What is the share price of DCM Shriram? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram is ₹1,017.45 as on .

What kind of stock is DCM Shriram? The DCM Shriram is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram? The market cap of DCM Shriram is ₹15,866.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Shriram? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram are ₹1,030.75 and ₹1,011.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram is ₹1,433.35 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram is ₹946.15 as on .

How has the DCM Shriram performed historically in terms of returns? The DCM Shriram has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -19.2% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 5.6% across 3 years, and 0.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Shriram? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram are 11.07 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global