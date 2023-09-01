Follow Us

SHANTHI GEARS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | NSE
₹492.15 Closed
8.0536.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shanthi Gears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹456.95₹497.85
₹492.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹281.20₹493.60
₹492.15
Open Price
₹457.00
Prev. Close
₹455.50
Volume
5,30,433

Shanthi Gears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1507.05
  • R2522.9
  • R3547.95
  • Pivot
    482
  • S1466.15
  • S2441.1
  • S3425.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5352.07453.63
  • 10355.61453.85
  • 20346.65454.2
  • 50310.8450.03
  • 100268.25431.65
  • 200229.49394.55

Shanthi Gears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.398.8211.9741.4874.00350.64275.59
0.89-12.338.4722.5246.3675.271.65
3.23-1.0344.2557.3083.74201.02-10.64
1.79-4.695.005.36-6.65265.6415.57

Shanthi Gears Ltd. Share Holdings

Shanthi Gears Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bank of India Small Cap Fund2,09,0001.619.58

Shanthi Gears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shanthi Gears Ltd.

Shanthi Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TZ1972PLC000649 and registration number is 000649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L Ramkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Balamurugan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Soundara Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S K Sudararaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Ahuja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Samaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Chairman
  • Mr. M Karunakaran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Venkatachalam
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Shanthi Gears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd.?

The market cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹3,775.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is 52.64 and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is 12.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shanthi Gears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹492.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanthi Gears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanthi Gears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹493.60 and 52-week low of Shanthi Gears Ltd. is ₹281.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

