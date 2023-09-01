Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Value Fund
|35,500
|0.29
|2.19
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|30,815
|0.06
|1.9
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Glycols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1983PLC009097 and registration number is 009097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2863.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Glycols Ltd. is ₹2,383.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Glycols Ltd. is 20.46 and PB ratio of India Glycols Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Glycols Ltd. is ₹769.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Glycols Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Glycols Ltd. is ₹977.70 and 52-week low of India Glycols Ltd. is ₹512.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.