India Glycols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1983PLC009097 and registration number is 009097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2863.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.