Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRUDENT CORPORATE ADVISORY SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,121.35 Closed
4.1244.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,085.00₹1,132.50
₹1,121.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹583.85₹1,262.95
₹1,121.35
Open Price
₹1,096.60
Prev. Close
₹1,077.00
Volume
2,93,309

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,139.67
  • R21,159.83
  • R31,187.17
  • Pivot
    1,112.33
  • S11,092.17
  • S21,064.83
  • S31,044.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5700.881,149.32
  • 10688.121,162.95
  • 20688.981,159.65
  • 50660.671,101.14
  • 100594.811,026.92
  • 200318.68921.95

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.32-0.9118.7332.3486.97100.09100.09
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund7,55,3160.7586.86
Nippon India Growth Fund6,14,2680.4170.64
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,05,7560.5458.16
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund3,51,7300.5740.45
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund3,15,0001.5736.23
HDFC Multi Cap Fund2,50,0000.3728.75
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund2,11,9180.4924.37
Sundaram Small Cap Fund2,09,8880.9824.14
L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan3,15,0001.3421.76
Sundaram Flexicap Fund1,50,0000.817.25
View All Mutual Funds

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91120GJ2003PLC042458 and registration number is 042458. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shirish Patel
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chirag Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Kailash Datta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aniket Talati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹4,643.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is 56.89 and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is 17.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹1,121.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹1,262.95 and 52-week low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is ₹583.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

