What is the share price of KPR Mill? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPR Mill is ₹1,071.00 as on .

What kind of stock is KPR Mill? The KPR Mill is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPR Mill? The market cap of KPR Mill is ₹36,608.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KPR Mill? Today’s highest and lowest price of KPR Mill are ₹1,089.00 and ₹1,071.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPR Mill? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPR Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPR Mill is ₹1,332.00 and 52-week low of KPR Mill is ₹796.05 as on .

How has the KPR Mill performed historically in terms of returns? The KPR Mill has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -6.56% for the past month, 9.64% over 3 months, 5.42% over 1 year, 18.83% across 3 years, and 22.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPR Mill? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPR Mill are 42.25 and 6.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global