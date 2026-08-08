Here's the live share price of Siemens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Siemens
|5.09
|13.01
|2.04
|27.05
|26.64
|1.01
|13.79
|Honeywell Automation India
|-0.85
|-0.74
|23.40
|16.32
|2.51
|-3.72
|-1.60
|Aplab
|-12.61
|-27.29
|-38.28
|-10.13
|50.64
|20.94
|34.69
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Siemens has gained 26.64% compared to peers like Honeywell Automation India (2.51%), Aplab (50.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Siemens has underperformed peers relative to Honeywell Automation India (-1.60%) and Aplab (34.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,730.03
|3,894.57
|10
|3,705.97
|3,809.19
|20
|3,626.18
|3,730.72
|50
|3,647.73
|3,657.45
|100
|3,549.03
|3,568.79
|200
|3,343.26
|3,540.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Siemens saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.00%, while DII stake increased to 9.10%, FII holding fell to 6.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,30,826
|0.69
|551.08
|11,73,300
|1.75
|422.38
|10,00,256
|2.71
|360.08
|9,83,917
|0.67
|354.2
|7,06,389
|0.66
|254.29
|5,00,000
|3.71
|180
|5,00,000
|2.86
|180
|3,55,198
|1.87
|127.87
|3,39,800
|0.82
|122.32
|3,28,726
|0.73
|118.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Siemens - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting - 11 August 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Siemens - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Siemens - Newspaper Publication - Post Dispatch Of Annual Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Siemens - Letter To The Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Siemens - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Siemens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1957PLC010839 and registration number is 010839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22025.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siemens is ₹3,950.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siemens is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Siemens is ₹140,667.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Siemens are ₹3,980.55 and ₹3,920.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siemens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siemens is ₹4,073.50 and 52-week low of Siemens is ₹2,827.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siemens has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 13.01% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, 26.64% over 1 year, 1.01% across 3 years, and 13.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siemens are 90.45 and 10.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global