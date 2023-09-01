Follow Us

GNA Axles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GNA AXLES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹545.55 Closed
6.4332.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GNA Axles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹511.10₹553.60
₹545.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹625.35₹1,064.90
₹545.55
Open Price
₹530.00
Prev. Close
₹512.60
Volume
4,88,286

GNA Axles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1561.8
  • R2578.95
  • R3604.3
  • Pivot
    536.45
  • S1519.3
  • S2493.95
  • S3476.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5675.31,012.67
  • 10664.751,010.18
  • 20655.61998.78
  • 50684949.96
  • 100615.11894.91
  • 200576.01827.3

GNA Axles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

GNA Axles Ltd. Share Holdings

GNA Axles Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan16,01,0510.78163.5
Tata Multicap Fund4,00,0001.7740.85
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan2,59,6560.7426.52
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan62,3850.576.37

GNA Axles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GNA Axles Ltd.

GNA Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PB1993PLC013684 and registration number is 013684. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1270.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gursaran Singh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jasvinder Singh
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ranbir Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kulwin Seehra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harwinder Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajan Wadhera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasminder Singh Johal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Praveen Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Air V M'shal (Retd.) S S Hothi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurdeep Singh
    Director

FAQs on GNA Axles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GNA Axles Ltd.?

The market cap of GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹1,171.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GNA Axles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GNA Axles Ltd. is 8.59 and PB ratio of GNA Axles Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GNA Axles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹545.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GNA Axles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GNA Axles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹1,64.90 and 52-week low of GNA Axles Ltd. is ₹625.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

