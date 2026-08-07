Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

GNA Axles Share Price

NSE
BSE

GNA AXLES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GNA Axles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹525.00 Closed
-0.97₹ -5.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GNA Axles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹518.25₹543.25
₹525.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹294.00₹603.10
₹525.00
Open Price
₹535.00
Prev. Close
₹530.15
Volume
38,330

Source: Dion Global

GNA Axles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GNA Axles has gained 75.56% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, GNA Axles has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

GNA Axles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GNA Axles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5529.56527.27
10519.74524.73
20518.57512.68
50446.52473.86
100425.9440.02
200385.53406.71

Source: Dion Global

GNA Axles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GNA Axles saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.77%, while DII stake increased to 11.59%, FII holding rose to 1.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GNA Axles Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,77,1020.36144.6
6,75,0000.4429.78
4,47,3050.5719.74
1,60,0000.447.06
84,5210.273.73
22,9971.431.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

GNA Axles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTGNA Axles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTGNA Axles - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of The First Quarter Results
Jul 02, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTGNA Axles - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of First Quarter Results
Jun 30, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTGNA Axles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 30, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTGNA Axles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About GNA Axles

GNA Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PB1993PLC013684 and registration number is 013684. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1478.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gursaran Singh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jasvinder Singh
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ranbir Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Maninder Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harwinder Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kulwin Seehra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajan Wadhera
    Independent Director
  • Air V M'shal (Retd.) S S Hothi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Praveen Bakshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on GNA Axles Share Price

What is the share price of GNA Axles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GNA Axles is ₹525.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GNA Axles?

The GNA Axles is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GNA Axles?

The market cap of GNA Axles is ₹2,253.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GNA Axles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GNA Axles are ₹543.25 and ₹518.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GNA Axles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GNA Axles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GNA Axles is ₹603.10 and 52-week low of GNA Axles is ₹294.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GNA Axles performed historically in terms of returns?

The GNA Axles has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 11.8% for the past month, 18.98% over 3 months, 75.56% over 1 year, 2.02% across 3 years, and 7.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GNA Axles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GNA Axles are 17.04 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GNA Axles News

More GNA Axles News
Market Pulse