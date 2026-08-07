What is the share price of India Glycols? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Glycols is ₹1,142.00 as on .

What kind of stock is India Glycols? The India Glycols is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Glycols? The market cap of India Glycols is ₹7,654.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Glycols? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Glycols are ₹1,160.45 and ₹1,141.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Glycols? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Glycols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Glycols is ₹1,222.85 and 52-week low of India Glycols is ₹793.95 as on .

How has the India Glycols performed historically in terms of returns? The India Glycols has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, 6.34% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 29.47% over 1 year, 53.09% across 3 years, and 26.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Glycols? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Glycols are 26.15 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global