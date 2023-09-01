Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.04
|-5.01
|14.24
|43.52
|30.95
|325.17
|129.33
|1.76
|-0.46
|-8.50
|8.32
|-0.34
|59.54
|17.71
|-0.89
|0.05
|25.25
|28.03
|13.24
|167.88
|38.10
|2.11
|6.83
|62.45
|149.33
|93.84
|1,726.64
|447.95
|1.99
|35.01
|89.97
|180.12
|172.09
|220.83
|168.44
|-1.69
|19.35
|18.20
|78.14
|73.83
|212.46
|51.92
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|3,29,32,990
|1.29
|2,121.87
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|2,27,35,165
|1.49
|1,464.26
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|2,70,24,763
|4.48
|1,119.64
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,90,40,979
|2.42
|788.87
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|1,10,78,334
|2.11
|713.78
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|1,00,86,512
|2.52
|649.87
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|95,00,525
|2.6
|612.12
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|87,50,757
|1.29
|563.81
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|80,00,000
|1.6
|515.44
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|73,52,404
|1.49
|473.53
Tata Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1945PLC004520 and registration number is 004520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47263.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 765.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹1,99,643.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Motors Ltd. is 82.69 and PB ratio of Tata Motors Ltd. is 4.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹611.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹665.40 and 52-week low of Tata Motors Ltd. is ₹375.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.