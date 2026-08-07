What is the share price of Garware Hi-Tech Films? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹7,000.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Garware Hi-Tech Films? The Garware Hi-Tech Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films? The market cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹16,262.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Hi-Tech Films? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Hi-Tech Films are ₹7,470.70 and ₹6,914.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Hi-Tech Films? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Hi-Tech Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹7,987.20 and 52-week low of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹2,681.10 as on .

How has the Garware Hi-Tech Films performed historically in terms of returns? The Garware Hi-Tech Films has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, 0.79% for the past month, 28.63% over 3 months, 113.6% over 1 year, 96.59% across 3 years, and 43.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films are 41.93 and 6.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global