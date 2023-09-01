Follow Us

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹478.00 Closed
-0.88-4.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹475.00₹489.00
₹478.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹154.50₹580.00
₹478.00
Open Price
₹480.00
Prev. Close
₹482.25
Volume
6,300

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1486.33
  • R2494.67
  • R3500.33
  • Pivot
    480.67
  • S1472.33
  • S2466.67
  • S3458.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5227.76469.21
  • 10235.03467.01
  • 20237.96455.61
  • 50209.4409.15
  • 100177.7352.08
  • 200173.77293.35

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8122.0373.47153.78167.343,781.6710,924.75
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC319008 and registration number is 035088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 907.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Dangi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Alpana Dangi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dangi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Bhavika Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bagaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haridas Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Ajmera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8,118.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is 37.17 and PB ratio of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹478.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹154.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

