What is the share price of Coal India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coal India is ₹413.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Coal India? The Coal India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coal India? The market cap of Coal India is ₹254,921.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coal India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coal India are ₹415.60 and ₹412.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coal India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coal India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coal India is ₹490.90 and 52-week low of Coal India is ₹368.55 as on .

How has the Coal India performed historically in terms of returns? The Coal India has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -11.31% over 3 months, 9.0% over 1 year, 21.11% across 3 years, and 23.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coal India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coal India are 8.17 and 2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global