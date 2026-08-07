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Garware Hi-Tech Films Share Price

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BSE

GARWARE HI-TECH FILMS

Garware Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Garware Hi-Tech Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7,000.00 Closed
-4.66₹ -341.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garware Hi-Tech Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,914.05₹7,470.70
₹7,000.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,681.10₹7,987.20
₹7,000.00
Open Price
₹7,350.05
Prev. Close
₹7,341.90
Volume
6,088

Source: Dion Global

Garware Hi-Tech Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garware Hi-Tech Films has gained 113.60% compared to peers like Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Hi-Tech Films has outperformed peers relative to Time Technoplast (36.19%) and EPL (-1.72%).

Garware Hi-Tech Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garware Hi-Tech Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,064.167,247.4
106,986.097,142.37
206,968.777,017.12
506,570.026,539.9
1005,390.325,798.75
2004,469.914,988.35

Source: Dion Global

Garware Hi-Tech Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garware Hi-Tech Films saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.72%, while DII stake increased to 6.35%, FII holding rose to 4.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,78,8772.42119.45
1,58,4252.04105.79
1,40,0881.9293.54
1,18,7433.8879.29
57,3173.3738.27
54,6234.9136.47
45,3384.2130.27
33,2781.7422.22
15,6072.8310.42
12,0152.268.02

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Garware Hi-Tech Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTGarware Hi-Tech Film - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTGarware Hi-Tech Film - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTGarware Hi-Tech Film - Record Date For Dividend And E-Voting And Voting At AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTGarware Hi-Tech Film - Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On September 23, 2026 At 11:30 A.M. At Registered O
Aug 06, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTGarware Hi-Tech Film - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Garware Hi-Tech Films

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10889MH1957PLC010889 and registration number is 010889. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1947.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. S B Garware
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Monika Garware
    Vice Chairperson & Jt.Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Garware Ramsay
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohan S Adsul
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonia Garware
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Devanshi H Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivekanand Heroor Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak N Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj K Sonawala
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nayan J Rawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garware Hi-Tech Films Share Price

What is the share price of Garware Hi-Tech Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹7,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garware Hi-Tech Films?

The Garware Hi-Tech Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films?

The market cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹16,262.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Hi-Tech Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Hi-Tech Films are ₹7,470.70 and ₹6,914.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Hi-Tech Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Hi-Tech Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹7,987.20 and 52-week low of Garware Hi-Tech Films is ₹2,681.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garware Hi-Tech Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garware Hi-Tech Films has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, 0.79% for the past month, 28.63% over 3 months, 113.6% over 1 year, 96.59% across 3 years, and 43.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films are 41.93 and 6.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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