Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|90,00,000
|1.37
|213.03
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|87,88,500
|0.88
|208.02
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|80,35,875
|1.61
|190.21
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|60,00,000
|1.12
|142.02
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|55,89,000
|1.9
|132.29
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|53,29,125
|2.04
|126.14
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan
|53,29,125
|2.04
|126.14
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|51,73,875
|0.86
|122.47
|Axis Arbitrage Fund
|39,15,000
|3.33
|92.67
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|39,00,000
|0.49
|92.31
Tata Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1919PLC000567 and registration number is 000567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11107.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 319.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹78,317.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Power Company Ltd. is 23.47 and PB ratio of Tata Power Company Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹255.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Power Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹252.80 and 52-week low of Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹182.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.