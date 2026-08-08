Here's the live share price of Shanthi Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.29
|-12.46
|-10.96
|-27.02
|-3.59
|16.97
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-0.71
|-3.73
|-6.29
|9.33
|-2.47
|4.12
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.49
|-13.61
|-12.76
|17.56
|-7.66
|-4.67
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|71.06
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.3
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|16.61
|15.94
|31.01
|56.09
|4.68
|22.19
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.08
|-4.33
|-13.68
|-14.71
|13.46
|12.4
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|1.6
|-16.68
|-16.97
|-41.31
|-6.43
|5.98
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|38.27
|19.48
|25.2
|22.26
|27.06
|15.62
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-11.59
|-11.11
|-11.95
|23.46
|-5.98
|5.1
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shanthi Gears has declined 27.02% compared to peers like JTEKT India (9.33%), Carraro India (17.56%), SAR Auto Products (119.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanthi Gears has outperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Carraro India (-4.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|415.24
|414.73
|10
|416
|416.74
|20
|426.45
|422.46
|50
|437.36
|433.38
|100
|446.35
|443.03
|200
|457.12
|458.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shanthi Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 3.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Shanthi Gears - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Shanthi Gears - Newspaper Advertisement Of Unaudited Financial Results Published On 30Th July 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Shanthi Gears - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Shanthi Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Shanthi Gears - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
Shanthi Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TZ1972PLC000649 and registration number is 000649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanthi Gears is ₹404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanthi Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shanthi Gears is ₹3,099.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanthi Gears are ₹411.20 and ₹397.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanthi Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanthi Gears is ₹596.40 and 52-week low of Shanthi Gears is ₹391.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanthi Gears has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -8.87% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, -25.39% over 1 year, -3.59% across 3 years, and 16.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears are 48.56 and 7.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global