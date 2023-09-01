Name
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC319008 and registration number is 035088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 907.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8,118.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is 37.17 and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹478.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹154.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.