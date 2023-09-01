Follow Us

KPR Mill Ltd. Share Price

KPR MILL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Largecap | NSE
₹761.60 Closed
0.534.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
KPR Mill Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹750.00₹767.50
₹761.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹479.45₹773.00
₹761.60
Open Price
₹760.00
Prev. Close
₹757.55
Volume
2,74,781

KPR Mill Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1769.4
  • R2777.2
  • R3786.9
  • Pivot
    759.7
  • S1751.9
  • S2742.2
  • S3734.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5561.8742.93
  • 10560.9723.72
  • 20551.26698.58
  • 50577.43665.48
  • 100562.79637.88
  • 200605.32609.16

KPR Mill Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

KPR Mill Ltd. Share Holdings

KPR Mill Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Multicap Fund70,13,7093.48448.98
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan49,81,6392.96318.9
Nippon India Small Cap Fund42,93,6220.8274.86
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund41,53,5322.25265.89
DSP Small Cap Fund38,35,4912.11245.53
SBI Flexi Cap Fund26,77,5300.96171.4
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund20,60,9631.45131.93
Axis Midcap Fund20,42,4190.59130.75
HSBC Value Fund20,18,5001.42129.21
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund14,92,5102.2895.54
KPR Mill Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KPR Mill Ltd.

KPR Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ2003PLC010518 and registration number is 010518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4073.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K P Ramasamy
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Nataraj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K P D Sigamani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C R Anandakrishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. E K Sakthivel
    Executive Director
  • Dr. K Sabapathy
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S Ranganayaki
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. P Selvakumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. V Bhuvaneshwari
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. G P Muniappan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A M Palanisamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Thirumurthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on KPR Mill Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KPR Mill Ltd.?

The market cap of KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹25,894.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KPR Mill Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KPR Mill Ltd. is 31.81 and PB ratio of KPR Mill Ltd. is 6.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KPR Mill Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹761.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPR Mill Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPR Mill Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹773.00 and 52-week low of KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹479.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

