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DCM Shriram Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCM SHRIRAM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified
Theme
Drone
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India Sector LeadersBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,017.45 Closed
0.86₹ 8.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCM Shriram Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,011.75₹1,030.75
₹1,017.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹946.15₹1,433.35
₹1,017.45
Open Price
₹1,011.80
Prev. Close
₹1,008.80
Volume
2,911

Source: Dion Global

DCM Shriram Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCM Shriram has declined 24.30% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%), Nesco (-24.15%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Shriram has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and EID Parry (India) (14.67%).

DCM Shriram Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCM Shriram Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,044.981,025.49
101,032.341,029.23
201,033.431,031.27
501,037.111,047.69
1001,085.081,076.79
2001,138.081,110.68

Source: Dion Global

DCM Shriram Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCM Shriram remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.45%, FII holding fell to 3.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DCM Shriram Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,09,8100.8251.28
4,53,2610.6945.59
4,37,6390.4744.02
1,91,4830.4119.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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DCM Shriram Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTDCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended

Source: Dion Global

About DCM Shriram

DCM Shriram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034923 and registration number is 034923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13070.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay S Shriram
    Chairman & Sr.Mng.Director
  • Mr. Vikram S Shriram
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ajit S Shriram
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya A Shriram
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. K K Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Dinodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravesh Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Justice(Retd) Vikramajit Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranam Wahi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Bahuguna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Simrit Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Sondhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rabi narayan Mishra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on DCM Shriram Share Price

What is the share price of DCM Shriram?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram is ₹1,017.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCM Shriram?

The DCM Shriram is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram?

The market cap of DCM Shriram is ₹15,866.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Shriram?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram are ₹1,030.75 and ₹1,011.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram is ₹1,433.35 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram is ₹946.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCM Shriram performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCM Shriram has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -19.2% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 5.6% across 3 years, and 0.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Shriram?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram are 11.07 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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