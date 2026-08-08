What is the share price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹3,366.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Prudent Corporate Advisory Services? The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services? The market cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹13,941.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are ₹3,409.00 and ₹3,270.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prudent Corporate Advisory Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹3,409.00 and 52-week low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹1,955.05 as on .

How has the Prudent Corporate Advisory Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 11.91% for the past month, 14.85% over 3 months, 23.82% over 1 year, 42.44% across 3 years, and 43.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are 56.90 and 15.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global