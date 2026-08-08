Here's the live share price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has gained 23.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,224.74
|3,276.54
|10
|3,052.05
|3,185.21
|20
|2,997.15
|3,090.06
|50
|2,911.94
|2,958.7
|100
|2,723.89
|2,829.99
|200
|2,631.94
|2,715.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.95%, FII holding fell to 14.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,08,328
|0.85
|571.39
|10,08,140
|1.54
|301.86
|8,48,053
|0.52
|253.92
|6,59,880
|1.61
|197.58
|4,59,998
|0.68
|137.73
|4,49,520
|0.75
|134.6
|3,50,597
|0.89
|104.98
|3,22,438
|0.87
|96.54
|2,25,000
|0.75
|67.37
|2,03,574
|2.34
|60.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Prudent Corporate - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Prudent Corporate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Prudent Corporate - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Prudent Corporate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Prudent Corporate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91120GJ2003PLC042458 and registration number is 042458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1262.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹3,366.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹13,941.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are ₹3,409.00 and ₹3,270.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prudent Corporate Advisory Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹3,409.00 and 52-week low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹1,955.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 11.91% for the past month, 14.85% over 3 months, 23.82% over 1 year, 42.44% across 3 years, and 43.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are 56.90 and 15.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global