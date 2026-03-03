Facebook Pixel Code
AvenuesAI Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVENUESAI

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of AvenuesAI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.17 Closed
-2.41₹ -0.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
AvenuesAI Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.21₹16.58
₹16.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.29₹20.90
₹16.17
Open Price
₹14.21
Prev. Close
₹16.57
Volume
7,12,465

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AvenuesAI has declined 6.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.47%.

AvenuesAI’s current P/E of 20.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AvenuesAI Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AvenuesAI		-8.70-9.00-12.120.190.474.92-5.98
PB Fintech		-1.940.32-20.30-19.881.0634.884.05
One97 Communications		-6.44-11.49-20.87-17.7545.9219.05-7.49
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-10.74-9.48-28.13-27.38-5.07-2.40-29.52
WSFx Global Pay		2.45-5.081.61-0.45-10.4822.7629.70
Suvidhaa Infoserve		-4.67-4.67-23.94-30.41-37.83-10.05-51.40
AGS Transact Technologies		-6.93-14.50-20.38-38.80-82.38-61.26-53.90

Over the last one year, AvenuesAI has gained 0.47% compared to peers like PB Fintech (1.06%), One97 Communications (45.92%), DiGiSPICE Technologies (-5.07%). From a 5 year perspective, AvenuesAI has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (4.05%) and One97 Communications (-7.49%).

AvenuesAI Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

AvenuesAI Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.6917.21
1018.1517.58
2017.9417.58
5016.8217.32
10017.7517.31
20017.3117.74

AvenuesAI Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AvenuesAI saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.29%, while DII stake increased to 0.23%, FII holding fell to 5.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AvenuesAI Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 10:23 PM ISTAvenuesAI - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting For 2Nd Reminder Cum Forfeiture Notice To The
Feb 16, 2026, 8:35 PM ISTAvenuesAI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 12:05 AM ISTAvenuesAI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTAvenuesAI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 11:21 PM ISTAvenuesAI - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Rights Issue For The Quarter End

About AvenuesAI

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203GJ2010PLC061366 and registration number is 061366. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3726.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 278.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Financial Technologies (Fintech)
  • Address
    28th Floor, GIFT Two Building, Block No. 56, Road-5C, Zone-5, Gandhinagar District Gujarat 382355
  • Contact
    ir@ia.ooo
    http://www.ia.ooo

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Mehta
    Chairman Emeritus & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishwas Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Sadanandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyushkumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Girija Krishan Varma
    Independent Director

FAQs on AvenuesAI Share Price

What is the share price of AvenuesAI?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AvenuesAI is ₹16.17 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AvenuesAI?

The AvenuesAI is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AvenuesAI?

The market cap of AvenuesAI is ₹5,087.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AvenuesAI?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AvenuesAI are ₹16.58 and ₹14.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AvenuesAI?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AvenuesAI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AvenuesAI is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of AvenuesAI is ₹13.29 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AvenuesAI performed historically in terms of returns?

The AvenuesAI has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, -0.47% over 1 year, 4.72% across 3 years, and -6.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AvenuesAI?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AvenuesAI are 20.46 and 1.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

AvenuesAI News

