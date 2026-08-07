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India Glycols Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA GLYCOLS

Bhartia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of India Glycols along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,142.00 Closed
-0.89₹ -10.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Glycols Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,141.05₹1,160.45
₹1,142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹793.95₹1,222.85
₹1,142.00
Open Price
₹1,152.25
Prev. Close
₹1,152.25
Volume
2,162

Source: Dion Global

India Glycols Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Glycols has gained 29.47% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, India Glycols has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

India Glycols Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Glycols Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,1431,153.12
101,152.291,148.75
201,126.921,128.63
501,042.781,075.45
100996.951,031.06
200991.71981.03

Source: Dion Global

India Glycols Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Glycols remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.21%, FII holding fell to 2.24%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

India Glycols Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
59,9540.395.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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India Glycols Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTIndia Glycols - Intimation Of Q1FY27 Earnings Conference Call
Aug 06, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTIndia Glycols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTIndia Glycols - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)
Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTIndia Glycols - Material Update In Connection With IGL Spirits Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) With Reference To Observatio
Jul 31, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTIndia Glycols - Material Update In Connection With Ennature Bio Pharma Limited With Reference To Observation Letter No. NSE/

Source: Dion Global

About India Glycols

India Glycols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1983PLC009097 and registration number is 009097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4210.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. U S Bhartia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pragya Bhartia Barwale
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Singhal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Dutt Salwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samrat Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayshree Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shukla Wasson
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Glycols Share Price

What is the share price of India Glycols?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Glycols is ₹1,142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Glycols?

The India Glycols is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Glycols?

The market cap of India Glycols is ₹7,654.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Glycols?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Glycols are ₹1,160.45 and ₹1,141.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Glycols?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Glycols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Glycols is ₹1,222.85 and 52-week low of India Glycols is ₹793.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Glycols performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Glycols has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, 6.34% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 29.47% over 1 year, 53.09% across 3 years, and 26.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Glycols?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Glycols are 26.15 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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