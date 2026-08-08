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Landmark Cars Share Price

NSE
BSE

LANDMARK CARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Landmark Cars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹537.50 Closed
-1.75₹ -9.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Landmark Cars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹528.65₹549.70
₹537.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.15₹674.70
₹537.50
Open Price
₹548.95
Prev. Close
₹547.10
Volume
11,133

Source: Dion Global

Landmark Cars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Landmark Cars		-0.5724.3131.4325.678.65-9.533.16
Popular Vehicles and Services		0.2216.433.13-7.91-5.27-26.69-16.99
Competent Automobiles Co		-0.30-3.17-8.76-10.11-11.533.279.24
Finelistings Technologies		-0.08-19.94-44.29-26.79-58.06-54.59-37.72
Naksh Precious Metals		0.82-15.68-1.07-29.06-42.48-40.78-32.76

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Landmark Cars has gained 8.65% compared to peers like Popular Vehicles and Services (-5.27%), Competent Automobiles Co (-11.53%), Finelistings Technologies (-58.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Landmark Cars has outperformed peers relative to Popular Vehicles and Services (-16.99%) and Competent Automobiles Co (9.24%).

Landmark Cars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Landmark Cars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5538.4542.6
10529.92534.25
20500.66514.12
50449.71473
100420.27451.96
200458.67459.51

Source: Dion Global

Landmark Cars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Landmark Cars saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.94%, while DII stake decreased to 20.67%, FII holding fell to 2.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Landmark Cars Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,11,0320.17136.15
13,53,2401.259.22
8,29,7840.1336.32
3,72,6100.1616.31
25,1311.411.1
12,0771.430.53
11,9001.40.52
11,3741.430.5
10,2471.420.45
7,5251.430.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Landmark Cars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTLandmark Cars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTLandmark Cars - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTLandmark Cars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTLandmark Cars - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Business Updates For Q1 FY 2026-27
Jul 09, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTLandmark Cars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Landmark Cars

Landmark Cars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100GJ2006PLC058553 and registration number is 058553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail sale of new vehicles (passenger motor vehicles, ambulances, minibuses, jeeps, trucks, trailers and semi-trailers). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 800.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Karsandas Thakker
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Parasbhai Dilipbhai Somani
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Sanjay Thakker
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Pansukhlal Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sucheta Nilesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Balkishan Chokhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Yogendra Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Landmark Cars Share Price

What is the share price of Landmark Cars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Cars is ₹537.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Landmark Cars?

The Landmark Cars is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Cars?

The market cap of Landmark Cars is ₹2,228.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Landmark Cars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmark Cars are ₹549.70 and ₹528.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmark Cars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Cars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Cars is ₹674.70 and 52-week low of Landmark Cars is ₹340.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Landmark Cars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Landmark Cars has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, 24.31% for the past month, 31.43% over 3 months, 8.65% over 1 year, -9.53% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Landmark Cars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmark Cars are 59.74 and 3.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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