Here's the live share price of Tata Power Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Power Company has declined 1.19% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Power Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|377.27
|379.69
|10
|377.43
|378.93
|20
|377.74
|379.89
|50
|391.34
|387.58
|100
|401.08
|392.12
|200
|390.88
|392.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Power Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.42%, FII holding fell to 10.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,01,85,719
|1.46
|778.16
|1,96,66,085
|1.39
|758.13
|1,59,86,665
|4.69
|616.29
|1,19,35,541
|2.03
|460.12
|1,07,72,560
|0.94
|415.28
|99,48,856
|1.52
|383.53
|96,39,965
|1.93
|371.62
|77,07,138
|0.38
|297.11
|71,23,492
|1.05
|274.61
|66,85,359
|1.32
|257.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Tata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 02, 2026, 03:56 AM IST IST
|Tata Power Co. - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Tata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Tata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Tata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Tata Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1919PLC000567 and registration number is 000567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13225.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 319.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Power Company is ₹381.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Power Company is ₹121,742.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Power Company are ₹382.75 and ₹377.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Power Company is ₹464.80 and 52-week low of Tata Power Company is ₹342.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Power Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.01% for the past month, -13.25% over 3 months, -1.19% over 1 year, 17.87% across 3 years, and 23.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Power Company are 31.51 and 3.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global