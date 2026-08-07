Here's the live share price of Coal India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coal India has gained 9.00% compared to peers like Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (40.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Coal India has outperformed peers relative to Vedanta (-2.19%) and NMDC (7.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|413.19
|414.89
|10
|420.71
|417.54
|20
|424.88
|422.91
|50
|441.75
|433.98
|100
|448.32
|437.06
|200
|425.93
|429.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coal India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.13%, while DII stake decreased to 22.20%, FII holding rose to 10.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,48,16,417
|5.35
|7,675.31
|4,28,00,000
|1.77
|1,879.13
|2,90,25,584
|1.49
|1,274.37
|93,60,000
|4.93
|410.95
|82,09,670
|6.44
|360.45
|68,00,000
|2.01
|298.55
|36,82,418
|2.69
|161.68
|33,52,298
|2.35
|147.18
|33,29,999
|0.5
|146.2
|32,84,550
|0.6
|144.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Coal India - Letter To Shareholders For Weblink Of Integrated Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Coal India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Coal India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Coal India - Notice Of 52Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of Coal India Limited
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Coal India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Coal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1973GOI028844 and registration number is 028844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of hard coal. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1577.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6162.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coal India is ₹413.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coal India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coal India is ₹254,921.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coal India are ₹415.60 and ₹412.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coal India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coal India is ₹490.90 and 52-week low of Coal India is ₹368.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coal India has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -11.31% over 3 months, 9.0% over 1 year, 21.11% across 3 years, and 23.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coal India are 8.17 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global