Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.81
|22.91
|20.02
|23.54
|-1.15
|184.96
|168.54
|1.98
|-1.43
|6.41
|13.67
|7.51
|164.63
|69.94
|2.62
|8.96
|18.49
|37.50
|35.99
|56.08
|19.90
|12.10
|12.07
|31.85
|45.40
|34.50
|45.34
|9.38
|12.32
|18.67
|51.62
|56.84
|77.26
|157.82
|34.61
|3.53
|5.72
|59.47
|62.99
|35.67
|125.46
|26.21
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|5,12,612
|0.71
|42.97
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|5,12,612
|0.71
|42.97
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|1,82,091
|0.82
|15.26
|DSP Value Fund
|52,159
|0.66
|4.37
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|25,631
|0.36
|2.15
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,631
|0.36
|1.39
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,531
|0.36
|0.88
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,985
|0.36
|0.5
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|2,734
|0.36
|0.23
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|1,832
|0.03
|0.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DCM Shriram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034923 and registration number is 034923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9454.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹14,535.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DCM Shriram Ltd. is 15.96 and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹1,34.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹1,121.00 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Ltd. is ₹730.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.