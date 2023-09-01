Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

India Glycols Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA GLYCOLS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Alcohol Based | Smallcap | NSE
₹769.70 Closed
1.9514.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Glycols Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹753.00₹782.80
₹769.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹512.35₹977.70
₹769.70
Open Price
₹755.00
Prev. Close
₹755.00
Volume
1,81,824

India Glycols Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1782.77
  • R2797.68
  • R3812.57
  • Pivot
    767.88
  • S1752.97
  • S2738.08
  • S3723.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5797760.12
  • 10800.73748.83
  • 20817.42721.31
  • 50851.36675
  • 100824.82654.83
  • 200878.12672.03

India Glycols Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.1624.6924.8330.86-12.14168.6865.98
4.740.217.94-1.82-23.35216.8069.55

India Glycols Ltd. Share Holdings

India Glycols Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund35,5000.292.19
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund30,8150.061.9

India Glycols Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Glycols Ltd.

India Glycols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111UR1983PLC009097 and registration number is 009097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2863.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. U S Bhartia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pragya Bhartia Barwale
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitender Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagmohan N Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sajeve Bhushan Deora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shukla Wasson
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayshree Bhartia
    Director

FAQs on India Glycols Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Glycols Ltd.?

The market cap of India Glycols Ltd. is ₹2,383.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Glycols Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Glycols Ltd. is 20.46 and PB ratio of India Glycols Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Glycols Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Glycols Ltd. is ₹769.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Glycols Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Glycols Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Glycols Ltd. is ₹977.70 and 52-week low of India Glycols Ltd. is ₹512.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data