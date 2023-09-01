Follow Us

Tata Motors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA MOTORS LTD.

Sector : Auto - LCVs/HCVs | Largecap | NSE
₹611.20 Closed
1.710.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Motors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹601.90₹614.90
₹611.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.20₹665.40
₹611.20
Open Price
₹604.20
Prev. Close
₹601.00
Volume
1,02,94,129

Tata Motors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1616.9
  • R2622.4
  • R3629.9
  • Pivot
    609.4
  • S1603.9
  • S2596.4
  • S3590.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5400.21605.14
  • 10398.23608.39
  • 20400.62611.83
  • 50433.69601.03
  • 100432.94566.77
  • 200443.09520.55

Tata Motors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.04-5.0114.2443.5230.95325.17129.33
1.76-0.46-8.508.32-0.3459.5417.71
-0.890.0525.2528.0313.24167.8838.10
2.116.8362.45149.3393.841,726.64447.95
1.9935.0189.97180.12172.09220.83168.44
-1.6919.3518.2078.1473.83212.4651.92

Tata Motors Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Motors Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF3,29,32,9901.292,121.87
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF2,27,35,1651.491,464.26
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund2,70,24,7634.481,119.64
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,90,40,9792.42788.87
Axis Bluechip Fund1,10,78,3342.11713.78
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan1,00,86,5122.52649.87
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund95,00,5252.6612.12
UTI Nifty 50 ETF87,50,7571.29563.81
Axis Long Term Equity Fund80,00,0001.6515.44
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF73,52,4041.49473.53
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Motors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Tata Motors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 08, 2023
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:39 AM

About Tata Motors Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1945PLC004520 and registration number is 004520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47263.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 765.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratan N Tata
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Girish Wagh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hanne Sorensen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vedika Bhandarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kosaraju V Chowdary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Al-Noor Ramji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sangwan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamashita
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Tata Motors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Motors Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹1,99,643.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Motors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Motors Ltd. is 82.69 and PB ratio of Tata Motors Ltd. is 4.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Motors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹611.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Motors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹665.40 and 52-week low of Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹375.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

