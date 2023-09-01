Follow Us

Rites Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

RITES LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹510.10 Closed
1.869.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹493.00₹520.90
₹510.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹281.40₹511.90
₹510.10
Open Price
₹502.00
Prev. Close
₹500.80
Volume
44,17,336

Rites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1521.6
  • R2535.2
  • R3549.5
  • Pivot
    507.3
  • S1493.7
  • S2479.4
  • S3465.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5375489.55
  • 10372.48480.97
  • 20351.98470.82
  • 50315.23444.53
  • 100279.72416.69
  • 200270.09384.2

Rites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.889.5933.8752.4370.06108.97127.80
7.31-10.3931.47106.94201.62882.34331.89
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.21-0.2810.1420.36-4.40151.56114.79
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.0530.9429.0221.1425.26418.41425.58
0.32-1.0621.4526.82-7.611,368.02835.19
-1.96-3.9320.60-14.15-47.84138.33170.54
4.3225.9226.2746.0858.5198.9352.04
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

Rites Ltd. Share Holdings

Rites Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund56,51,4710.76262.51
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund28,19,6585.27130.97
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme13,08,6122.3460.79
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund12,00,0000.2955.74
Nippon India Value Fund11,03,8880.9251.28
Quant Small Cap Fund8,22,0920.5638.19
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan8,00,0000.0637.16
SBI PSU Fund5,55,0004.0725.78
Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund3,20,0001.4414.86
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund3,07,2190.7214.27
View All Mutual Funds

Rites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Rites Ltd.

Rites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1974GOI007227 and registration number is 007227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2575.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 240.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Mithal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Vij
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Bibhu Prasad Nayak
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Vinay Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Director
  • Mr. R K Mangla
    Director
  • Mr. Godawari Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Laxman Tammanna Tapashi
    Director
  • Mr. Dineshananda Goswam
    Director
  • Mr. Likha Togu
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrendra Kumar Chandra
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Tripathi
    Executive Director

FAQs on Rites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rites Ltd.?

The market cap of Rites Ltd. is ₹12,34.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rites Ltd. is 22.2 and PB ratio of Rites Ltd. is 4.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rites Ltd. is ₹510.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rites Ltd. is ₹511.90 and 52-week low of Rites Ltd. is ₹281.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

