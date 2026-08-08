Here's the live share price of Tata Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Motors
|3.70
|6.61
|4.45
|-2.95
|38.29
|11.41
|6.70
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|1.55
|0.76
|-3.97
|-8.56
|-46.72
|-17.28
|2.96
|Ashok Leyland
|6.62
|7.92
|3.75
|-13.95
|47.83
|24.61
|21.80
|Force Motors
|3.48
|-1.36
|-10.53
|-17.19
|2.35
|89.25
|65.84
|Olectra Greentech
|4.26
|-2.56
|9.07
|30.62
|-4.70
|6.70
|35.53
|SML Mahindra
|-2.34
|44.53
|42.64
|41.06
|51.24
|66.43
|55.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Motors has gained 38.29% compared to peers like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Ashok Leyland (47.83%), Force Motors (2.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Motors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%) and Ashok Leyland (21.80%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|426.53
|440.76
|10
|417.52
|431.75
|20
|417.91
|424.23
|50
|404.91
|415.99
|100
|412.15
|413.06
|200
|370.77
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.45%, FII holding fell to 18.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,80,00,000
|2.92
|1,607.21
|2,24,58,845
|1.58
|949.9
|2,13,32,552
|2.21
|902.26
|2,10,68,251
|2.39
|891.08
|1,75,71,773
|0.87
|743.2
|1,71,56,512
|1.86
|725.63
|1,61,83,660
|0.94
|684.49
|1,36,39,582
|0.73
|576.89
|1,23,94,339
|1.11
|524.22
|1,05,67,226
|1.08
|446.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Tata Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Tata Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Tata Motors - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Standalone Financial Results And Unaudited C
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Tata Motors - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Tata Motors - Clarification sought from Tata Motors Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Tata Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29102MH2024PLC427506 and registration number is 427506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77399.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 736.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Motors is ₹453.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Motors is ₹166,863.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Motors are ₹459.00 and ₹449.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Motors is ₹508.95 and 52-week low of Tata Motors is ₹306.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Motors has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, 6.61% for the past month, 4.45% over 3 months, 38.29% over 1 year, 11.41% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Motors are 55.11 and 13.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global