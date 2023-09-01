Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.91
|7.64
|23.78
|18.78
|4.23
|-20.94
|14.92
|-0.48
|-1.07
|2.89
|15.47
|5.79
|94.68
|370.76
|3.40
|-3.63
|-11.06
|-15.46
|-20.29
|19.39
|25.51
|8.29
|7.48
|9.74
|-1.65
|-10.28
|62.03
|118.71
|1.58
|6.29
|11.56
|12.08
|-11.25
|-16.52
|6.29
|13.41
|1.47
|7.57
|-1.49
|-29.60
|146.98
|146.98
|6.10
|2.03
|-8.10
|-5.72
|-13.49
|59.92
|11.38
|4.00
|3.40
|-3.10
|8.97
|-25.29
|1.32
|20.90
|0.97
|4.21
|10.59
|18.48
|7.05
|3.22
|45.19
|39.75
|37.55
|35.91
|35.19
|2.47
|-13.58
|-13.58
|7.53
|9.33
|1.09
|1.14
|-27.48
|30.34
|124.82
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.78
|0.97
|2.20
|-10.53
|-32.42
|-6.22
|-6.22
|3.01
|-3.80
|-19.01
|-2.49
|9.30
|91.95
|135.34
|-2.65
|17.25
|14.49
|13.52
|-24.27
|52.30
|17.55
|3.37
|-2.32
|11.13
|12.27
|-34.55
|-54.90
|-54.90
|-2.25
|28.27
|46.84
|27.82
|-15.22
|108.22
|70.04
|0.69
|-7.67
|-26.80
|14.47
|-6.86
|66.10
|66.10
|3.92
|3.32
|12.99
|2.25
|-33.83
|12.37
|-43.95
|1.25
|-6.87
|1.77
|16.49
|-23.20
|-19.67
|-19.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|67,54,925
|0.43
|147.76
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|66,54,179
|0.95
|145.56
|SBI Contra Fund
|49,87,497
|0.81
|109.1
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|27,49,564
|0.84
|60.15
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|18,71,423
|0.72
|40.94
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|8,50,000
|1.27
|18.59
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|7,68,907
|0.22
|16.82
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|5,00,000
|0.79
|10.94
|Templeton India Equity Income Fund
|5,00,000
|0.69
|10.94
|Templeton India Value Fund
|2,75,000
|0.49
|6.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rallis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36992MH1948PLC014083 and registration number is 014083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2603.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rallis India Ltd. is ₹4,578.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rallis India Ltd. is 27.89 and PB ratio of Rallis India Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rallis India Ltd. is ₹235.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rallis India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rallis India Ltd. is ₹270.90 and 52-week low of Rallis India Ltd. is ₹186.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.