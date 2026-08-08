Here's the live share price of Rites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rites has declined 6.65% compared to peers like Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%), SEPC (-46.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Rites has underperformed peers relative to Power Mech Projects (43.61%) and K P Energy (84.81%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.89
|220.57
|10
|216.45
|219.12
|20
|220.11
|218.4
|50
|213.14
|216.03
|100
|209.87
|215.99
|200
|221.68
|223.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.74%, FII holding fell to 3.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|92,00,000
|0.24
|188.15
|6,00,000
|0.01
|12.27
|8,404
|1.94
|0.17
|170
|0
|0
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Rites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Rites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Rites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Rites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Rites - Record Date For 1St Interim Dividend Is August 10, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Rites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1974GOI007227 and registration number is 007227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2275.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 480.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rites is ₹234.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rites is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rites is ₹11,267.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rites are ₹235.00 and ₹228.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rites is ₹280.60 and 52-week low of Rites is ₹175.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rites has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, -0.7% for the past month, 2.27% over 3 months, -6.83% over 1 year, 0.68% across 3 years, and 11.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rites are 26.39 and 4.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global