Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tata Power Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA POWER COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹255.35 Closed
4.1810.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Power Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹246.10₹255.95
₹255.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹182.35₹252.80
₹255.35
Open Price
₹246.75
Prev. Close
₹245.10
Volume
2,80,34,735

Tata Power Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1259.03
  • R2262.42
  • R3268.88
  • Pivot
    252.57
  • S1249.18
  • S2242.72
  • S3239.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5219.49245.67
  • 10218.25243.74
  • 20217.74239.82
  • 50228.64231.58
  • 100224.72223.98
  • 200231.68218.87

Tata Power Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Tata Power Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Power Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Large Cap Fund90,00,0001.37213.03
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan87,88,5000.88208.02
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund80,35,8751.61190.21
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund60,00,0001.12142.02
Tata Arbitrage Fund55,89,0001.9132.29
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan53,29,1252.04126.14
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan53,29,1252.04126.14
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund51,73,8750.86122.47
Axis Arbitrage Fund39,15,0003.3392.67
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund39,00,0000.4992.31
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Power Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Tata Power Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 24, 2023, titled " Tata Power and Zoomcar join hands to offer seamless EV charging infra solutions".".
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:40 PM

About Tata Power Company Ltd.

Tata Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1919PLC000567 and registration number is 000567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11107.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 319.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Praveer Sinha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vibha Padalkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay V Bhandarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Power Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Power Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹78,317.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Power Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Power Company Ltd. is 23.47 and PB ratio of Tata Power Company Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Power Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹255.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Power Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Power Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹252.80 and 52-week low of Tata Power Company Ltd. is ₹182.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data