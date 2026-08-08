What is the share price of Tata Motors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Motors is ₹453.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Motors? The Tata Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Motors? The market cap of Tata Motors is ₹166,863.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Motors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Motors are ₹459.00 and ₹449.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Motors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Motors is ₹508.95 and 52-week low of Tata Motors is ₹306.00 as on .

How has the Tata Motors performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Motors has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, 6.61% for the past month, 4.45% over 3 months, 38.29% over 1 year, 11.41% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Motors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Motors are 55.11 and 13.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global