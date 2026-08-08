Here's the live share price of Landmark Cars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Landmark Cars
|-0.57
|24.31
|31.43
|25.67
|8.65
|-9.53
|3.16
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|0.22
|16.43
|3.13
|-7.91
|-5.27
|-26.69
|-16.99
|Competent Automobiles Co
|-0.30
|-3.17
|-8.76
|-10.11
|-11.53
|3.27
|9.24
|Finelistings Technologies
|-0.08
|-19.94
|-44.29
|-26.79
|-58.06
|-54.59
|-37.72
|Naksh Precious Metals
|0.82
|-15.68
|-1.07
|-29.06
|-42.48
|-40.78
|-32.76
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Landmark Cars has gained 8.65% compared to peers like Popular Vehicles and Services (-5.27%), Competent Automobiles Co (-11.53%), Finelistings Technologies (-58.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Landmark Cars has outperformed peers relative to Popular Vehicles and Services (-16.99%) and Competent Automobiles Co (9.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|538.4
|542.6
|10
|529.92
|534.25
|20
|500.66
|514.12
|50
|449.71
|473
|100
|420.27
|451.96
|200
|458.67
|459.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Landmark Cars saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.94%, while DII stake decreased to 20.67%, FII holding fell to 2.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,11,032
|0.17
|136.15
|13,53,240
|1.2
|59.22
|8,29,784
|0.13
|36.32
|3,72,610
|0.16
|16.31
|25,131
|1.41
|1.1
|12,077
|1.43
|0.53
|11,900
|1.4
|0.52
|11,374
|1.43
|0.5
|10,247
|1.42
|0.45
|7,525
|1.43
|0.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Landmark Cars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Landmark Cars - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|Landmark Cars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Landmark Cars - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Business Updates For Q1 FY 2026-27
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Landmark Cars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Landmark Cars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100GJ2006PLC058553 and registration number is 058553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail sale of new vehicles (passenger motor vehicles, ambulances, minibuses, jeeps, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 800.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Cars is ₹537.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Landmark Cars is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Landmark Cars is ₹2,228.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmark Cars are ₹549.70 and ₹528.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Cars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Cars is ₹674.70 and 52-week low of Landmark Cars is ₹340.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Landmark Cars has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, 24.31% for the past month, 31.43% over 3 months, 8.65% over 1 year, -9.53% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmark Cars are 59.74 and 3.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global