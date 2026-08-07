Here's the live share price of GNA Axles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GNA Axles has gained 75.56% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, GNA Axles has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|529.56
|527.27
|10
|519.74
|524.73
|20
|518.57
|512.68
|50
|446.52
|473.86
|100
|425.9
|440.02
|200
|385.53
|406.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GNA Axles saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.77%, while DII stake increased to 11.59%, FII holding rose to 1.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,77,102
|0.36
|144.6
|6,75,000
|0.44
|29.78
|4,47,305
|0.57
|19.74
|1,60,000
|0.44
|7.06
|84,521
|0.27
|3.73
|22,997
|1.43
|1.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|GNA Axles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|GNA Axles - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of The First Quarter Results
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|GNA Axles - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of First Quarter Results
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|GNA Axles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|GNA Axles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
GNA Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PB1993PLC013684 and registration number is 013684. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1478.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GNA Axles is ₹525.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GNA Axles is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GNA Axles is ₹2,253.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GNA Axles are ₹543.25 and ₹518.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GNA Axles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GNA Axles is ₹603.10 and 52-week low of GNA Axles is ₹294.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GNA Axles has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 11.8% for the past month, 18.98% over 3 months, 75.56% over 1 year, 2.02% across 3 years, and 7.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GNA Axles are 17.04 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global