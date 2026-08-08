What is the share price of KEI Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KEI Industries is ₹5,625.00 as on .

What kind of stock is KEI Industries? The KEI Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KEI Industries? The market cap of KEI Industries is ₹53,775.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KEI Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of KEI Industries are ₹5,629.55 and ₹5,540.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KEI Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KEI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KEI Industries is ₹5,705.00 and 52-week low of KEI Industries is ₹3,711.20 as on .

How has the KEI Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The KEI Industries has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 10.21% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 46.44% over 1 year, 33.3% across 3 years, and 49.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KEI Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KEI Industries are 53.95 and 8.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global