SIEMENS LTD.

Sector : Instrumentation & Process Control | Largecap | NSE
₹3,887.05 Closed
-0.89-35.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Siemens Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,842.05₹3,924.85
₹3,887.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,672.00₹4,068.85
₹3,887.05
Open Price
₹3,922.10
Prev. Close
₹3,922.10
Volume
2,67,311

Siemens Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,927.22
  • R23,967.43
  • R34,010.02
  • Pivot
    3,884.63
  • S13,844.42
  • S23,801.83
  • S33,761.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,843.443,857.54
  • 102,794.543,805.69
  • 202,774.73,767.94
  • 502,863.453,724.16
  • 1002,700.793,620.37
  • 2002,525.123,397.02

Siemens Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.54-0.209.8719.2232.94229.70284.71
-2.13-8.98-2.1311.58-8.3618.5871.49

Siemens Ltd. Share Holdings

Siemens Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Large Cap Fund7,00,0001.79278.81
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund5,08,4520.5202.52
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund4,50,3171.49179.36
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund4,28,0002.06170.47
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund3,99,2113.29159.01
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan3,85,3390.6153.48
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund3,84,0961.43152.99
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund3,50,4540.74139.59
Axis Bluechip Fund3,17,1760.37126.33
Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund3,16,3071.23125.99
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Siemens Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Siemens Ltd.

Siemens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1957PLC010839 and registration number is 010839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14831.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.20 Cr. for the Year ended 30/09/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak S Parekh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Mathur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Daniel Spindler
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tim Holt
    Director
  • Mr. Johannes Apitzsch
    Director
  • Mr. Willem Rudolf Basson
    Director
  • Mr. Matthias Rebellius
    Special Director
  • Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehernosh B Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamak Ramyar Tata
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Juergen Michael Wagner
    Director

FAQs on Siemens Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Siemens Ltd.?

The market cap of Siemens Ltd. is ₹1,39,673.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Siemens Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Siemens Ltd. is 90.53 and PB ratio of Siemens Ltd. is 12.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Siemens Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siemens Ltd. is ₹3,887.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siemens Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siemens Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siemens Ltd. is ₹4,68.85 and 52-week low of Siemens Ltd. is ₹2,672.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

