Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|16,01,051
|0.78
|163.5
|Tata Multicap Fund
|4,00,000
|1.77
|40.85
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|2,59,656
|0.74
|26.52
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|62,385
|0.57
|6.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GNA Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PB1993PLC013684 and registration number is 013684. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1270.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹1,171.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GNA Axles Ltd. is 8.59 and PB ratio of GNA Axles Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹545.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GNA Axles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹1,64.90 and 52-week low of GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹625.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.