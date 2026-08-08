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KPR Mill Share Price

NSE
BSE

KPR MILL

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India Sector LeadersBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KPR Mill along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,071.00 Closed
-1.24₹ -13.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KPR Mill Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,071.00₹1,089.00
₹1,071.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹796.05₹1,332.00
₹1,071.00
Open Price
₹1,088.90
Prev. Close
₹1,084.40
Volume
6,123

Source: Dion Global

KPR Mill Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KPR Mill has gained 5.42% compared to peers like Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%), Indo Count Industries (76.20%). From a 5 year perspective, KPR Mill has outperformed peers relative to Vardhman Textiles (10.34%) and Trident (3.69%).

KPR Mill Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KPR Mill Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,050.391,063.35
101,057.111,065.85
201,090.211,078.91
501,085.711,068.22
100987.511,030.02
200979.031,004.69

Source: Dion Global

KPR Mill Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KPR Mill remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.25%, FII holding rose to 7.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KPR Mill Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
79,00,0003.93930.07
77,00,0002.26906.52
34,48,2430.52405.96
31,39,1842.03369.58
27,45,9990.96323.29
23,73,2501.57279.4
19,17,0011.57225.69
18,86,1320.47222.05
17,12,8011.36201.65
15,33,7152.3180.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KPR Mill Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTKPR Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Of Directors Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTKPR Mill - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTKPR Mill - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTKPR Mill - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jun 27, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTKPR Mill - Notice Of 23Rd AGM

Source: Dion Global

About KPR Mill

KPR Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ2003PLC010518 and registration number is 010518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4306.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K P Ramasamy
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Nataraj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K P D Sigamani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C R Anandakrishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. E K Sakthivel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P Selvakumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M V Jeganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. V Bhuvaneshwari
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. M Alagiriswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Ramananda Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Thangavelu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Sridharan
    Independent Director

FAQs on KPR Mill Share Price

What is the share price of KPR Mill?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPR Mill is ₹1,071.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KPR Mill?

The KPR Mill is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPR Mill?

The market cap of KPR Mill is ₹36,608.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KPR Mill?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KPR Mill are ₹1,089.00 and ₹1,071.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPR Mill?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPR Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPR Mill is ₹1,332.00 and 52-week low of KPR Mill is ₹796.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KPR Mill performed historically in terms of returns?

The KPR Mill has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -6.56% for the past month, 9.64% over 3 months, 5.42% over 1 year, 18.83% across 3 years, and 22.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPR Mill?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPR Mill are 42.25 and 6.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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