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Rites Share Price

NSE
BSE

RITES

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Railway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹234.45 Closed
1.43₹ 3.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.40₹235.00
₹234.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.10₹280.60
₹234.45
Open Price
₹233.30
Prev. Close
₹231.15
Volume
93,673

Source: Dion Global

Rites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rites has declined 6.65% compared to peers like Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%), SEPC (-46.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Rites has underperformed peers relative to Power Mech Projects (43.61%) and K P Energy (84.81%).

Rites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.89220.57
10216.45219.12
20220.11218.4
50213.14216.03
100209.87215.99
200221.68223.31

Source: Dion Global

Rites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rites remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.74%, FII holding fell to 3.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rites Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
92,00,0000.24188.15
6,00,0000.0112.27
8,4041.940.17
17000

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTRites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTRites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTRites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTRites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTRites - Record Date For 1St Interim Dividend Is August 10, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rites

Rites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1974GOI007227 and registration number is 007227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2275.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 480.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Mithal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Krishna Gopal Agarwal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Dr. Deepak Tripathi
    Director - Technical & Director Projects
  • Dr. Dineshananda Goswam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Likha Togu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajbir Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Purnima Kerketta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rites Share Price

What is the share price of Rites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rites is ₹234.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rites?

The Rites is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rites?

The market cap of Rites is ₹11,267.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rites are ₹235.00 and ₹228.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rites is ₹280.60 and 52-week low of Rites is ₹175.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rites performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rites has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, -0.7% for the past month, 2.27% over 3 months, -6.83% over 1 year, 0.68% across 3 years, and 11.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rites are 26.39 and 4.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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