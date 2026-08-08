Here's the live share price of KEI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KEI Industries has gained 46.44% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), R R Kabel (115.55%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (7.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KEI Industries has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and R R Kabel (18.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,900.29
|5,243.84
|10
|4,908.96
|5,119.79
|20
|4,980.85
|5,089.25
|50
|5,205.39
|5,099.12
|100
|4,925.88
|4,970.26
|200
|4,605.62
|4,698.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KEI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.90%, FII holding rose to 27.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,70,834
|5.61
|2,100.9
|34,86,906
|2.8
|1,892.52
|8,34,168
|2.24
|452.74
|7,24,423
|1.97
|393.18
|6,39,573
|1.03
|347.13
|5,00,000
|2.38
|271.38
|4,79,452
|1.86
|260.22
|4,69,999
|1.43
|255.09
|4,64,308
|1.42
|252
|4,37,075
|3.02
|237.22
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|KEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|KEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|KEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|KEI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|KEI Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- C
Source: Dion Global
KEI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051527 and registration number is 051527. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11747.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEI Industries is ₹5,625.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KEI Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KEI Industries is ₹53,775.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KEI Industries are ₹5,629.55 and ₹5,540.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEI Industries is ₹5,705.00 and 52-week low of KEI Industries is ₹3,711.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KEI Industries has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 10.21% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 46.44% over 1 year, 33.3% across 3 years, and 49.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KEI Industries are 53.95 and 8.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global