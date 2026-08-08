What is the share price of Medplus Health Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medplus Health Services is ₹700.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Medplus Health Services? The Medplus Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medplus Health Services? The market cap of Medplus Health Services is ₹8,418.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Medplus Health Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Medplus Health Services are ₹704.00 and ₹681.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medplus Health Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medplus Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medplus Health Services is ₹1,020.35 and 52-week low of Medplus Health Services is ₹653.80 as on .

How has the Medplus Health Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Medplus Health Services has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -20.85% over 3 months, -16.33% over 1 year, -9.72% across 3 years, and -8.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services are 40.00 and 4.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global