Here's the live share price of AvenuesAI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AvenuesAI has declined 6.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.47%.
AvenuesAI’s current P/E of 20.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AvenuesAI
|-8.70
|-9.00
|-12.12
|0.19
|0.47
|4.92
|-5.98
|PB Fintech
|-1.94
|0.32
|-20.30
|-19.88
|1.06
|34.88
|4.05
|One97 Communications
|-6.44
|-11.49
|-20.87
|-17.75
|45.92
|19.05
|-7.49
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-10.74
|-9.48
|-28.13
|-27.38
|-5.07
|-2.40
|-29.52
|WSFx Global Pay
|2.45
|-5.08
|1.61
|-0.45
|-10.48
|22.76
|29.70
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|-4.67
|-4.67
|-23.94
|-30.41
|-37.83
|-10.05
|-51.40
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-6.93
|-14.50
|-20.38
|-38.80
|-82.38
|-61.26
|-53.90
Over the last one year, AvenuesAI has gained 0.47% compared to peers like PB Fintech (1.06%), One97 Communications (45.92%), DiGiSPICE Technologies (-5.07%). From a 5 year perspective, AvenuesAI has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (4.05%) and One97 Communications (-7.49%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.69
|17.21
|10
|18.15
|17.58
|20
|17.94
|17.58
|50
|16.82
|17.32
|100
|17.75
|17.31
|200
|17.31
|17.74
In the latest quarter, AvenuesAI saw a rise in promoter holding to 27.29%, while DII stake increased to 0.23%, FII holding fell to 5.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203GJ2010PLC061366 and registration number is 061366. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3726.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 278.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AvenuesAI is ₹16.17 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AvenuesAI is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AvenuesAI is ₹5,087.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AvenuesAI are ₹16.58 and ₹14.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AvenuesAI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AvenuesAI is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of AvenuesAI is ₹13.29 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AvenuesAI has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, -0.47% over 1 year, 4.72% across 3 years, and -6.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AvenuesAI are 20.46 and 1.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.