Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|14,99,62,674
|15.25
|3,437.89
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|9,81,70,711
|3.71
|2,250.56
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|8,67,75,399
|4.99
|1,989.33
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|4,26,57,928
|0.6
|977.93
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|2,75,57,721
|2.45
|631.76
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|2,13,89,139
|1.5
|490.35
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|2,02,12,226
|4.06
|463.26
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|1,24,87,053
|0.71
|286.27
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,13,34,740
|0.6
|259.85
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|1,00,00,000
|0.38
|229.25
Coal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1973GOI028844 and registration number is 028844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Opencast mining of hard coal. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1131.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6162.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coal India Ltd. is ₹1,41,773.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coal India Ltd. is 5.03 and PB ratio of Coal India Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coal India Ltd. is ₹236.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coal India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coal India Ltd. is ₹263.40 and 52-week low of Coal India Ltd. is ₹207.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.