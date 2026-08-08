Here's the live share price of Rallis India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rallis India has declined 41.64% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Rallis India has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|217.31
|217.6
|10
|220.52
|219.59
|20
|226.14
|222.9
|50
|230.13
|230.29
|100
|241.61
|240.15
|200
|254.02
|254.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rallis India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.72%, FII holding fell to 9.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|91,79,514
|0.43
|204.27
|64,65,887
|0.45
|143.89
|5,40,349
|0.1
|12.02
|5,00,000
|0.06
|11.91
|5,00,000
|0.37
|11.13
|63,031
|1.53
|1.4
|49,607
|0.08
|1.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Rallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Rallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:35 PM IST IST
|Rallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Rallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Rallis India - Audio Recording Of Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Source: Dion Global
Rallis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36992MH1948PLC014083 and registration number is 014083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2896.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rallis India is ₹213.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rallis India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rallis India is ₹4,151.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rallis India are ₹215.20 and ₹211.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rallis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rallis India is ₹385.50 and 52-week low of Rallis India is ₹211.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rallis India has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -7.54% for the past month, -19.33% over 3 months, -41.64% over 1 year, -0.23% across 3 years, and -7.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rallis India are 25.29 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global