Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.32
|-0.91
|18.73
|32.34
|86.97
|100.09
|100.09
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|7,55,316
|0.75
|86.86
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|6,14,268
|0.41
|70.64
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,05,756
|0.54
|58.16
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|3,51,730
|0.57
|40.45
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|3,15,000
|1.57
|36.23
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|2,50,000
|0.37
|28.75
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|2,11,918
|0.49
|24.37
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|2,09,888
|0.98
|24.14
|L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,15,000
|1.34
|21.76
|Sundaram Flexicap Fund
|1,50,000
|0.8
|17.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91120GJ2003PLC042458 and registration number is 042458. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹4,643.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is 56.89 and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is 17.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹1,121.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹1,262.95 and 52-week low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹583.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.