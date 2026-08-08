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Shanthi Gears Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANTHI GEARS

Murugappa Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shanthi Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹404.00 Closed
-1.08₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shanthi Gears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹397.45₹411.20
₹404.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹391.00₹596.40
₹404.00
Open Price
₹411.00
Prev. Close
₹408.40
Volume
1,270

Source: Dion Global

Shanthi Gears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.29-12.46-10.96-27.02-3.5916.97
JTEKT India		-1.13-0.71-3.73-6.299.33-2.474.12
Carraro India		-6.74-4.49-13.61-12.7617.56-7.66-4.67
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2171.0694.38119.5846.9366.3
Racl Geartech		16.6316.6115.9431.0156.094.6822.19
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.08-4.33-13.68-14.7113.4612.4
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.211.6-16.68-16.97-41.31-6.435.98
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9438.2719.4825.222.2627.0615.62
Bharat Gears		-15.31-11.59-11.11-11.9523.46-5.985.1

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shanthi Gears has declined 27.02% compared to peers like JTEKT India (9.33%), Carraro India (17.56%), SAR Auto Products (119.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanthi Gears has outperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Carraro India (-4.67%).

Shanthi Gears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shanthi Gears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5415.24414.73
10416416.74
20426.45422.46
50437.36433.38
100446.35443.03
200457.12458.12

Source: Dion Global

Shanthi Gears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shanthi Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 3.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shanthi Gears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTShanthi Gears - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTShanthi Gears - Newspaper Advertisement Of Unaudited Financial Results Published On 30Th July 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTShanthi Gears - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTShanthi Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTShanthi Gears - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About Shanthi Gears

Shanthi Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130TZ1972PLC000649 and registration number is 000649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 518.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Chairman
  • Mr. M Karunakaran
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. L Ramkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aruna Thangaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Ahuja
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. S K Sudararaman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Venkatachalam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Venkataramani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shanthi Gears Share Price

What is the share price of Shanthi Gears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanthi Gears is ₹404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shanthi Gears?

The Shanthi Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanthi Gears?

The market cap of Shanthi Gears is ₹3,099.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanthi Gears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanthi Gears are ₹411.20 and ₹397.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanthi Gears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanthi Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanthi Gears is ₹596.40 and 52-week low of Shanthi Gears is ₹391.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shanthi Gears performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shanthi Gears has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -8.87% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, -25.39% over 1 year, -3.59% across 3 years, and 16.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears are 48.56 and 7.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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