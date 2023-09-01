Follow Us

DCM SHRIRAM LTD.

Sector : Diversified | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,034.55 Closed
10.99102.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DCM Shriram Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹936.15₹1,118.50
₹1,034.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹730.20₹1,121.00
₹1,034.55
Open Price
₹942.00
Prev. Close
₹932.10
Volume
20,12,949

DCM Shriram Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,122.78
  • R21,211.82
  • R31,305.13
  • Pivot
    1,029.47
  • S1940.43
  • S2847.12
  • S3758.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,082.33923.84
  • 101,070.45913.71
  • 201,043.01901.61
  • 501,044.61886.49
  • 1001,008.53876.79
  • 2001,037.76885.79

DCM Shriram Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.8122.9120.0223.54-1.15184.96168.54
1.98-1.436.4113.677.51164.6369.94
2.628.9618.4937.5035.9956.0819.90
12.1012.0731.8545.4034.5045.349.38
12.3218.6751.6256.8477.26157.8234.61
3.535.7259.4762.9935.67125.4626.21

DCM Shriram Ltd. Share Holdings

DCM Shriram Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan5,12,6120.7142.97
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%5,12,6120.7142.97
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,82,0910.8215.26
DSP Value Fund52,1590.664.37
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund25,6310.362.15
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,6310.361.39
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,5310.360.88
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,9850.360.5
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF2,7340.360.23
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund1,8320.030.15
View All Mutual Funds

DCM Shriram Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DCM Shriram Ltd.

DCM Shriram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034923 and registration number is 034923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9454.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay S Shriram
    Chairman & Sr.Mng.Director
  • Mr. Vikram S Shriram
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ajit S Shriram
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. K K Kaul
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K K Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Dinodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ramni Nirula
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravesh Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Justice(Retd) Vikramajit Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sarita Garg
    Nominee Director

FAQs on DCM Shriram Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram Ltd.?

The market cap of DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹14,535.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCM Shriram Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DCM Shriram Ltd. is 15.96 and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DCM Shriram Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹1,34.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹1,121.00 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹730.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

