Landmark Cars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LANDMARK CARS LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | NSE
₹703.50 Closed
-0.19-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Landmark Cars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹699.05₹713.95
₹703.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹431.15₹780.80
₹703.50
Open Price
₹705.00
Prev. Close
₹704.85
Volume
64,086

Landmark Cars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1713.35
  • R2721.1
  • R3728.25
  • Pivot
    706.2
  • S1698.45
  • S2691.3
  • S3683.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.68711.22
  • 1045.84715.18
  • 2022.92718.75
  • 509.17713.63
  • 1004.58683.86
  • 2002.290

Landmark Cars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Landmark Cars Ltd. Share Holdings

Landmark Cars Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund15,10,1900.32109.97
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,51,9560.1940.19
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund3,65,6781.9926.63
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,56,0350.4518.64
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund2,32,1601.7416.91
Bandhan Large Cap Fund1,75,7181.112.8
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,47,6360.5710.75
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund47,6990.473.47
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Plan B47,6990.473.47
PGIM India Small Cap Fund36,3930.122.65

Landmark Cars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Landmark Cars Ltd.

Landmark Cars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U50100GJ2006PLC058553 and registration number is 058553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail sale of new vehicles (passenger motor vehicles, ambulances, minibuses, jeeps, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 681.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Karsandas Thakker
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Parasbhai Dilipbhai Somani
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Pansukhlal Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Sanjay Thakker
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Balkishan Chokhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Yogendra Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sucheta Nilesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Tanna
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Landmark Cars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Cars Ltd.?

The market cap of Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹2,830.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Landmark Cars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Landmark Cars Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Landmark Cars Ltd. is 5.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Landmark Cars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹703.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmark Cars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Cars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹780.80 and 52-week low of Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹431.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

