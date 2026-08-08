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Rallis India Share Price

NSE
BSE

RALLIS INDIA

Tata Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rallis India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹213.50 Closed
-0.70₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rallis India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.60₹215.20
₹213.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹211.60₹385.50
₹213.50
Open Price
₹215.20
Prev. Close
₹215.00
Volume
78,566

Source: Dion Global

Rallis India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rallis India has declined 41.64% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Rallis India has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Rallis India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rallis India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5217.31217.6
10220.52219.59
20226.14222.9
50230.13230.29
100241.61240.15
200254.02254.25

Source: Dion Global

Rallis India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rallis India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.72%, FII holding fell to 9.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rallis India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
91,79,5140.43204.27
64,65,8870.45143.89
5,40,3490.112.02
5,00,0000.0611.91
5,00,0000.3711.13
63,0311.531.4
49,6070.081.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rallis India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTRallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 27, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTRallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 03:35 PM IST ISTRallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 22, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTRallis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTRallis India - Audio Recording Of Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Rallis India

Rallis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36992MH1948PLC014083 and registration number is 014083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2896.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Padmanabhan
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Dr. Gyanendra Shukla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Mukundan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Padmini Khare Kaicker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. C V Natraj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Girdhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Joshi
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. David Crean
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Rallis India Share Price

What is the share price of Rallis India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rallis India is ₹213.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rallis India?

The Rallis India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rallis India?

The market cap of Rallis India is ₹4,151.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rallis India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rallis India are ₹215.20 and ₹211.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rallis India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rallis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rallis India is ₹385.50 and 52-week low of Rallis India is ₹211.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rallis India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rallis India has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -7.54% for the past month, -19.33% over 3 months, -41.64% over 1 year, -0.23% across 3 years, and -7.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rallis India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rallis India are 25.29 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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