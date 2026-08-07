What is the share price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹596.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Authum Investment & Infrastructure? The Authum Investment & Infrastructure is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure? The market cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹50,639.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Authum Investment & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure are ₹605.00 and ₹589.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Authum Investment & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹683.50 and 52-week low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure is ₹400.00 as on .

How has the Authum Investment & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Authum Investment & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 15.08% for the past month, 21.66% over 3 months, 3.9% over 1 year, 82.21% across 3 years, and 83.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure are 24.14 and 3.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global