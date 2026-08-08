What is the share price of Rallis India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rallis India is ₹213.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Rallis India? The Rallis India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rallis India? The market cap of Rallis India is ₹4,151.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rallis India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rallis India are ₹215.20 and ₹211.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rallis India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rallis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rallis India is ₹385.50 and 52-week low of Rallis India is ₹211.60 as on .

How has the Rallis India performed historically in terms of returns? The Rallis India has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -7.54% for the past month, -19.33% over 3 months, -41.64% over 1 year, -0.23% across 3 years, and -7.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rallis India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rallis India are 25.29 and 2.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global