Here's the live share price of KPR Mill along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KPR Mill has gained 5.42% compared to peers like Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%), Indo Count Industries (76.20%). From a 5 year perspective, KPR Mill has outperformed peers relative to Vardhman Textiles (10.34%) and Trident (3.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,050.39
|1,063.35
|10
|1,057.11
|1,065.85
|20
|1,090.21
|1,078.91
|50
|1,085.71
|1,068.22
|100
|987.51
|1,030.02
|200
|979.03
|1,004.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KPR Mill remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.25%, FII holding rose to 7.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|79,00,000
|3.93
|930.07
|77,00,000
|2.26
|906.52
|34,48,243
|0.52
|405.96
|31,39,184
|2.03
|369.58
|27,45,999
|0.96
|323.29
|23,73,250
|1.57
|279.4
|19,17,001
|1.57
|225.69
|18,86,132
|0.47
|222.05
|17,12,801
|1.36
|201.65
|15,33,715
|2.3
|180.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|KPR Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Of Directors Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|KPR Mill - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|KPR Mill - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|KPR Mill - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jun 27, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|KPR Mill - Notice Of 23Rd AGM
Source: Dion Global
KPR Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ2003PLC010518 and registration number is 010518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4306.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPR Mill is ₹1,071.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPR Mill is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KPR Mill is ₹36,608.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KPR Mill are ₹1,089.00 and ₹1,071.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPR Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPR Mill is ₹1,332.00 and 52-week low of KPR Mill is ₹796.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPR Mill has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -6.56% for the past month, 9.64% over 3 months, 5.42% over 1 year, 18.83% across 3 years, and 22.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPR Mill are 42.25 and 6.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global