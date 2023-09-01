Follow Us

COAL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Largecap | NSE
₹236.90 Closed
2.986.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Coal India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.65₹237.25
₹236.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹207.60₹263.40
₹236.90
Open Price
₹230.70
Prev. Close
₹230.05
Volume
1,48,66,065

Coal India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1239.25
  • R2241.55
  • R3245.85
  • Pivot
    234.95
  • S1232.65
  • S2228.35
  • S3226.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5240.02229.57
  • 10236.66229.95
  • 20228.21230.57
  • 50228.22230.91
  • 100211.33229.93
  • 200193.66225.35

Coal India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

Coal India Ltd. Share Holdings

Coal India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF14,99,62,67415.253,437.89
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan9,81,70,7113.712,250.56
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund8,67,75,3994.991,989.33
SBI Nifty 50 ETF4,26,57,9280.6977.93
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan2,75,57,7212.45631.76
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund2,13,89,1391.5490.35
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF2,02,12,2264.06463.26
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund1,24,87,0530.71286.27
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,13,34,7400.6259.85
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund1,00,00,0000.38229.25
View All Mutual Funds

Coal India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Coal India Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Chairman's speech at 49th AGM of CIL
    24-Aug, 2023 | 03:08 PM

About Coal India Ltd.

Coal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1973GOI028844 and registration number is 028844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Opencast mining of hard coal. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1131.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6162.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Debasish Nanda
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Ranjan
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. B Veera Reddy
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. V K Tiwari
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mrs. Nirupama Kotru
    Part Time Official Director
  • Prof. G Nageswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • CA. Denesh Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Rajeshchandar
    Independent Director
  • CA. Kamesh Kant Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punambhai Kalabhai Makwana
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arun Kumar Oraon
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coal India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coal India Ltd.?

The market cap of Coal India Ltd. is ₹1,41,773.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coal India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coal India Ltd. is 5.03 and PB ratio of Coal India Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coal India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coal India Ltd. is ₹236.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coal India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coal India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coal India Ltd. is ₹263.40 and 52-week low of Coal India Ltd. is ₹207.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

