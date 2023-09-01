Follow Us

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GARWARE HI-TECH FILMS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,237.05 Closed
6.9480.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,154.40₹1,264.00
₹1,237.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹491.35₹1,213.00
₹1,237.05
Open Price
₹1,156.80
Prev. Close
₹1,156.80
Volume
86,193

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,278
  • R21,325.8
  • R31,387.6
  • Pivot
    1,216.2
  • S11,168.4
  • S21,106.6
  • S31,058.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5690.521,139.06
  • 10699.231,099.86
  • 20717.341,045.2
  • 50764.1948.66
  • 100750.9853.03
  • 200659.79778.51

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.9311.5520.748.94-20.19185.19334.33
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. Share Holdings

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund5,06,1090.7550.82

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10889MH1957PLC010889 and registration number is 010889. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1263.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S B Garware
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Monika Garware Modi
    Vice Chairperson & Jt.Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Garware Ramsay
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Nikam
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. M C Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh P Makhija
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T M Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh R Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivekanand Heroor Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonia Garware
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Devanshi H Nanavati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.?

The market cap of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹2,873.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is 21.93 and PB ratio of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹1,237.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹1,213.00 and 52-week low of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. is ₹491.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

