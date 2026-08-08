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KEI Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEI INDUSTRIES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Theme
Electric VehiclesHousingManufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KEI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,625.00 Closed
0.54₹ 30.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KEI Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,540.90₹5,629.55
₹5,625.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,711.20₹5,705.00
₹5,625.00
Open Price
₹5,540.90
Prev. Close
₹5,595.00
Volume
18,357

Source: Dion Global

KEI Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KEI Industries has gained 46.44% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), R R Kabel (115.55%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (7.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KEI Industries has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and R R Kabel (18.18%).

KEI Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KEI Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,900.295,243.84
104,908.965,119.79
204,980.855,089.25
505,205.395,099.12
1004,925.884,970.26
2004,605.624,698.79

Source: Dion Global

KEI Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KEI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.90%, FII holding rose to 27.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KEI Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,70,8345.612,100.9
34,86,9062.81,892.52
8,34,1682.24452.74
7,24,4231.97393.18
6,39,5731.03347.13
5,00,0002.38271.38
4,79,4521.86260.22
4,69,9991.43255.09
4,64,3081.42252
4,37,0753.02237.22

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KEI Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTKEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTKEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTKEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 04, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTKEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTKEI Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- C

Source: Dion Global

About KEI Industries

KEI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051527 and registration number is 051527. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11747.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Akshit Diviaj Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shalini Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KEI Industries Share Price

What is the share price of KEI Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEI Industries is ₹5,625.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KEI Industries?

The KEI Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KEI Industries?

The market cap of KEI Industries is ₹53,775.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KEI Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KEI Industries are ₹5,629.55 and ₹5,540.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KEI Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEI Industries is ₹5,705.00 and 52-week low of KEI Industries is ₹3,711.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KEI Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The KEI Industries has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 10.21% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 46.44% over 1 year, 33.3% across 3 years, and 49.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KEI Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KEI Industries are 53.95 and 8.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KEI Industries News

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