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Tata Power Company Share Price

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BSE

TATA POWER COMPANY

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
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Here's the live share price of Tata Power Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹381.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Power Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹377.50₹382.75
₹381.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.35₹464.80
₹381.00
Open Price
₹378.15
Prev. Close
₹381.00
Volume
2,50,672

Source: Dion Global

Tata Power Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Power Company has declined 1.19% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Power Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Tata Power Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Power Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5377.27379.69
10377.43378.93
20377.74379.89
50391.34387.58
100401.08392.12
200390.88392.29

Source: Dion Global

Tata Power Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Power Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.42%, FII holding fell to 10.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Power Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,01,85,7191.46778.16
1,96,66,0851.39758.13
1,59,86,6654.69616.29
1,19,35,5412.03460.12
1,07,72,5600.94415.28
99,48,8561.52383.53
96,39,9651.93371.62
77,07,1380.38297.11
71,23,4921.05274.61
66,85,3591.32257.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Power Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTTata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 02, 2026, 03:56 AM IST ISTTata Power Co. - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTTata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTTata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTTata Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Power Company

Tata Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1919PLC000567 and registration number is 000567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13225.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 319.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Dr. Praveer Sinha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anjali Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vibha Padalkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay V Bhandarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nishi Vasudeva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Power Company Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Power Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Power Company is ₹381.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Power Company?

The Tata Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Power Company?

The market cap of Tata Power Company is ₹121,742.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Power Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Power Company are ₹382.75 and ₹377.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Power Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Power Company is ₹464.80 and 52-week low of Tata Power Company is ₹342.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Power Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Power Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.01% for the past month, -13.25% over 3 months, -1.19% over 1 year, 17.87% across 3 years, and 23.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Power Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Power Company are 31.51 and 3.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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