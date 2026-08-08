What is the share price of Rites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rites is ₹234.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Rites? The Rites is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rites? The market cap of Rites is ₹11,267.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rites? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rites are ₹235.00 and ₹228.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rites is ₹280.60 and 52-week low of Rites is ₹175.10 as on .

How has the Rites performed historically in terms of returns? The Rites has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, -0.7% for the past month, 2.27% over 3 months, -6.83% over 1 year, 0.68% across 3 years, and 11.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rites are 26.39 and 4.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global