|18.42
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|1,83,026
|0.41
|17.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Medplus Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG2006PLC051845 and registration number is 051845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of perfumery and cosmetic articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹9,684.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is 194.61 and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is 6.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹833.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medplus Health Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹978.00 and 52-week low of Medplus Health Services Ltd. is ₹548.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.