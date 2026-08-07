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Authum Investment & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE

Largecap | BSE
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Finance
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Here's the live share price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹596.30 Closed
0.01₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Authum Investment & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹589.00₹605.00
₹596.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹400.00₹683.50
₹596.30
Open Price
₹596.25
Prev. Close
₹596.25
Volume
2,80,217

Source: Dion Global

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Authum Investment & Infrastructure has gained 3.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Authum Investment & Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5548.7556.92
10547.19551.21
20534.44542.99
50517.03525.71
100493.76516.03
200524.64510.55

Source: Dion Global

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Authum Investment & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 14.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,9570.160.39

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Authum Investment & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTAuthum Inv. & Infra. - Clarification On Volume Movement Letter
Aug 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTAuthum Inv. & Infra. - Clarification sought from Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
Jul 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTAuthum Inv. & Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 26, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTAuthum Inv. & Infra. - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI LODR Reg. 2015 - Update
Jul 22, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTAuthum Inv. & Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About Authum Investment & Infrastructure

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC319008 and registration number is 035088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2520.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Dangi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Asha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Suri
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Divy Dangi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Santosh Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bagaria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alpana Dangi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haridas Bhat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Authum Investment & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹596.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Authum Investment & Infrastructure?

The Authum Investment & Infrastructure is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹50,639.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Authum Investment & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure are ₹605.00 and ₹589.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Authum Investment & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹683.50 and 52-week low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Authum Investment & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Authum Investment & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 15.08% for the past month, 21.66% over 3 months, 3.9% over 1 year, 82.21% across 3 years, and 83.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure are 24.14 and 3.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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