Here's the live share price of India Glycols along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Glycols has gained 29.47% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, India Glycols has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,143
|1,153.12
|10
|1,152.29
|1,148.75
|20
|1,126.92
|1,128.63
|50
|1,042.78
|1,075.45
|100
|996.95
|1,031.06
|200
|991.71
|981.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Glycols remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.21%, FII holding fell to 2.24%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|59,954
|0.39
|5.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|India Glycols - Intimation Of Q1FY27 Earnings Conference Call
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|India Glycols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|India Glycols - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|India Glycols - Material Update In Connection With IGL Spirits Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) With Reference To Observatio
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|India Glycols - Material Update In Connection With Ennature Bio Pharma Limited With Reference To Observation Letter No. NSE/
Source: Dion Global
India Glycols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1983PLC009097 and registration number is 009097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4210.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Glycols is ₹1,142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Glycols is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Glycols is ₹7,654.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Glycols are ₹1,160.45 and ₹1,141.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Glycols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Glycols is ₹1,222.85 and 52-week low of India Glycols is ₹793.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Glycols has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, 6.34% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 29.47% over 1 year, 53.09% across 3 years, and 26.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Glycols are 26.15 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global