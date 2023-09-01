Follow Us

Rallis India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RALLIS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹235.25 Closed
-0.08-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rallis India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.50₹237.50
₹235.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹186.55₹270.90
₹235.25
Open Price
₹235.45
Prev. Close
₹235.45
Volume
3,37,873

Rallis India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237.47
  • R2239.48
  • R3241.47
  • Pivot
    235.48
  • S1233.47
  • S2231.48
  • S3229.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5225.79232.48
  • 10219.31228.57
  • 20215.85224.07
  • 50222.4215.88
  • 100211.98210.83
  • 200228.54212.4

Rallis India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.917.6423.7818.784.23-20.9414.92
-0.48-1.072.8915.475.7994.68370.76
3.40-3.63-11.06-15.46-20.2919.3925.51
8.297.489.74-1.65-10.2862.03118.71
1.586.2911.5612.08-11.25-16.526.29
13.411.477.57-1.49-29.60146.98146.98
6.102.03-8.10-5.72-13.4959.9211.38
4.003.40-3.108.97-25.291.3220.90
0.974.2110.5918.487.053.2245.19
39.7537.5535.9135.192.47-13.58-13.58
7.539.331.091.14-27.4830.34124.82
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.780.972.20-10.53-32.42-6.22-6.22
3.01-3.80-19.01-2.499.3091.95135.34
-2.6517.2514.4913.52-24.2752.3017.55
3.37-2.3211.1312.27-34.55-54.90-54.90
-2.2528.2746.8427.82-15.22108.2270.04
0.69-7.67-26.8014.47-6.8666.1066.10
3.923.3212.992.25-33.8312.37-43.95
1.25-6.871.7716.49-23.20-19.67-19.67

Rallis India Ltd. Share Holdings

Rallis India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund67,54,9250.43147.76
SBI Long Term Equity Fund66,54,1790.95145.56
SBI Contra Fund49,87,4970.81109.1
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund27,49,5640.8460.15
Tata Small Cap Fund18,71,4230.7240.94
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund8,50,0001.2718.59
HDFC Multi Cap Fund7,68,9070.2216.82
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund5,00,0000.7910.94
Templeton India Equity Income Fund5,00,0000.6910.94
Templeton India Value Fund2,75,0000.496.02
View All Mutual Funds

Rallis India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rallis India Ltd.

Rallis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36992MH1948PLC014083 and registration number is 014083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2603.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Lal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Mukundan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Padmini Khare Kaicker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. C V Natraj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Punita Kumar Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rallis India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rallis India Ltd.?

The market cap of Rallis India Ltd. is ₹4,578.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rallis India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rallis India Ltd. is 27.89 and PB ratio of Rallis India Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rallis India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rallis India Ltd. is ₹235.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rallis India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rallis India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rallis India Ltd. is ₹270.90 and 52-week low of Rallis India Ltd. is ₹186.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

