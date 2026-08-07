Here's the live share price of Garware Hi-Tech Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garware Hi-Tech Films has gained 113.60% compared to peers like Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Hi-Tech Films has outperformed peers relative to Time Technoplast (36.19%) and EPL (-1.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,064.16
|7,247.4
|10
|6,986.09
|7,142.37
|20
|6,968.77
|7,017.12
|50
|6,570.02
|6,539.9
|100
|5,390.32
|5,798.75
|200
|4,469.91
|4,988.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garware Hi-Tech Films saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.72%, while DII stake increased to 6.35%, FII holding rose to 4.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,78,877
|2.42
|119.45
|1,58,425
|2.04
|105.79
|1,40,088
|1.92
|93.54
|1,18,743
|3.88
|79.29
|57,317
|3.37
|38.27
|54,623
|4.91
|36.47
|45,338
|4.21
|30.27
|33,278
|1.74
|22.22
|15,607
|2.83
|10.42
|12,015
|2.26
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Garware Hi-Tech Film - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Garware Hi-Tech Film - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Garware Hi-Tech Film - Record Date For Dividend And E-Voting And Voting At AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Garware Hi-Tech Film - Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On September 23, 2026 At 11:30 A.M. At Registered O
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Garware Hi-Tech Film - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10889MH1957PLC010889 and registration number is 010889. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1947.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹7,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Hi-Tech Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹16,262.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Hi-Tech Films are ₹7,470.70 and ₹6,914.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Hi-Tech Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹7,987.20 and 52-week low of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹2,681.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Hi-Tech Films has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, 0.79% for the past month, 28.63% over 3 months, 113.6% over 1 year, 96.59% across 3 years, and 43.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films are 41.93 and 6.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global