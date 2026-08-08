What is the share price of Tata Power Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Power Company is ₹381.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Power Company? The Tata Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Power Company? The market cap of Tata Power Company is ₹121,742.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Power Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Power Company are ₹382.75 and ₹377.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Power Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Power Company is ₹464.80 and 52-week low of Tata Power Company is ₹342.35 as on .

How has the Tata Power Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Power Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.01% for the past month, -13.25% over 3 months, -1.19% over 1 year, 17.87% across 3 years, and 23.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Power Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Power Company are 31.51 and 3.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global