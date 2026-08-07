Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCM Shriram has declined 24.30% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%), Nesco (-24.15%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Shriram has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and EID Parry (India) (14.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,044.98
|1,025.49
|10
|1,032.34
|1,029.23
|20
|1,033.43
|1,031.27
|50
|1,037.11
|1,047.69
|100
|1,085.08
|1,076.79
|200
|1,138.08
|1,110.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCM Shriram remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.45%, FII holding fell to 3.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,09,810
|0.82
|51.28
|4,53,261
|0.69
|45.59
|4,37,639
|0.47
|44.02
|1,91,483
|0.41
|19.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|DCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended
Source: Dion Global
DCM Shriram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034923 and registration number is 034923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13070.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram is ₹1,017.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Shriram is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCM Shriram is ₹15,866.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram are ₹1,030.75 and ₹1,011.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram is ₹1,433.35 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram is ₹946.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Shriram has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -19.2% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 5.6% across 3 years, and 0.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram are 11.07 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global