Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|56,51,471
|0.76
|262.51
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|28,19,658
|5.27
|130.97
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|13,08,612
|2.34
|60.79
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|12,00,000
|0.29
|55.74
|Nippon India Value Fund
|11,03,888
|0.92
|51.28
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|8,22,092
|0.56
|38.19
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|8,00,000
|0.06
|37.16
|SBI PSU Fund
|5,55,000
|4.07
|25.78
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund
|3,20,000
|1.44
|14.86
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|3,07,219
|0.72
|14.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Rites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1974GOI007227 and registration number is 007227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2575.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 240.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rites Ltd. is ₹12,34.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rites Ltd. is 22.2 and PB ratio of Rites Ltd. is 4.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rites Ltd. is ₹510.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rites Ltd. is ₹511.90 and 52-week low of Rites Ltd. is ₹281.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.