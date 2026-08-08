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Siemens Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIEMENS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
EnergyManufacturingMNCs
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE PowerBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Siemens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,950.00 Closed
-0.23₹ -9.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Siemens Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,920.75₹3,980.55
₹3,950.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,827.00₹4,073.50
₹3,950.00
Open Price
₹3,925.10
Prev. Close
₹3,959.00
Volume
23,087

Source: Dion Global

Siemens Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Siemens		5.0913.012.0427.0526.641.0113.79
Honeywell Automation India		-0.85-0.7423.4016.322.51-3.72-1.60
Aplab		-12.61-27.29-38.28-10.1350.6420.9434.69

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Siemens has gained 26.64% compared to peers like Honeywell Automation India (2.51%), Aplab (50.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Siemens has underperformed peers relative to Honeywell Automation India (-1.60%) and Aplab (34.69%).

Siemens Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Siemens Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,730.033,894.57
103,705.973,809.19
203,626.183,730.72
503,647.733,657.45
1003,549.033,568.79
2003,343.263,540.69

Source: Dion Global

Siemens Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Siemens saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.00%, while DII stake increased to 9.10%, FII holding fell to 6.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Siemens Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,30,8260.69551.08
11,73,3001.75422.38
10,00,2562.71360.08
9,83,9170.67354.2
7,06,3890.66254.29
5,00,0003.71180
5,00,0002.86180
3,55,1981.87127.87
3,39,8000.82122.32
3,28,7260.73118.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Siemens Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTSiemens - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting - 11 August 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTSiemens - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 16, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTSiemens - Newspaper Publication - Post Dispatch Of Annual Report
Jul 15, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSiemens - Letter To The Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTSiemens - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Siemens

Siemens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1957PLC010839 and registration number is 010839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22025.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak S Parekh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Mathur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Wolfgang Wrumnig
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tim Holt
    Director
  • Dr. Juergen Michael Wagner
    Director
  • Mr. Anami N Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamak Ramyar Tata
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Matthias Rebellius
    Special Director

FAQs on Siemens Share Price

What is the share price of Siemens?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siemens is ₹3,950.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Siemens?

The Siemens is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siemens?

The market cap of Siemens is ₹140,667.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Siemens?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Siemens are ₹3,980.55 and ₹3,920.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siemens?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siemens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siemens is ₹4,073.50 and 52-week low of Siemens is ₹2,827.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Siemens performed historically in terms of returns?

The Siemens has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 13.01% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, 26.64% over 1 year, 1.01% across 3 years, and 13.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siemens?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siemens are 90.45 and 10.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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