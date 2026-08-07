What is the share price of GNA Axles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GNA Axles is ₹525.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GNA Axles? The GNA Axles is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GNA Axles? The market cap of GNA Axles is ₹2,253.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GNA Axles? Today’s highest and lowest price of GNA Axles are ₹543.25 and ₹518.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GNA Axles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GNA Axles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GNA Axles is ₹603.10 and 52-week low of GNA Axles is ₹294.00 as on .

How has the GNA Axles performed historically in terms of returns? The GNA Axles has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 11.8% for the past month, 18.98% over 3 months, 75.56% over 1 year, 2.02% across 3 years, and 7.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GNA Axles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GNA Axles are 17.04 and 2.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global