What is the share price of Siemens? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siemens is ₹3,950.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Siemens? The Siemens is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siemens? The market cap of Siemens is ₹140,667.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Siemens? Today’s highest and lowest price of Siemens are ₹3,980.55 and ₹3,920.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siemens? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siemens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siemens is ₹4,073.50 and 52-week low of Siemens is ₹2,827.00 as on .

How has the Siemens performed historically in terms of returns? The Siemens has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 13.01% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, 26.64% over 1 year, 1.01% across 3 years, and 13.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siemens? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siemens are 90.45 and 10.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global