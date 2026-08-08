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Tata Motors Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATA MOTORS

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Select Business GroupsBSE Select IPOBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Tata Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹453.10 Closed
-1.44₹ -6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Motors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹449.20₹459.00
₹453.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹306.00₹508.95
₹453.10
Open Price
₹458.10
Prev. Close
₹459.70
Volume
16,19,736

Source: Dion Global

Tata Motors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Motors		3.706.614.45-2.9538.2911.416.70
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		1.550.76-3.97-8.56-46.72-17.282.96
Ashok Leyland		6.627.923.75-13.9547.8324.6121.80
Force Motors		3.48-1.36-10.53-17.192.3589.2565.84
Olectra Greentech		4.26-2.569.0730.62-4.706.7035.53
SML Mahindra		-2.3444.5342.6441.0651.2466.4355.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Motors has gained 38.29% compared to peers like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Ashok Leyland (47.83%), Force Motors (2.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Motors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%) and Ashok Leyland (21.80%).

Tata Motors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Motors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5426.53440.76
10417.52431.75
20417.91424.23
50404.91415.99
100412.15413.06
200370.770

Source: Dion Global

Tata Motors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.45%, FII holding fell to 18.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Motors Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,80,00,0002.921,607.21
2,24,58,8451.58949.9
2,13,32,5522.21902.26
2,10,68,2512.39891.08
1,75,71,7730.87743.2
1,71,56,5121.86725.63
1,61,83,6600.94684.49
1,36,39,5820.73576.89
1,23,94,3391.11524.22
1,05,67,2261.08446.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Motors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTTata Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 27, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTTata Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 24, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTTata Motors - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Standalone Financial Results And Unaudited C
Jul 16, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTTata Motors - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTTata Motors - Clarification sought from Tata Motors Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29102MH2024PLC427506 and registration number is 427506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77399.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 736.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Girish Arun Wagh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Guenter Karl Butschek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Al-Noor Ramji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Tilakraj Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Varsha Vasant Purandare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Motors Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Motors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Motors is ₹453.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Motors?

The Tata Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Motors?

The market cap of Tata Motors is ₹166,863.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Motors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Motors are ₹459.00 and ₹449.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Motors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Motors is ₹508.95 and 52-week low of Tata Motors is ₹306.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Motors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Motors has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, 6.61% for the past month, 4.45% over 3 months, 38.29% over 1 year, 11.41% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Motors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Motors are 55.11 and 13.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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