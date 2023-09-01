Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Multicap Fund
|70,13,709
|3.48
|448.98
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|49,81,639
|2.96
|318.9
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|42,93,622
|0.8
|274.86
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|41,53,532
|2.25
|265.89
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|38,35,491
|2.11
|245.53
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|26,77,530
|0.96
|171.4
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|20,60,963
|1.45
|131.93
|Axis Midcap Fund
|20,42,419
|0.59
|130.75
|HSBC Value Fund
|20,18,500
|1.42
|129.21
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|14,92,510
|2.28
|95.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KPR Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ2003PLC010518 and registration number is 010518. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4073.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹25,894.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KPR Mill Ltd. is 31.81 and PB ratio of KPR Mill Ltd. is 6.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹761.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPR Mill Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹773.00 and 52-week low of KPR Mill Ltd. is ₹479.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.