KEI Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹2,681.40 Closed
-0.96-26.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KEI Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,662.25₹2,724.95
₹2,681.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,352.95₹2,815.15
₹2,681.40
Open Price
₹2,712.55
Prev. Close
₹2,707.50
Volume
1,87,842

KEI Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,714.47
  • R22,742.93
  • R32,760.92
  • Pivot
    2,696.48
  • S12,668.02
  • S22,650.03
  • S32,621.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,516.782,651.87
  • 101,477.082,596.48
  • 201,446.62,530.68
  • 501,456.742,412.02
  • 1001,3482,236.1
  • 2001,242.981,984.88

KEI Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10

KEI Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

KEI Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan19,76,0262.28480.09
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund16,35,7274.23397.41
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan12,48,6882.82303.38
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund7,93,7642.7192.85
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund6,34,8522.37154.24
Invesco India Contra Fund4,55,5831110.69
Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund4,79,8001.23109.34
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund4,24,4681.01103.13
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund3,49,6001.7284.94
Sundaram Small Cap Fund3,27,0003.2279.45
View All Mutual Funds

KEI Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    KEI Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:49 PM

About KEI Industries Ltd.

KEI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051527 and registration number is 051527. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wire of steel by cold drawing or stretching. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5726.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Akshit Diviaj Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K G Somani
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Bholusaria
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Bhushan
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Bhartia
    Director
  • Ms. Shalini Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal
    Director
  • Mrs. Archana Gupta
    Director

FAQs on KEI Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KEI Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹24,419.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KEI Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KEI Industries Ltd. is 51.16 and PB ratio of KEI Industries Ltd. is 9.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KEI Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹2,681.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KEI Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹2,815.15 and 52-week low of KEI Industries Ltd. is ₹1,352.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

