Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.98
|22.69
|68.47
|100.08
|52.54
|44.92
|44.92
|-3.37
|9.92
|9.21
|2.98
|10.85
|123.20
|6.79
|2.44
|26.62
|35.30
|81.54
|146.01
|795.28
|562.27
|-1.91
|-13.86
|-2.18
|22.27
|15.96
|-31.37
|62.00
|10.35
|-4.19
|-8.53
|-10.15
|-42.70
|80.16
|104.65
|26.52
|9.53
|15.19
|14.64
|-38.12
|42.85
|52.94
|5.43
|4.16
|50.38
|75.61
|21.12
|257.44
|-4.93
|6.97
|6.82
|1.79
|15.74
|-34.56
|55.60
|144.49
|3.91
|0.83
|-7.41
|31.73
|37.07
|1.92
|-2.10
|-2.94
|2.27
|27.26
|70.19
|24.24
|6,195.24
|2,794.89
|11.93
|11.55
|20.74
|8.94
|-20.19
|185.19
|334.33
|6.69
|-7.43
|14.35
|45.08
|0.13
|296.45
|233.76
|3.98
|0.18
|-16.53
|15.94
|81.48
|257.22
|190.33
|2.69
|-12.29
|-14.45
|2.41
|-43.86
|48.91
|99.17
|-1.23
|8.70
|7.20
|13.32
|-12.68
|630.49
|550.92
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.38
|1.89
|17.04
|42.58
|1.33
|44.70
|44.70
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|5,06,109
|0.75
|50.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10889MH1957PLC010889 and registration number is 010889. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1263.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹2,873.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is 21.93 and PB ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹1,237.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹1,213.00 and 52-week low of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹491.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.