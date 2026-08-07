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Coal India Share Price

NSE
BSE

COAL INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyManufacturing
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Here's the live share price of Coal India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹413.65 Closed
0.23₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coal India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹412.55₹415.60
₹413.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹368.55₹490.90
₹413.65
Open Price
₹415.60
Prev. Close
₹412.70
Volume
1,31,55,785

Source: Dion Global

Coal India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coal India has gained 9.00% compared to peers like Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (40.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Coal India has outperformed peers relative to Vedanta (-2.19%) and NMDC (7.95%).

Coal India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coal India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5413.19414.89
10420.71417.54
20424.88422.91
50441.75433.98
100448.32437.06
200425.93429.85

Source: Dion Global

Coal India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coal India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.13%, while DII stake decreased to 22.20%, FII holding rose to 10.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Coal India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,48,16,4175.357,675.31
4,28,00,0001.771,879.13
2,90,25,5841.491,274.37
93,60,0004.93410.95
82,09,6706.44360.45
68,00,0002.01298.55
36,82,4182.69161.68
33,52,2982.35147.18
33,29,9990.5146.2
32,84,5500.6144.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Coal India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTCoal India - Letter To Shareholders For Weblink Of Integrated Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTCoal India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTCoal India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTCoal India - Notice Of 52Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of Coal India Limited
Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTCoal India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Coal India

Coal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1973GOI028844 and registration number is 028844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of hard coal. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1577.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6162.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P M Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Vinay Ranjan
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Mukesh Choudhary
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Mukesh Agrawal
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Achyut Ghatak
    Director - Technical
  • CA. Kamesh Kant Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Rajesh Chandar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punambhai Kalabhai Makwana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Singh Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Palariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyabrata Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupinder Brar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashish Chatterjee
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Coal India Share Price

What is the share price of Coal India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coal India is ₹413.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coal India?

The Coal India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coal India?

The market cap of Coal India is ₹254,921.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coal India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coal India are ₹415.60 and ₹412.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coal India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coal India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coal India is ₹490.90 and 52-week low of Coal India is ₹368.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coal India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coal India has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -11.31% over 3 months, 9.0% over 1 year, 21.11% across 3 years, and 23.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coal India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coal India are 8.17 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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