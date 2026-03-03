Here's the live share price of Premier Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Premier Energies has declined 3.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.99%.
Premier Energies’s current P/E of 24.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premier Energies
|-7.95
|-9.34
|-26.13
|-30.18
|-16.33
|-5.17
|-3.14
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.48
|16.71
|15.27
|17.26
|21.56
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.77
|7.58
|7.17
|-2.99
|21.26
|33.27
|63.80
|Siemens Energy India
|2.22
|17.36
|-5.74
|-13.50
|8.51
|2.76
|1.65
|Waaree Energies
|-12.62
|-14.79
|-14.96
|-18.00
|24.95
|4.20
|2.50
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.75
|18.47
|12.75
|1.17
|45.82
|75.16
|50.33
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.13
|-8.95
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-14.52
|-5.09
|-3.09
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.44
|-19.74
|-18.77
|6.86
|87.28
|154.69
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.37
|-16.06
|-24.39
|2.17
|42.89
|41.83
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.13
|-11.49
|-7.92
|-11.86
|-11.86
|-4.12
|-2.49
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-8.67
|-13.32
|-8.03
|-18.08
|-18.08
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Ravindra Energy
|-2.36
|-6.85
|-7.80
|-2.43
|31.14
|44.97
|30.93
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.67
|-28.68
|-49.86
|-58.65
|-38.59
|90.48
|68.65
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-13.82
|-1.30
|-28.30
|-54.39
|-60.84
|95.07
|65.36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-8.22
|2.52
|6.08
|-10.86
|-37.58
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.94
|-13.13
|-4.49
|-7.17
|23.39
|56.84
|102.58
|Rishabh Instruments
|-4.75
|-0.06
|-4.68
|-10.94
|91.15
|-3.34
|-2.02
|Salzer Electronics
|-3.93
|5.80
|-10.96
|-22.33
|-27.69
|34.59
|38.99
|Igarashi Motors India
|-2.90
|-14.14
|-20.41
|-27.39
|-33.03
|-1.24
|1.30
|Modern Insulators
|-4.74
|5.75
|34.47
|89.01
|142.83
|71.07
|36.67
Over the last one year, Premier Energies has declined 16.33% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Energies has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|755.52
|742.14
|10
|757.69
|751.62
|20
|767.05
|758.32
|50
|779.74
|792.99
|100
|893.73
|855.48
|200
|967.78
|927.09
In the latest quarter, Premier Energies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.72%, FII holding rose to 4.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|59,72,961
|5.9
|429.99
|52,81,018
|1.23
|380.18
|48,71,934
|2.4
|350.73
|25,40,241
|2.67
|182.87
|22,25,000
|3.36
|160.18
|16,41,930
|0.36
|118.2
|15,46,446
|0.73
|111.33
|13,22,455
|0.37
|95.2
|13,00,001
|2.23
|93.59
|12,36,335
|0.68
|89
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:56 PM IST
|Premier Energies - Clarification Letter In Relation To Volume Letter.
|Feb 26, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
|Premier Energies - Clarification sought from Premier Energies Ltd
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
|Premier Energies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:20 PM IST
|Premier Energies - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Feb 25, 2026, 7:29 PM IST
|Premier Energies - Clarification sought from Premier Energies Ltd
Premier Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106TG1995PLC019909 and registration number is 019909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 989.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Energies is ₹716.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Premier Energies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Premier Energies is ₹32,434.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Energies are ₹722.35 and ₹682.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Energies is ₹1,163.50 and 52-week low of Premier Energies is ₹660.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Premier Energies has shown returns of -2.3% over the past day, 0.15% for the past month, -26.58% over 3 months, -17.99% over 1 year, -5.17% across 3 years, and -3.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Energies are 24.37 and 8.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.