Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.55
|18.11
|30.29
|60.34
|85.97
|554.56
|531.21
|4.12
|12.48
|49.56
|67.15
|109.72
|490.24
|695.40
|10.65
|10.75
|13.51
|31.11
|16.07
|49.04
|49.04
|13.45
|6.43
|31.65
|42.38
|128.74
|238.66
|122.94
|1.41
|-2.98
|98.09
|182.47
|189.86
|245.13
|245.13
|7.13
|29.07
|104.51
|167.65
|249.86
|169.64
|169.64
|0.70
|2.76
|1.42
|36.64
|46.54
|120.76
|28.17
|8.54
|3.49
|-2.20
|-11.88
|-11.88
|-60.96
|-68.10
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|19,76,026
|2.28
|480.09
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|16,35,727
|4.23
|397.41
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|12,48,688
|2.82
|303.38
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|7,93,764
|2.7
|192.85
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|6,34,852
|2.37
|154.24
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|4,55,583
|1
|110.69
|Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund
|4,79,800
|1.23
|109.34
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|4,24,468
|1.01
|103.13
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|3,49,600
|1.72
|84.94
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|3,27,000
|3.22
|79.45
KEI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051527 and registration number is 051527. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wire of steel by cold drawing or stretching. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5726.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹24,419.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KEI Industries Ltd. is 51.16 and PB ratio of KEI Industries Ltd. is 9.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹2,681.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹2,815.15 and 52-week low of KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹1,352.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.