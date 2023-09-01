Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|2,09,000
|1.61
|9.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shanthi Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TZ1972PLC000649 and registration number is 000649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹3,775.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is 52.64 and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is 12.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹492.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanthi Gears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹493.60 and 52-week low of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹281.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.