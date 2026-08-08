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Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Share Price

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BSE

PRUDENT CORPORATE ADVISORY SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,366.90 Closed
3.00₹ 98.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,270.00₹3,409.00
₹3,366.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,955.05₹3,409.00
₹3,366.90
Open Price
₹3,275.00
Prev. Close
₹3,268.90
Volume
3,373

Source: Dion Global

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has gained 23.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,224.743,276.54
103,052.053,185.21
202,997.153,090.06
502,911.942,958.7
1002,723.892,829.99
2002,631.942,715.1

Source: Dion Global

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.95%, FII holding fell to 14.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,08,3280.85571.39
10,08,1401.54301.86
8,48,0530.52253.92
6,59,8801.61197.58
4,59,9980.68137.73
4,49,5200.75134.6
3,50,5970.89104.98
3,22,4380.8796.54
2,25,0000.7567.37
2,03,5742.3460.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTPrudent Corporate - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTPrudent Corporate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTPrudent Corporate - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTPrudent Corporate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTPrudent Corporate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91120GJ2003PLC042458 and registration number is 042458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1262.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shirish Patel
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chirag Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Kailash Datta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aniket Talati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Share Price

What is the share price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹3,366.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prudent Corporate Advisory Services?

The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services?

The market cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹13,941.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are ₹3,409.00 and ₹3,270.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prudent Corporate Advisory Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹3,409.00 and 52-week low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is ₹1,955.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prudent Corporate Advisory Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 11.91% for the past month, 14.85% over 3 months, 23.82% over 1 year, 42.44% across 3 years, and 43.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are 56.90 and 15.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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