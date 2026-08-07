Here's the live share price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Authum Investment & Infrastructure has gained 3.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Authum Investment & Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|548.7
|556.92
|10
|547.19
|551.21
|20
|534.44
|542.99
|50
|517.03
|525.71
|100
|493.76
|516.03
|200
|524.64
|510.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Authum Investment & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 14.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,957
|0.16
|0.39
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Authum Inv. & Infra. - Clarification On Volume Movement Letter
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Authum Inv. & Infra. - Clarification sought from Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Authum Inv. & Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 26, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|Authum Inv. & Infra. - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI LODR Reg. 2015 - Update
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Authum Inv. & Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC319008 and registration number is 035088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2520.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹596.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Authum Investment & Infrastructure is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹50,639.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure are ₹605.00 and ₹589.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Authum Investment & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹683.50 and 52-week low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Authum Investment & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 15.08% for the past month, 21.66% over 3 months, 3.9% over 1 year, 82.21% across 3 years, and 83.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure are 24.14 and 3.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global