What is the share price of Shanthi Gears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanthi Gears is ₹404.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shanthi Gears? The Shanthi Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanthi Gears? The market cap of Shanthi Gears is ₹3,099.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanthi Gears? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanthi Gears are ₹411.20 and ₹397.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanthi Gears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanthi Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanthi Gears is ₹596.40 and 52-week low of Shanthi Gears is ₹391.00 as on .

How has the Shanthi Gears performed historically in terms of returns? The Shanthi Gears has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -8.87% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, -25.39% over 1 year, -3.59% across 3 years, and 16.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears are 48.56 and 7.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global