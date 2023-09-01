Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.67
|-3.89
|2.60
|27.38
|53.93
|53.93
|53.93
|-1.79
|-1.21
|-1.65
|56.69
|-24.19
|771.95
|1,064.39
|5.06
|13.69
|45.33
|37.32
|4.18
|135.04
|35.19
|4.82
|-11.60
|30.06
|45.89
|47.97
|188.11
|250.81
|5.03
|22.46
|18.67
|28.98
|19.21
|154.48
|-42.49
|2.97
|-11.57
|-2.95
|36.75
|56.68
|276.41
|129.32
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.35
|-0.96
|11.21
|6.41
|25.70
|161.85
|97.91
|0.05
|0.34
|7.46
|13.75
|5.85
|44.82
|27.00
|1.21
|0.93
|0.24
|-3.14
|-12.91
|415.67
|289.49
|8.72
|25.05
|56.13
|61.60
|24.85
|95.26
|-15.75
|-0.53
|-10.98
|-14.99
|-14.10
|-21.60
|-1.22
|1,430.05
|0.60
|8.04
|15.95
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|-1.56
|-7.90
|-17.13
|-5.13
|-43.41
|177.34
|177.34
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.45
|14.75
|-1.56
|5.00
|-18.18
|286.50
|210.34
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.59
|-14.29
|6.08
|12.94
|-8.13
|-39.85
|-39.85
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|15,10,190
|0.32
|109.97
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,51,956
|0.19
|40.19
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund
|3,65,678
|1.99
|26.63
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,56,035
|0.45
|18.64
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|2,32,160
|1.74
|16.91
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund
|1,75,718
|1.1
|12.8
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|1,47,636
|0.57
|10.75
|Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|47,699
|0.47
|3.47
|Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Plan B
|47,699
|0.47
|3.47
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|36,393
|0.12
|2.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Landmark Cars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U50100GJ2006PLC058553 and registration number is 058553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail sale of new vehicles (passenger motor vehicles, ambulances, minibuses, jeeps, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 681.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹2,830.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Landmark Cars Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Landmark Cars Ltd. is 5.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹703.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Cars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹780.80 and 52-week low of Landmark Cars Ltd. is ₹431.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.