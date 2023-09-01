What is the Market Cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd.? The market cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹3,775.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is 52.64 and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is 12.49 as on .

What is the share price of Shanthi Gears Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹492.15 as on .